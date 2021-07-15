WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
June 29: At 8:20 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Hertel Field parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2015 Buick Enclave was parked in the lot when an unknown vehicle sideswiped it causing minor damage to the back of the Buick. The unknown vehicle left the scene before anyone was notified. A side mirror was located at the scene, along with some broken glass, but the run vehicle was never identified.
July 1: At 9:07 p.m., police were called to a fight in progress in the 100 block of 21st Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Cozzie Sacta Dye, 44, of Waverly, for one count of simple assault and first-offense public intoxication.
July 2: At 6:11 a.m., police observed a vehicle in the roadway in the 100 block of First Street Southwest with two people sleeping in it. An investigation led to the arrest of Tricia Marie Barfels, 31, of Waterloo, for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 9:57 a.m., police took a report of identity theft from the 1700 block of East Bremer Avenue in an incident that had occurred since Jan. 22.
July 4: At 12:40 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500 block of Second Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Alyson Lynn Beyrle, 34, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors.
• At 11:13 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, McKenzie Renee Bohlen, 18, of New Hampton, was driving northeast on Heritage Way in a 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXI and was approaching 10th Avenue. Meanwhile, Marion Lucille Bumgardner, 94, of Waverly, was traveling southwest in a 2006 Toyota Sienna and attempted a left turn without yielding toward 10th Avenue. Bohlen told police the Sienna did not have its turn signal on prior to the collision and turned right in front of the Sebring. The crash resulted in both vehicles becoming total losses. A 13-year-old male in the Chrysler was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for minor injuries, and Bohlen took herself to the hospital after complaining of pain in her elbow. There were also other occupants of the Sebring who had superficial injuries, but didn’t need immediate treatment. Bumgardner was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
July 5: At 2:02 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Greenfield Avenue and Meadowbrook Lane. An investigation led to the arrest of Lance Aaron Davis, 29, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and later given a court date upon release.
• At 10:11 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Sixth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Darren Jovon Smith, 34, of Waterloo, for domestic assault, violation of a no-contact order and public intoxication.
July 7: At 1:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Dawson O’Dean Dewitt, 22, of Ontario, Wisconsin, for first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 22: At 1:48 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road C-33. Eugene Kenneth Noah, 52, of Sumner, was driving a 2009 Buick Lucerne when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $6,000.
• At 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to a semi-deer accident on Iowa Highway 93 in Tripoli. Dale Roger Lahr, 61, of Carroll, was driving a 2011 Peterbilt when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
June 30: At 12:18 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Ande Ray McMorris, 18, of Cedar Falls, was northbound in a 2007 Honda Civic when he lost control and entered the east ditch. The car then went through the ditch back onto the Larrabee Avenue access road and then entered the east ditch before coming to a stop. It sustained moderate damage. McMorris was cited for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries.
July 4: At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Cristabel Areli Ortiz Ortiz, 37, of Dekalb, Illinois, was southbound in a 2005 Ford Escape when he lost control, and the vehicle went off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected and then rolled the SUV several times before coming to rest on the west shoulder of the highway. Ortiz Ortiz and three juvenile passengers were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Tripoli Ambulance for various injuries and a 2-year-old girl was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by AirCare helicopter for serious injuries. Citations were pending.
• At 6:14 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, William Ryan Wilson, 48, of Waverly, was eastbound on Highway 3 in a 2017 Lincoln MKZ when he attempted to turn right onto the Highway 218 southbound ramp at a high rate of speed and lost control. The sedan ran off the roadway into the ditch to the east of the ramp, causing disabling damage. A further investigation led to Wilson’s arrest for first-offense OWI, as well as citations for failure to maintain control and having an open container.
• At 9:49 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Darrell Dean Fanning, 63, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when a deer ran in front of the truck, causing a collision and disabling damage. There were no injuries.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 1: At 8:04 p.m., Clarksville police took a complaint about harassment. An investigation led to the arrest by deputies of Pamela Denise Curtis, 24, no address available, for credit card fraud of a minor victim.
July 2: At 9:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Cherry and East Washington streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Mark Steven Davidson, 65, of Shell Rock, for first-offense OWI.
July 3: At 4:31 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the Story County Jail on Anne Betny Harrington, 40, of Ames, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense trespassing and driving under suspension.
• At 7:54 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Superior Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Jenalyn Rose Funte, 24, of Clarksville, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released at 9:01 a.m. July 4 on a promise to appear.
July 7: At 2:38 p.m., deputies served a hold order warrant on James Lee Choate, 45, of Oelwein, at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
July 8: At 3:24 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on peter Alan Muzzy, 31, of Cedar Falls, regarding an OWI case.
IOWA STATE PATROL
July 1: At 12:22 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of West Cedar-Wapsi and North Raymond roads. According to the minimal crash report, Shayla Decker, 23, of Aurora, was westbound on Cedar-Wapsi in a 1996 Buick Century when it failed to yield at a stop sign to a northbound 2007 Lincoln MKX, driven by Susan Schandt, 64, of Sumner. Both drivers were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital – Decker by Dunkerton Ambulance and Schandt by Readlyn Ambulance – for their injuries, while a passenger, Saylar Click, 32, of New York City, died at the scene. Also assisting were Dunkerton and Readlyn fire departments, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
July 7: At 7:55 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 180th Street and Dakota Avenue. According to the minimal crash report, Scott Andrew Gade, 43, of Waverly, was driving eastbound on 180th Street in a 2007 Honda CR-V, while Jason Lee Eastman, 38, of Waterloo, was driving a 2019 Freightliner northbound on Dakota Avenue. The intersection is uncontrolled, and Gade failed to yield the right of way to Eastman and tried to accelerate through the intersection and in front of the semi, causing a collision with both vehicles entering the northeast ditch. Gade was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance.