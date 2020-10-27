WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 14: At 7:21 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue Southwest and Heritage Way. According to the accident report, Michael Anthony Bowser Sr., 61, of Janesville, was northeast bound on Heritage Way while driving a 2002 Toyota Camry while Louis Dillon Winchester, 29, of Waterloo, was northwest bound at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Heritage in a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer. Winchester had briefly stopped at the stop sign but did not yield the right of way to Bowser, as he pulled into the intersection before it was safe to do so, according to the report. The collision resulted in both vehicles becoming total losses. Bowser and a passenger had complained of pain but refused treatment. Winchester was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
• At 8:30 a.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 9. An investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile female for assault, as well as a citation for underage vaping. She was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 2:56 p.m., police took a report of a bicycle being stolen around 10:20 a.m. from Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
• At 4:11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and Eighth Street Southeast. Wilma D. Franzen, 82, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2018 Ford Edge SEL and was making a left-hand turn onto Eighth Street, according to the accident report. She apparently turned into the travel lane near a northbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited, driven by Jensine Jo Scanlan, 51, of Fredericksburg, which was going to make a right turn onto Second Avenue to go east. The driver’s side front of the Edge collided with the driver’s side front of the Jeep, causing disabling damage to the Ford and minor damage to the Cherokee. Franzen was cited for failure to yield half of the roadway. There were no injuries.
• At 8:35 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Ray Winston Fisher, 23, of Waterloo, for domestic assault by impeding an airway.
Oct. 15: At 7:31 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred sometime Oct. 14 from the 100 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.
• At 10:12 a.m., police arrested a 17-year-old male Bremwood student for burglary, a Class D felony, following an incident that occurred between 10:01 and 10:33 p.m. Oct. 14. The student allegedly stole two laptop computers among other items. His case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Oct. 16: At 4:40 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest for a report of a vehicle parked on a residential lawn. An investigation led to the arrest of Kelly Jo Cline, 47, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 5:54 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on 10th Avenue Southwest. Christopher Martin Adams, 34, of Waverly, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound when a deer ran in front of the vehicle, causing a collision with damage estimated at $1,500.
• At 10:25 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, driven by Jose Resendiz, 18, of Postville, was backing up from a distance from a construction site and struck a tail light of a car hauling trailer, which was hitched to an undamaged Ford F-150 driven by Daniel Usher. In an investigation in the accident, police learned that Resendiz only had an instructional permit and was in the truck by himself. Because the trailer was near the Fourth Avenue Southwest construction zone, police considered the trailer to be illegally parked. Resendiz’s co-worker, who was on hand to assist in communication, said the crew would arrange to fix the taillight on the trailer. Resendiz was also issued a warning for violation of instructional permit terms. There were no injuries.
• At 1:25 p.m., police opened an investigation on a harassment case from the 400 block of Third Avenue Southwest. Charges are pending.
• At 3:03 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:20 p.m. at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. According to the accident report, police took information from the mother of a 15-year-old female driver of a 2016 Mazda CX-6 Sport that had struck a no-parking sign in front of the school. The student told police that as she turned left to leave the parking lot, her cell phone slid off her lap, and she instinctively reached for it. However, as she was looking down, the CX-6 veered to the right and hit the sign, causing $100 damage to it, with moderate damage to the Mazda. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 17: At 7:09 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on Heritage Way. Linde Diane Janssen, 45, of Shell Rock, was northbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn truck when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision with disabling damage. There were no injuries.
• At 7:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the City of Waverly parking lot in the 100 block of First Street Northeast. According to the accident report, Gregory Allen Fisher, 59, of Shell Rock, was backing his 2016 Toyota Tundra Crewmax into a parked 2013 Nissan Murano and apparently drove away. A witness called police to report the accident after taking the truck’s license plate. Police were able to find the truck a block away in another parking lot. Police attempted to contact Fisher and left a message. The following day, Fisher contacted police and said he didn’t realize he struck the Murano. There were no citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 5: Deputies took a report of a theft from a rural Plainfield residence.
Oct. 7: Deputies took a report of harassment. The investigation was ongoing.
• Deputies arrested Bryan Victor Streich, of Waverly, for parole violation warrants.
Oct. 9: Deputies arrested Kara Jordan Fish, of Waterloo, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of fifth-degree theft.
Oct. 10: Deputies arrested Breanna Rose Buckhalten, 21, of Faribault, Minnesota, for possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 11: Deputies took Levi Holmberg, 29, of Waverly, into custody on two active probation violation warrants.
Oct. 14: At 4:44 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road C-50/275th Street. Dianna Lynn Minikus, 49, of Denver, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
• At 7:58 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Marquis Road. According to the accident report, Robert John Young, 46, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2004 Cadillac DeVille when he tried to avoid hitting a deer by swerving around it, but the car slid sideways into the ditch, where it overturned and became a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 17: At 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Donna Jeane Tisue, 50, of Sumner, was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing approximately $8,000 in damage.
Oct. 19: At 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Possom Avenue. A 16-year-old male driver was southbound in a 1995 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage estimated at $1,500.
• At 8:06 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 63. Bruce Alan Natvig, 68, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2017 Ram 1500 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 16: At 9:14 a.m., deputies arrested Bryant Adam McCallister, 31, of Greene, on an arrest warrant.
• At 7:24 p.m., deputies arrested John Carson Lambert V, 20, of New Hartford, on an arrest warrant.
• At 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to a motor-vehicle accident with injuries in the 17700 block of 200th Street. Following an investigation on scene, Dean Rex Hobson, 66, of Clarksville, was arrested for first-offense OWI.
Oct. 17: At 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Byron Voges, 38, of Plainfield, on an arrest warrant.
Oct. 20: At 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michelle Marie Hovenga, 33 of Clarksville, for driving while license suspended.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Oct. 15: At 11:58 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 14 3 miles north of Parkersburg. According to the accident report, both Christopher Luhring, 42, of Parkersburg, driving a 2006 Ford F-250 and pulling a small grain wagon, and David Evans, 38, of Parkersburg, driving a 2005 GMC truck, were northbound on Highway 14 when the GMC rear-ended the grain wagon. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries, with Luhring being transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and Evans taken to UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital, each by Parkersburg EMS. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Parkersburg Fire Department also assisted on scene.