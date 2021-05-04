WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 21: At 11:06 a.m., police took a report of a burglary to the Lied Education Center at Bremwood that occurred around 7:45 a.m. April 18. A 12-year-old Bremwood resident was charged with third-degree burglary and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 1:30 p.m., police were called to Bremwood regarding a student that had broken a window in the Lied Education Center. A juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for a charge of criminal mischief.
• At 3:55 p.m., police were sent to the 2200 block of Fourth Street Southwest to check on the welfare of an individual. While on scene, police arrested Jaylen Adam Downs, 20, of Union, for interference with official acts for providing a false name to an officer.
• At 9:31 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Bremer Avenue for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Duane Brandt, 43, of Waverly, for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
April 24: At 2:10 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Augusta Lane and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2011 Ford Explorer Limited was westbound on Augusta Lane and then hit the curb while negotiating a left-hand curve toward 29th Avenue. The impact caused the airbags to deploy, and the SUV came to rest in the intersection. The driver had already arranged a tow for the disabled vehicle prior to the responding officer’s arrival. The teen was cited for violation of conditions of a graduated license and given a written warning for failure to maintain control.
April 25: At 1:54 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Roland Johnson Jr., 42, of Waverly, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 2:32 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Leitha Terrace. An investigation led to the arrest of Cody Lee Davenport, 30, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released with a court date.
• At 12:12 p.m., police took a call regarding a no-contact order violation from the Dirty Dog American Bar and Grill. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, of Waverly, was charged with the violation.
• At 5:33 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of First Street Southwest in reference to a Bremwood student being assaultive and trying to harm himself.
• At 6:26 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred at 1:30 p.m.
• At 8:03 p.m., police took a report of an alleged assault on a 16-year-old female resident of Bremwood. The case is currently under investigation.
April 26: At 1:13 p.m., police took a report of a 17-year-old juvenile being assaulted by his father that occurred around 9:30 a.m. April 25 in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest. The incident is currently under investigation.
• At 11:52 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Cris Lee Butts, 55, of Guymon, Oklahoma, for first-offense possession of marijuana.
April 28: At 7:29 p.m., police were dispatched to Bremwood for a fight in progress between a resident and staff members. An investigation led to a 17-year-old male from Tipton being arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of serious assault. The charges will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 27: At 12:49 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Viking Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Terrance Joseph Finn, 38, of West Union, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 26: At 11:54 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 500 block of Parriott Street in Aplington. Zachary Lee Kastner, 29, of Austinville, was held on a charge of contempt-resisting a court order.
April 27: At 10:58 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Kaleb Jamal Winkert, 31, of Mable, Minnesota, at the Winneshiek County Jail.
April 28: At 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley James Boeckmann, 65, of Shell Rock, on a charge that was not available in that day’s report.
IOWA STATE PATROL
April 28: At 8:20 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Newell Avenue less than a mile east of Allison. According to the preliminary accident report, an eastbound 2016 Chrysler Town & Country crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Buick Rainier. Nicolle Guenn Berends, 29, of Allison, was killed in the crash. A 17-year-old, also from Allison, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Assisting at the scene were the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Allison Fire Department, Ambulance and first responders and Waverly Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.