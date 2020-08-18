WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 30: At 12:58 p.m., police took a report of an assault by a Bremwood resident against a staff member that occurred around 11:30 p.m. July 29. The case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
July 31: At 10:45 a.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 20th Street. According to the accident report, Dakota Ray Vandermillen, 24, of Dubuque, was northbound in a 2006 Nissan Quest and did not see there was a stop sign on the four-way stop intersection, so he went through the intersection. Caleb Martin Burks, 18, of Janesville, had confirmed it to officers, as he said he was already stopped facing west in his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee and had the right of way from a third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Tundra, driven by Marin Willie Maritcoff, 62, of Readlyn, who was at the southbound stop sign. As Burks proceeded, the Jeep struck the Nissan, with the force of the collision pushing the SUV into the truck, resulting in moderate damage to all three. There were no injuries. Vandermillen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 11:08 a.m., police took a report of an assault at Rolling Meadows Apartments. An investigation led to the arrest of Jamie Michelle Hadwin, 37, of Waverly, under the charge of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 1:28 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and First Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Dannie Arnold Felper, 61, of Riceville, was backing up in a 1993 International truck on First Street as he noticed a semi-truck turning from Eighth Avenue to give it room. However, his truck backed into a 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited, driven by Susan Kay Harris, 70, of Aplington, causing minor damage to the Jeep. The truck was not damaged. Felper said he did not notice Harris’ vehicle was there, according to the report. There were no injuries. Felper was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
• At 1:30 p.m., police were called to the alley behind Northern Iowa Therapy for a report of a suspicious person sleeping on a table. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Douglas Creger, 30, of Waterloo, for public intoxication. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released later in the day with a court date assigned.
Aug. 1: At 9:25 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Debra Sue George, 59, of Clarksville, was northbound in a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country and was attempting a left turn onto 10th Avenue Southwest but did not see she had a flashing yellow arrow, not a green one. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry was southbound, having a green light when the van struck his car on the driver’s side, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. George was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Aug. 3: At 12:51 p.m., police took a report of identity theft from the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest that occurred since April 1. The case is under investigation.
Aug. 6: At 2:05 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. Cynthia Lee Helmers, 73, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2018 Honda Accord EXL when Samuel James Shaffer, 35, of Orange City, was operating a Gehl Dynalift construction tractor alongside the road, facing west. Shaffer said he was positioning the vehicle for a lift, and reportedly told police that the boom may have been positioned to a point where the Accord may have clipped the bucket attached to the boom. The car took on minor damage. There were no injuries or citations, however, Shaffer was warned that he was responsible to be sure that the boom tractor was in a safe position when on or near a roadway.
• At 7:11 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for an assault report. An investigation led to a juvenile being charged with assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Aug. 8: At 4:47 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Casey Keith Hansen, 36, of Waverly, for domestic assault causing bodily injury.
Aug. 10: At 11:17 a.m., police took a report of an assault at Bremwood between juvenile residents. An investigation led to a female being referred to Juvenile Court Services.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 1: Deputies arrested Cameron Andrew Randall, 23, of Sumner, for driving while license barred, as well as citing him for driving under suspension, failure to use safety belts and having no insurance. He was booked and released from the Bremer County Jail on a promise to appear.
Aug. 4: Deputies arrested Michael Hamilton, 29, of Storm Lake, at the Buena Vista County Jail on a Bremer County warrant.
Aug. 5: At 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Iowa Highway 3. An unidentified 55-year-old driver had pulled over a 2010 Ford F-150 onto the shoulder facing westbound. Later, the driver said he checked traffic before pulling back onto the highway, but failed to notice a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by John Paul Clifford, 53, of Eldora, causing moderate damage to the pickup and minor damage to the semi. There were no injuries. There were no citations issued to the Ford driver, but Clifford was cited for having no insurance.
• Deputies took a report of bad checks being written to Riverside Bait in Frederika.
• Deputies arrested Marissa Jenee Giles, 22, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, on several arrest warrants. The warrants were issued in Anoka and Hennepin counties, Minnesota, for possession of stolen property and driving under the influence. She was held in the Bremer County Jail pending extradition to Minnesota.
Aug. 6: Deputies arrested Jill Camlin for trespassing and theft.
• Deputies arrested Pamela Jean McKenzie, 48, of Waverly, for OWI.
Aug. 7: At 11:06 a.m., deputies arrested Jerald Dew, of Plainfield, on a Bremer County warrant.
Aug. 9: Deputies arrested Olivia Kathleen Winning, 29, of Waterloo, for third-degree theft.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 8: At 11:20 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Jamie Marie Fuller, 21, and Austin Lee Myers, 19, both of Clarksville, each on domestic abuse assault. Fuller was released the next morning on her own recognizance, and Myers posted bond.
Aug. 9: At 8:16 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Jeffery Figi, 24, of Ackley, on a temporary hold. He posted bond an hour later.
Aug. 11: At 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Lyndsay Frazer, 26, of Clarksville, on a court-ordered hold.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Aug. 7: At 11:11 p.m., troopers arrested Lucas Mark Stevens, 32, of Dumont, for first-offense OWI. He was held in the Butler County Jail before being released the next morning on a promise to appear.