WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Oct. 2: At 8:08 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and Oak Ridge Circle. Roxanne June Hess, 61, of Readlyn, was northbound in a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 16-year-old from Waterloo was also northbound in a 2003 Ford Ranger. Hess had changed lanes from the left to the right, and then stopped behind another vehicle at the red light. As a result, the Ranger rear-ended the Caravan, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Ranger claimed that Hess cut him off, but Hess said that the truck was nowhere near her when she made the lane change. Due to the uncertainties, no citations were issued. There were also no injuries.
• At 2:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Both Jack Dylan Berry, 19, of Janesville, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger R/T northbound and was stopped behind a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE, driven by Lilianne Atty, 33, of Waverly. Berry saw the light turn green, then closed his eyes briefly and proceeded, only to rear-end Atty’s vehicle, as she had not started yet, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries, Berry was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
• At 4:20 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting at Walmart. A juvenile had allegedly stolen some alcohol. The juvenile has been charged with fifth-degree theft and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Oct. 3: At 1:04 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of 10th Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Lee Heath, 22, of Allison, for driving like license revoked, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 11:46 a.m., police took a report of illegal drugs from Bremwood. The illegal items were seized, and a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 5:17 p.m., police arrested Jason Jon Heerts, 44, of New Hartford, for third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts following an incident at Kwik Star South.
Oct. 4: At 8:28 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Angela Arlene Gray, 42, of Sumner, for driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 1:43 p.m., police took a report of an assault that took place at Bremwood at around 1 p.m. between two residents. An investigation led to the referral of one juvenile female to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
• At 5:31 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Fourth Street Northwest. Matthew Paul Maas, 32, of Waverly, was northbound driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he dropped a drink onto the floor board. He then reached down to grab it, but then he swerved into a parked 2009 Toyota Corolla, which was facing southward. The Corolla sustained disabling damage, while the truck had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 6:08 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for a resident who assaulted a staff member, causing an injury at around 6 p.m., The 16-year-old female was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 5: At 4:10 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for an assault and damaged property. An investigation led to a male juvenile being charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief and simple assault. Both charges are simple misdemeanors and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Oct. 6: At 12:38 a.m., police were called to a fight in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Dennis Paul Jenson, 40, of Waverly, for public intoxication and taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• At 5:17 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of 16th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. Patricia Susan White, 63, of Parkersburg, was southbound on 16th Street in a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee and lost control before running into a tree at the southeast corner of the intersection, causing minor damage to the Jeep and approximately $500 to the tree. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 9:38 p.m., police took a call regarding missing juveniles at Bremwood. An investigation led to two 16-year-old females being referred to Juvenile Court Services for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Oct. 7: At 9:54 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Shepard Avenue for a trespassing issue. An investigation led to Erica Slack, of Waverly, being cited for trespassing.
• At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. Barbara Jean Hoins, 66, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2014 Buick Enclave and was stopped in traffic and waiting to make a left turn onto Fourth Avenue. Meanwhile, Wesley Matthew Giegerich, 28, of Waverly, approached in a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. He said he had looked down for a moment, and when he looked back up, he saw Hoins had stopped and couldn’t stop himself in time. The resulting rear-end collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Giegerich was cited for following too closely.
Oct. 8: At 11:23 a.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred around 4:45 p.m., Oct. 7 at Bremwood. An investigation led to a juvenile being charged with simple misdemeanor assault.
Oct. 9: At 10:29 a.m., police observed a marijuana-like odor in the 400 block of First Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell Louis Hall, 34, of Waverly, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 5:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near Third Avenue Southwest. Jennifer Sue Rodenbeck, 51, of Waverly, was stopped in a 2014 GMC Acadia facing north in traffic for a vehicle that was attempting to turn left onto Third Avenue when Zachary William Heyerhoff, 18, of Waterloo, approached in a 2002 Honda Accord. Heyerhoff said he did not see that Rodenbeck was stopped until it was too late and rear-ended the Acadia, causing the Honda to be a total loss and moderate damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Heyerhoff was cited for following too close.
Oct. 10: At 7:43 a.m., police responded to a possible scam at Kwik Star South. A theft did occur, and the case remains open and under investigation.
• At 5:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest south of Oak Ridge Circle. Morgan Suzanne Jacks, 32, of Waverly, was driving northbound in a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the left lane and was slowing for traffic ahead at Oak Ridge Circle. Meanwhile, Mason Lee Ackerson, 18, of Waverly, was also northbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 directly behind Jacks and attempted to stop. However, he claimed his brakes failed, causing a rear-end crash with disabling damage to the truck and minor damage to the Jeep. There were no injuries. Ackerson was cited for following too closely.
Oct. 11: At 1:24 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 900 block of First Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Skylar Ione Meyers, 20, of Cedar Falls, for first-offense OWI.
• At 4:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 4 Queens parking lot. A 2015 Ford Edge Titanium was parked legally with two occupants enjoying their treats when a 16-year-old driver from Clarksville, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS, backed up and sideswiped the vehicle. There were minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 10:21 p.m., police received a report of theft from Walmart that occurred around 12:02 p.m., Oct. 6. An investigation led to three warrants being issued.
Oct. 12: At 2:15 p.m., police took a report of a stolen scooter from the 100 block of First Street Southwest.
• At 8:32 p.m., police took a report of a theft from Walmart that occurred around 7:24 p.m. Oct. 7. The incident is under investigation.
Oct. 13: At 11:18 a.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Sixth Street Northwest that occurred around 9 p.m. Oct. 12. The incident is still under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 3: At 4:57 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 3000 block of Iowa Highway 3. Sheila Ann Brustkern, 57, of Readlyn, was driving a 2003 Buick Rendezvous when it struck a deer, resulting in approximately $4,500 in damage.
• At 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to a possible hit and run accident that took place at 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of County Road V-14/Easton Avenue. A 2009 Buick Lucerne that was legally parked along the road was struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene. The Lucerne sustained minor damage.
Oct. 4: At 4:17 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Iowa Highway 188.Tyler Winter Spencer, 27, of Plainfield, was driving eastbound in a 2009 Kia Optima when he approached a 2007 Freightliner Conversion Columbia semi tractor-trailer, driven by Jose Dario Hernandez Flores, 42, of New Hampton, which was in the right turn lane preparing to turn onto Highway 63 southbound. Spencer attempted to pull around the truck, but misjudged the clearance and ran into the trailer, causing his car to be a total loss and moderate damage to the trailer. There were no injuries. Spencer was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 10:12 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Natasha Nichole Blume, 30, of Sumner, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
Oct. 5: Deputies arrested Gustavo Rodriguez, 28, of Rockford, Illinois, for first-offense OWI following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 218 for speeding.
Oct. 7: At 5:05 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 63. Daniel Curtis Testroet, 64, of New Hampton, was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
Oct. 8: At 7:02 a.m.., deputies responded to a semi-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Kevin Wingate Sullivan, 47, of Eight Mile, Alabama, was driving a 2020 International TT semi when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Oct. 10: At 6:52 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Viking Avenue. James Lawrence Verkant, 51, of Sumner, was driving a 2013 Ram truck when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Oct. 11: At 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Reed Avenue. Krystin Ann Miller, 25, of Readlyn, was northbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala when a deer ran in front of her. She then swerved to avoid it, but lost control, entering the east ditch and eventually coming to rest in a corn field. The car was a total loss, while the damage to the corn field was estimated at $100. There were no injuries. Miller was cited for failure to maintain control, having no insurance in a property damage accident and operation without registration card or plate.
• At 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2500 block of Iowa Highway 3. Branden Allen Cox, 18, of Readlyn, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,500.
Oct. 12: Deputies arrested Duane Wilcox, 41, of Readlyn, for driving while license barred after he was observed driving in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Denver.
Oct. 13: At 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 218. Megan Marie Navratil, 35, of Mason City, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Oct. 14: At 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Gary Wayne Ellison, 53, of Box Elder, South Dakota, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Oct. 15: Deputies took Troy Jensen, of Hampton, into custody at the Bremer County Jail for violating a no-contact order.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 7: At 11:31 a.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Greene Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Heather Sue Hartzell, 27, of Waverly, for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released on her own recognizance.
• At 5:26 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of North Second and East Dow streets in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Barry Lee Detwiler Jr., 49, of Greene, for driving while revoked. He was later released on his own recognizance.
Oct. 9: At 1:49 p.m., deputies took Leah Marie Cleary, 20, of New Hartford, into custody at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on a warrant for violation of probation on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was held on a $2,000 cash bond in her name only.
• At 7:40 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft at the Casey’s General Store in Aplington. The clerk told deputies that someone drove off without paying for gas. Authorities were unable to locate the vehicle.
• At 10:59 p.m., Clarksville police responded to a call in the 300 block of South Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Jeremiah Jay Urban, 37, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 16: Deputies took a report of theft from the 1000 block of Parriott Street in Aplington. The reporting party said he was scammed through a dating site. Aplington police are investigating.
Oct. 17: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of North Cherry and West Water streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Analecia Renee Harms, 32, of Asbury, for first-offense OWI. She was later released on a promise to appear.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 16: At 12:30 p.m., Fairbank Police received information that a person with active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County was at an address located at 404 Forest Street in Fairbank. Fairbank Police requested assistance from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to take this individual into custody. During the response, the individual barricaded himself inside the residence and would not communicate with law enforcement. After approximately 30 minutes, the male was taken into custody without incident.
Fairbank Police arrested Christopher Lee Becker, 36, of Sumner, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of second degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor, tampering with a witness or juror, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fifth degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. These charges were originally filed by Fairbank Police and stem from a previous incident.
As a precaution, Fairbank Elementary School and Little Island Daycare, both of which are in close proximity to the residence, were placed on lockdown. However, all activities have resumed as normal. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted Fairbank Police during this incident.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Oct. 7: At 5:12 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 just south of the Waverly city limits. Chad Martinson, 49, of Shell Rock, was operating a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and exiting the southbound highway on the partial cloverleaf to head northbound on Business Highway 218 when he drove off the roadway, lost control, slid across both northbound lanes and entered the east ditch. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for injuries sustained in the accident. The accident remains under investigation with charges pending. The Iowa State Patrol was also assisted by the Waverly Fire Department, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly police.