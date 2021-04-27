WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 15: At 1:38 p.m., police took a theft report from rural Waverly of unemployment benefits that took place between March 28 and April 11.
• At 3 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred between 1 and 3 a.m.
• At 4:49 p.m., police arrested Curtis Wade Olmstead, 48, of Waverly, for domestic assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
April 16: At 3:34 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on 16th Street Southwest near Waverly-Shell Rock High School. According to the accident report, a 15-year-old driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra was southbound on 16th Street and then attempted to turn left across traffic into a parking lot. The driver had sat for a while, as traffic was congested, and then turned off his turn signal and proceeded forward. He then saw a break in traffic and swung to the right into a driveway of nearby apartments to make a U-turn. Meanwhile, Samuel Joseph Barber, 18, of Waverly, was behind the Nissan in a 2006 Jeep Commander and when the teen in front of him turned into the apartment complex, Barber thought that it was a regular right turn and proceeded south. However, the teen swung in front of the Jeep, causing a crash that resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for unsafe turning.
April 17: At 12:13 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of First Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Ariana Linn Johnson, 19, of Waverly, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a Schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with traffic citations of driving while revoked and having no insurance.
April 18: At 5:27 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Exit 198 of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Jacob Dean Rewerts, 24, of Waverly, had just merged onto the offramp in a 2011 Ford Fusion when a deer running east to west ran in front of his car. The deer struck the left corner of the car, causing approximately $1,500 in damage to the bumper, hood and front fenders.
• At 4:56 p.m., police responded to a result call at Bremwood. An investigation found that a 12-year-old male had assaulted two staff members, so he was charged with two counts of assault.
April 20: At 11:05 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Byron Voges, 38, of Plainfield, for second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 18: At 12:34 a.m., deputies responded to a personal-injury accident in the 1400 block of 150th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Justin Lynn Frahm, 29, of Cedar Rapids, for second-offense OWI.
April 20: At 8:56 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Timothy William Ledwein, 50, of New Prague, Minnesota, was driving northbound in a 2015 Ford F-150 when a deer crossed the road from the median, causing a crash with damage estimated at $8,000 on the front of the vehicle and the driver’s side quarter panel. There were no injuries.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 16: At 1:36 p.m., deputies executed a hold order on Donovan James Danielson, 45, of Cedar Falls, at the Black Hawk County Jail. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
April 17: At 7:45 p.m., deputies served a warrant on Trevor Jay Schwartz, 50, of Tripoli.
• At 11:19 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of 190th Street and Yale Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Christyna Marie Huber, 47, of Shell Rock for first-offense OWI.
April 20: At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a police call in the 29900 block of 290th Street. An investigation led to James Mason Smith, 31, of Waverly, being arrested on a court order.
• At 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew John Hippen, 47, of Allison, for simple assault.
• At 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Kellum, 29, of Waverly, following a traffic stop in the sheriff’s office parking lot for first-offense OWI.
• At 11:25 p.m., Parkersburg police responded to an assault or fight in the 400 block of Second Street in Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of Shane Michael Pabst, 33, of Parkersburg for second-offense domestic assault.
April 21: At 6:53 p.m., deputies responded to a police call in the 900 block of York Street. Investigations led to the arrests of Michael de Jesus Hawthorne, 31, of Waterloo, for a violation of a no-contact order, and Elizabeth Victoria Bordeaux, 21, of Waterloo, also with a violation of a no-contact order along with first-offense OWI, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 20: At 8:30 a.m., deputies took a report of a roll-over accident in the 15000 block of X Avenue, just outside of Sumner. Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. It was found that driver of the vehicle, Jayme Michael Steege, 48, of Sumner, was northbound on X Avenue when he lost control of the 1994 Ford Ranger that he was operating. Steege was located at a residence nearby and arrested for driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and failure to maintain control, all simple misdemeanors. A passenger in the vehicle, Carrie Lynn Christi, 44, of Sumner, was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Christi and Steege were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they currently await initial appearance. Damage to 1994 Ford Ranger was considered a total loss. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sumner Police Department.
IOWA STATE PATROL
April 21: At 10:24 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Ridge Avenue south of Clarksville. According to the accident report, Ariel Murillo, 22, of Hampton, was northbound in a 2005 Toyota Sienna and had failed to obey a stop sign and pulled in front of a westbound 2010 Nissan Maxima, driven by Fernando Barragan-Barajas, 24, of Houston. The SUV struck the van on the passenger’s side, and both vehicles ended up in the north ditch. A passenger in the Sienna, Juan Murillo, 26, of Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the van, a 17-year-old, as well as a passenger in the Nissan, Nelida Barragan-Barajas, 21, of Houston, were transported to Waverly Health Center by Waverly and Shell Rock ambulances, respectively. Also assisting on scene were the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville police and first responders and Shell Rock Fire Department.