WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 29: At 2:32 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred 2 minutes prior at Bremwood. A 13-year-old juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services in the incident.
• At 4:41 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and Third Street. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger westbound and approaching Third Street when he saw the crosswalk light count down and then slowed when the yellow light shined to stop at the intersection. However, another 16-year-old driving a 2001 Nissan Xterra did not notice the Ranger slowing and rear-ended the truck, causing minor damage to the Ranger and disabling damage to the SUV. The Nissan driver was cited for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries.
April 30: At 3:59 a.m., police observed a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Reed Alan Kahler, 30, of Waverly, for violation of a no-contact order, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly City Hall parking lot. According to the accident report, Karen Kay Norton, 68, of Waverly, was backing up into a parking stall in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when Sara Ann Bush, 38, of Marion, was backing out of an adjacent stall in a 2015 GMC Acadia SLT-2 and hit the Silverado’s back driver’s door with the rear passenger side bumper. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. There were no injuries or citations.
May 1: At 9:45 a.m., police took a report of a car burglary that took place between 5:30 p.m. April 30 and 9 a.m. May 1 in the 200 block of 24th Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of three juvenile runaways from Bremwood for burglary. They will be referred to Juvenile Court Services for their charges.
• At 1:23 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of the West Bremer Avenue frontage road and Home Boulevard. According to the accident report, James Robert George, 73, of Cedar Falls, was eastbound in a 2004 Toyota Corolla and then drove right into a stop sign placed in a weighted barrel. George reportedly told officers that he was lost and did not see the traffic sign until it was too late. The car sustained minor damage, and damage to the sign was valued at $250. There were no injuries or citations.
May 3: At 12:41 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the curve where 35th Street Northwest turns into Fifth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2011 Kia Sorento EX was southbound and entered the curve, but the steering wheel failed. The driver then continued to turn the wheel but then had to turn it back, overcorrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to fishtail clockwise into the outside of the curve. The SUV then struck a curve warning sign and slid into the ditch before overturning onto the driver’s side. The Sorento sustained disabling damage, and the damage to the sign was valued at $250. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 1:07 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at the First Bank west branch. According to the accident report, Jordan Lee Holmes, 18, of Waverly, was backing out of a parking spot in a 2003 Saturn L200 and backed into a parked 2017 Buick Enclave, whose owner was working inside the bank. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Holmes later went inside the bank to exchange information with the bank employee. Holmes was later cited for no insurance and no valid driver’s license.
May 4: At 1:34 a.m., police were called to Bremwood to assist with a suicidal 16-year-old female that had fled campus sometime after 11:30 p.m. May 3. Officers later located the girl and took her into custody and drove her back to Bremwood. She later told police that she had vandalized a vehicle in the Bremwood parking lot. Officers found the vehicle and noticed significant damage. The female was referred to Juvenile Court Services for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
May 5: At 1:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Second Avenue and Second Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Blake Allen Bauer, 22, of Milo, for first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 25: At 12:42 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Y Avenue. According to the accident report, Kyle Joseph Boge, 34, of Manchester, was driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, owned by Drew Suckow, southbound when a deer crossed into the roadway. Boge then swerved to avoid the deer and lost control. The SUV then entered the ditch, and a short time later, it caught fire. Both Boge and Suckow were able to exit the vehicle safely and were standing a safe distance away when deputies arrived. The Sumner Fire Department arrived about 10 minutes later to put out the fire. The Subaru was considered a total loss. Seven minutes later, Sumner EMS arrived to treat both men for minor injuries on scene. Del’s Auto Repair later removed the wreckage. Relatives of both men took them home. There were no citations.
April 27: At 8:38 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Christopher Brian Levine, 31, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry northbound when it struck a deer, causing the front and side airbags to deploy. The Camry was considered a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
April 30: At 6:58 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Richard Lee Estrada, 63, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $15,000.
May 1: At 7:22 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 218. Philip D. Tran, 33, of Madison, Wisconsin, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
• At 8:17 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3000 block of 150th Street. According to the accident report, a 14-year-old driver of a 2017 Polar Ranger XP ATV was northbound on a private dirt path when she lost control and rolled onto the passenger side, where it came to rest. The driver was not injured, but an 11-year-old male passenger had his right leg initially trapped. After he was extricated, he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by Sumner EMS for treatment. The ATV sustained minor damage. There were no citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 30: At 11:13 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel Sue Maxine Steere on a court order following a domestic disturbance in the 17500 block of 110th Street.
May 3: At 8:25 p.m., Clarksville police executed a hold order on Christian Daniel Sherman, 37, of Clarksville, in relation to an OWI case from 2020.
May 5: At 9:03 a.m., deputies executed a hold order on Brady John Eiklenbord, 26, of Parkersburg.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 20: At 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested James Mason Smith, 31, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
April 23: At 10:15 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Michelle Otto, 31, of Fairbank, and was charged with assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass, a simple misdemeanor, after an incident in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 1: At 12:40 p.m., deputies received multiple reports of a suspicious subject walking and sitting on the highway near the intersection of 240th Street and U.S. Highway 18. Deputies responded and located subject. After an investigation, Daryl John Shea, 37, of Sumner, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Shea was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held until initial appearance.
May 2: At 12:08 a.m., deputies were notified of a vehicle roll over on X Avenue south of Iowa Highway 93, near Sumner. After further investigation, a Dalton James Ray Dudley, 18, of Sumner, had been driving southbound in a 2008 Ford Focus when he lost control and entered the west side ditch. Dudley received minor injuries and was taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hosptial in Sumner prior to the deputy’s arrival. The vehicle received approximately $3,000 in damage. Dudley was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
May 6: At 2:30 a.m., deputies took Christina Jones, 49, of Fredericksburg, into custody on an active arrest warrant. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $2,500 bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
IOWA STATE PATROL
May 4: At 4:33 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 3800 block of Red Ball Road near Osage. According to the preliminary accident report, Nathan Aaron Kettwig, 24, of Swaledale, was southbound in a 2002 Buick Century, and after crossing railroad tracks, lost control and entered the west ditch, where it rolled. Kettwig was killed in the crash, while a passenger, Jenalyn Rose Funte, 24, of Clarksville, was transported to Mitchell County Regional Health Center by Osage Ambulance for treatment of her injuries. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Osage Fire Department also assisted on scene.