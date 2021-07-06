WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 22: At 3 p.m., police took a report of dependent adult abuse that occurred since Sept. 1 in the 900 block of West Bremer Avenue.
• At 10:57 p.m., police responded to suspicious activity at the Waverly Municipal Pool. An investigation led to a 17-year-old male from Waterloo being charged with possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol and another juvenile charged with possession of alcohol.
June 23: At 4:19 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1200 block of 230th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Isabella Marie Canney, 18, of Waverly, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a citation for speeding.
• At 4:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Shirley Jean Niedert, 66, of Cedar Falls, was westbound on First Avenue in a 2009 Ford Edge SEL and was crossing Fourth Street toward Dairy Queen but pulled out in front of a southbound 2021 Kia Forte, driven by Maygen Nicole Brace, 36, of Janesville. The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Niedert was cited for unsafe entry into a roadway.
June 26: At 9:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near Dollar Tree. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2 was pulling out from Dollar Tree to head south while Tara Ann Rapien, 48, of Denver, was also southbound in a 2016 Toyota RAV-4. The Acadia collided with the RAV-4 front left corner with the passenger side, causing minor damage to the GMC and disabling damage to the Toyota. There were no injuries. The juvenile was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
June 27: At 1:01 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the parking lot in front of U.S. Cellular/Next Generation Wireless. Upon further investigation, Kyler Allen Krieger, 18, of Janesville, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 1:52 p.m., police responded to the Bremer County Jail because an inmate had brought a piece of paraphernalia into the facility. An investigation led to the arrest of Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, of Waverly, for possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony.
May 29: At 12:22 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Jacob Richard Storlein, 40, of New Hope, Minnesota, and Ashley Elizabeth Gald, 32, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bremer County Sheriff’s Office K9, Mo, assisted in the investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 12: At 4:19 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Business Highway 218. Brett Allen Hemphill, 35, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Jeep Patriot when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
June 18: At 5:35 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 218. Jamie Christine Onken, 29, of Plainfield, was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 24: At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Second and Main streets in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Chad Joseph Motz, 45, of Allison, for public intoxication on school grounds, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 9:47 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 190th Street and Hickory Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Krystal Kuuleilani Krull, 35 of Bristow, for first-offense OWI.
• At 10:01 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at the Butler County Fairgrounds. An investigation led to the arrest of Laura Dowling, 57, homeless, for public intoxication in a public-owned facility.
June 29: At 4:27 a.m., deputies assisted a motor vehicle at the intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 14 in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Leighton Daniel Schoville on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IOWA STATE PATROL
June 25: At 6:51 p.m., troopers responded to a car-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest in Waverly. According to the minimal crash report, a 12-year-old was crossing Fourth Street when a southbound 2018 Honda CRV, driven by Eric Pruhs, 57, of Waverly, struck the child. The minor was taken by Waverly Ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for undisclosed injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Dale’s Auto Service. Also assisting were the Waverly Police Department and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.