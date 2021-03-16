WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 3: At 10:38 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Rory Dean Corwin, 59, of Cedar Falls, was southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and was approaching the intersection and had stopped at the red light before continuing south. He was stopped behind a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by Edward Arnold Northrup, 75, of Cedar Falls. Corwin said he saw the light turn green, but Northrup didn’t accelerate from the intersection as quickly as Corwin thought he would have, which caused a rear-end collision with moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Corwin was cited for following too closely.
March 4: At 6:50 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in the 1500 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Brittany Lee Janssen, 29, of Nashua, was driving southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu when a deer ran across the road from the east and hit the car in the driver’s door, causing damages to the door, window and mirror estimated at $1,500. There were no injuries.
• At 3:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 11th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo from Rockwell was westbound and was going to turn onto Fourth Avenue when Caden Ryan Otis, 18, of Waverly, driving a 2005 Honda CR-V, approached northbound and planned to head onto 11th Street. Before each driver reached the parking lot exit, the two vehicles collided, resulting in minor damage to both. Police were unable to determine fault, due to the seemingly simultaneous approach to the location. There were no injuries or citations.
March 5: At 1:42 a.m., police served an arrest warrant on Anthony Robert Dann, 31, of Waverly, at his residence for a driving while barred charge. Further investigation found that Dann was in possession of a marijuana pipe in his residence, and that he also had another pipe that contained marijuana on his person when he arrived at the Bremer County Jail. As a result, Dann is facing additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, second-offense possession of marijuana, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possessing contraband in a detention facility, a Class D felony.
March 6: At 2:01 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Second Avenue and Iowa Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Evan Ethan Baum, 27, of Ankeny, for first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 4: At 6:19 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 3100 block of 252nd Street. David Earl Dennler, 57, of Elkader, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.
March 6: Deputies arrested Jacob Daniel Hutton, 30, of Hampton, for third-offense OWI.
March 7: Deputies arrested Richard Alan Butterfield, 26, of Oelwein, for first-offense OWI.
March 8: At 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident at the intersection of Hilton Avenue and 250th Street. Julie Ann Sowle, 58, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 9: At 8:49 p.m., deputies responded to a property-damage automobile accident in the 19700 block of 200th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Ronda Jo Lynn Boelkes, 49, of Allison, for first-offense OWI.
March 10: At 8:19 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Brenda Kae Hewitt on a 2020 incident.
• At 5:29 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Megan Elizabeth Sauerbrei, 38, of Charles City, for failure to appear on a 2019 serious misdemeanor charge.
March 11: At 4:23 a.m., deputies arrested Caleb Lee Heath, 23, of Waverly, on a warrant.
IOWA STATE PATROL
March 5: At 9:06 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iowa Highway 14 and 270th Street between Allison and Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of Julie Marie Gibson, 63, of Shell Rock, for first-offense OWI.