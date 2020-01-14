WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Dec. 21: At 1 a.m., police received a driving complaint of a vehicle northbound on U.S. Highway 218. A short time later, police located a vehicle matching the description in the 200 block of Fifth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Robert Brown, 34, of Waverly, for third-offense OWI, a Class D felony.
Dec. 28: At 7:21 p.m., police responded to a call at Bremwood for an assault in progress. An investigation led to a female juvenile charged with two counts of serious assault. She was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Dec. 29: At 12:30 a.m., police stopped Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, 22, of Allison, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of First Street Northwest. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 1:35 a.m., police stopped Michael James Scott White, 21, of Waterloo, at the intersection of Bremer Avenue and First Street. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI.
Dec. 30: At 4:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Chelesy Leigh Halverson, 30, of Janesville, was southbound in a 2019 Honda Odyssey in the right lane, with two vehicles in front of her in both southbound lanes. Meanwhile, Timothy Ace Wood, 59, of Waverly, pulled out from the Dollar Tree driveway in a 1999 Buick LeSabre. After one vehicle in front of Halverson changed lanes, Wood went from the left to the right lane in front of the Odyssey, causing a collision and minor damage to both vehicles. Wood, however, contended that Halverson was speeding on the snowy road, thus causing the crash. He was trying to slow down to enter the Walmart driveway, but fish-tailed. Halverson was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
Dec. 31: At 10:11 a.m., police took a report from a resident in the 1300 block of 13th Street Northwest of an attempt to entice a minor via the internet. The case is under investigation.
Jan. 1: At 10:14 p.m., police assisted the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant in the Waverly Mobile Home Park. During the search, officers discovered marijuana oil and drug paraphernalia. A separate warrant was requested and granted, during which additional marijuana oil was located. Charges are pending on the occupants of the room.
Jan. 2: At 7:50 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Zakary Michael Jenn, 26, of Waterloo, was southbound in a 2006 Nissan Altima and was attempting to change lanes. He said he looked behind him, but said he didn’t see a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, driven by Bradley Alan Rubb, 36, of Waverly, because it was in his blind spot. A collision resulted, ending in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Jenn was cited for improper lane change.
• At 5:03 p.m., police responded to a four-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. All four vehicles — a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Eric Alan Styerson, 32, of Decorah, a 2000 Ford Windstar, driven by Syler Lynn Miller-Baker, 21, of Marion, a 2011 Subaru Tribeca, driven by Alethea Anne Duncan, 38, of Waverly, and a 2015 Buick Encore, driven by Kathryn L. Magnall, 69, of Waverly — were southbound, and Magnall was stopped to wait for cross traffic. Duncan was stopped behind her, and Miller-Baker was behind Duncan. Styerson approached the line of traffic and rear-ended the Windstar, which then was pushed into the Tribeca, which similarly was forced into the Impala. The Chevy and the Ford were disabled, while the Subaru had moderate damage, and the Buick sustained minor damage. Styerson was cited for following too closely.
Jan. 3: At 4:09 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. John Patrick Campbell, 72, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2016 Ford Escape. Police determined he was going too fast for the snowy conditions, causing him to lose control and collide with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Steven Ray Johnson, 64, of Waverly, which was stopped facing west on 29th Avenue. There were no injuries or citations. Both vehicles had minor damage.
• At 4:33 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. John Steven Hoggins, 62, of Plainfield, was southbound in a 2009 Toyota Highlander and was going too fast for the snowy conditions, causing him to lose control and strike a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Ian Lance Bechtel, 24, of Mountain Iron, Minnesota, which caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 5:20 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. Donald Roger King, 79, of Waverly, was driving northbound in a 2018 Buick Envision Essentials Package and turned left onto 10th Avenue in front of a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Dale Edwin Geweke, 63, of Waverly, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. King was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Jan. 7: At 12:44 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident with a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Third Street Northeast. A 2016 Ford Expedition was parked facing north when an unknown vehicle collided with it and left the scene. The Expedition sustained minor damage. There was nothing left behind to identify the run vehicle.
Jan. 8: At 6:16 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. Steven Michael Prescott, 48, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2003 Honda Element EX, and Rory Dean Corwin, 58, of Cedar Falls, was northbound in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT. Both were trying to beat the yellow light, and Corwin was attempting to turn left onto 29th Avenue when the vehicles collided, causing disabling damage to the Honda and moderate damage to the Pontiac. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 21: At 7:19 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 150th Street. A 16-year-old female from Sumner was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus eastbound when she encountered a deer. She then swerved around it, but lost control before exiting the road and hitting a stop sign before coming to rest in the shoulder. The Taurus sustained disabling damage, and the sign had approximately $300 in damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 24: At 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident at the intersection of Tailor Avenue and 252nd Street. Ronald William Richards, 61, of Fairbank, was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Dec. 28: Deputies arrested Amanda Jo Pearce, 30, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, for first-offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 29: At 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Cody L. Pankey, 29, of Peoria Heights, Illinois, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 northbound when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
• At 7:24 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Joplin Avenue. Gary Fred Buck, 72, of Denver, was driving northbound in a 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it was struck by a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
Jan. 1: Deputies arrested Tyler L. Close, 21, of Waverly, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Jan. 2: At 10:05 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1500 block of Viking Avenue. Weston Zane Buhr, 30, of Sumner, was driving southbound in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.
Jan. 3: At 7 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of County Road C-33. Rudy E. Raber, 31, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2010 Ford F-350 when he lost control on the snowy conditions. The truck entered the ditch and rolled once before coming to rest on its top. The F-350 was a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 28: At 12:09 a.m., deputies made a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Mill streets in New Hartford. Following an investigation, Tyler Scott Merfield, 21, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for first-offense OWI. He was held prior to a court appearance.
• At 10:08 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 28500 block of 325th Street near New Hartford. A FedEx truck had rolled over. One person was taken to an area hospital. New Hartford fire and ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources also assisted on scene.
Dec. 29: At 8:45 p.m., deputies assisted the Iowa State Patrol on a traffic stop at the intersection of 150th Street and Grand Avenue. Following an investigation, Kevin James Angstman, 49, of Bristow, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, and Shane Wallace McLaughlin, 49, of Marshalltown, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies took Jacob Christopher Adams, 19, of Bristow, into custody when he turned himself in on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse.
Dec. 31: At 8:10 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 27800 block of 195th Street. Following an investigation, Ashley Marie Bartels, 29, of Riceville, was arrested for second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held prior to a court appearance.
Jan. 4: At 2:07 a.m., deputies responded to an incident at the intersection of 110th Street and Iowa Highway 14. An investigation led to the arrest of Chris Zweck, 33, of Dumont, for third-offense OWI. He was held pending a court appearance.
Jan. 5: At 12:49 a.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of East Jefferson and South Main streets. An investigation led to the arrest of Christian Sherman, 35, of Clarksville, for second-offense OWI. He was held on a $1,000 bond.
Jan. 6: At 6:33 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the Floyd County Jail. Jeremy Knock, 46, of Allison, was arrested on three felony counts for possession or manufacturing of controlled substances with intent to deliver, with two Class C felonies and one Class D felony being charged.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Dec. 29: At 10:04 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Roads V-56 and C-33 south of Sumner. A 16-year-old from Westgate was westbound in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and had stopped at the intersection with County Road V-56. He then entered the intersection and struck a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Patrick Hughes, 63, of Sumner, broadside. The Fusion was southbound at the time of the crash. Hughes and his passenger, Cynthia Pierson-Hughes, 68, of Sumner, and a passenger in the Grand Prix, Rachel Dolf, 21, of Westgate, were all taken to Community Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS for their injuries. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Sumner Fire Department also assisted on scene.