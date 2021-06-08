WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 27: At 12:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Avenue and Fifth Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Rex Harris Kallemberger, 56, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2006 Ford Expedition and had stopped at the intersection prior to the arrival of Carrie Lea Frerichs, 31, of Clarksville, who was eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Frontier. Kallemberger then continued straight, while Frerichs turned left in front of the Expedition, causing a collision and disabling damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Frerichs was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. Dale’s Auto Service towed away both vehicles.
May 29: At 9:46 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Timberwood Road for a possible assault. An investigation led to the arrest of Devin Roger Kielman, 34, of Waverly, for domestic abuse assault by impeding flow of air or blood.
May 30: At 2:02 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of 16th Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Chase Montgomery Harker, 22, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released with a court date.
May 31: At 1:26 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Jillynn Sue Johnson, 58, of Cedar Falls, was stopped at stop sign facing west while driving a 2010 Toyota Venza. She was waiting for traffic to clear to turn onto Fourth Street Southwest to head south. Meanwhile, 16-year-old driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was westbound on Eighth Avenue and had bent over to pick a drink off the floor that he had dropped, and while his eyes were off the road, the truck rear-ended the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The driver of the pickup was cited for following too closely.
• At 4:53 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident near on Fourth Avenue Southwest near St. John Lutheran Church. According to the accident report, James Vernon Ostman, 70, of Waverly, had parked a 2000 Ford F-150 had parked the truck in a diagonal space across the street from the church and thought he had put the gear in neutral with a tire against the curb. However, either the truck slipped into reverse or the gear was actually set to reverse and not neutral, as it started to back down the street westbound without the driver and ran over a fire hydrant at the corner of Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. The truck sustained minor damage, while the damage to the hydrant was estimated at $1,000, as only a coupler was broken, according to the Waverly Public Works water department. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 26: At 10:09 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2700 block of Midway Avenue. According to the accident report, Brent David Beaty, 47, of Waterloo, was southbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he came upon a deer in the roadway. Beaty informed deputies that he was likely going just 40 mph at the time of impact, which resulted in minor damage to the Chevy. There were no injuries or citations.
May 29: At 11:08 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Robert Clarence Bevins, 52, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2016 Mack semi tractor-trailer owned by Morrison Trucking, of Alburnett, southbound in the outside lane when Bonnie Sue Joecken, 76, of Waverly, was re-entering the roadway from a shoulder in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and attempting to cross both lanes to take a left turn lane. Bevins attempted to change lanes to avoid Joecken, but the Nissan continued to merge lanes until the Mack truck rear-ended the SUV in the inside lane. The Pathfinder sustained heavy rear-end damage, while the semi had minor front-end damage. Joecken said she had some ringing in her ears but didn’t seek treatment, and her passengers were not injured, nor was Bevins. Joecken was cited for improper lane change.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 27: At 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Candace Sue Hovenga, 37, of Clarksville, for failure to appear in court on two serious misdemeanor charges.
May 30: At 8:44 p.m., deputies arrested John Alan Maklenburg, 25, of Mason City, following an investigation for third-degree harassment. He was held in jail until his release on bond at 10:06 p.m.
May 31: At 7:52 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Donald Krueger, 43, of Greene, for third-offense OWI and driving while barred.
• At 8:17 p.m., deputies arrested Rachael Michelle Hansen, 29, of Shell Rock, on a court-issued hold order.
June 1: At 11:28 p.m., deputies arrested Adrian Hinz, 18, of New Hartford, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IOWA STATE PATROL
May 27: At 9:55 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Edgebrook Drive near Janesville. According to the preliminary accident report, Willie Walker, 36, of Waterloo, was southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer and had crossed the median into the northbound lanes, where it collided with a northbound 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by Terry Dawes, 59, of Waterloo. The crash caused injuries for both drivers and three passengers in Walker’s vehicle, and also caused the northbound lanes to be closed for several hours. Walker was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Dawes to Waverly Health Center, while passengers Eric Bickerstaff, 25, and Necmurie Cruz, 28, both of Waterloo, were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital. Azra Ponjevic, 27, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in Walker’s vehicle was wearing a seat belt, while Dawes was. The accident remains under investigation. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Fire Department and first responders and the Waverly and Denver ambulance services assisted on scene.
May 28: At 4:55 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Cedar-Wapsi and Wagner roads. According to the preliminary accident report, Evelyn Rodgers, 71, of Denver, was southbound on Wagner Road in a 2001 Ford Ranger and had stopped at the stop sign with Cedar-Wapsi. She then pulled in front of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet van, driven by Brian Mouldes, 48, of Dunkerton, with the truck struck broadside. Rogers was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver Ambulance, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. Mouldes was also injured, but he was treated on scene. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Denver Fire Department and Del’s Auto Service of Readlyn also assisted in the crash.