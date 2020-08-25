WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Aug. 13: At 11:03 a.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred sometime after July 6 on Eagle Ridge Drive.
Aug. 16: At 4:53 p.m., police took a report of a single-vehicle accident that took place around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Seventh Avenue Southeast. According to the accident report, Charles Don Johnson, 35, of Waverly, reportedly was experiencing problems with the brakes on his 2007 Harley-Davidson FXSTB motorcycle, so he headed home, but at the intersection, the front brake stuck and made the front wheel skid and go to the right, which sent him off to the left of the motorcycle. He had sustained road rash on his face and six broken ribs, and he was taken by a friend to Waverly Health Center for the injuries. The motorcycle was disabled. There were no citations.
Aug. 17: At 1:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly Health Center Orange Lot. According to the accident report, Debra Sue Lore, 64, of Allison, was driving eastbound in the lot in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring when Gerald Albert Kramer, 71, of Shell Rock, backed out of a parking spot in his 1996 Ford F-150 and into the van, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 900 block of West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Danita Lynne McCormick, 62, of Waverly, was eastbound and slowed for a truck that was turning onto Ninth Street Southwest. It was at this point, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica that she was driving was reportedly rear-ended by an unknown vehicle. The offending vehicle was described as a four-door sedan believed to be driven by a high-school-age male with blonde, wavy hair. The van sustained minimal damage with very little paint transfer.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 16: Deputies received a report of an attempted burglary to a residence in Sumner.
• Deputies responded to a report of a theft from the Cedar Bend Park campground.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 13: At 9:01 a.m., deputies arrested Courtney Kielman, 31, of Parkersburg, for assault. She was held in the Butler County Jail until she posted bond later that afternoon.
Aug. 16: Deputies arrested Colton Ryan Wright, 38, of Clarksville, on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a court-ordered hold and failure to appear. He was held in the Butler County Jail.
Aug. 20: At 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Maria D. Hernandez, 39, of Dumont, on charges of assault with intent to injure and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Aug. 18: At 10:42 p.m., troopers arrested Elmer Dean Willemsen, 75, of Allison, following a traffic stop at the intersection of County Roads C-45 and T-47 on charges of driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor, as well as using force in resisting arrest and a registration violation.