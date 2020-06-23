WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 8: At 3:11 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle near the intersection of Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. A 2006 Chrysler Town & Country was parked on Eighth Street facing north when an unknown vehicle struck it, causing minor damage to the van. It is not known what the run vehicle was.
• At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street. Jerod Michael Cox, 25, of Readlyn, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound and ran a stop light and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Nolan James Hinders, 25, of Waverly, which was southbound on Fourth Street. Cox allegedly told police he was talking with a passenger and didn’t see the red light. The resulting crash caused disabling damage to the Pontiac and minor damage to the truck. Cox complained of a minor injury but did not receive treatment. He was cited for failure to stop on a steady red signal.
June 9: At 8 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in a city parking lot along the 100 block of First Street Southeast. Travis Leon Wayne, 38, of Waverly, was backing out his 2008 Mazda3 and ran into a parked 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing moderate damage to the Mazda and minor damage to the Jeep. Wayne reportedly said his foot slipped on the pedals. He was cited for having no insurance.
June 10: At 8:19 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway. Danielle Jo Gerleman, 37, of Lansing, was southbound on Fourth Street and reportedly saw the light at the intersection turn red too late and slammed her brakes to try to stop. However, her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox slid into the intersection and into the path of a 2009 Dodge Nitro SE, driven by Sherry Marie Bormann, 53, of Tripoli, who was westbound on Cedar River Parkway. The crash resulted in minor damage to the Dodge and severe disabling damage to the Chevy. Another driver, John Tegtmeier, who was also westbound, was able to capture the accident on his dashcam mounted to his vehicle, which showed Gerelman running the light. There were no injuries Gerleman was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
June 15: At 4:49 p.m., police took a report of a stolen bicycle at Wartburg College that took place sometime after 6 p.m. June 14.
• At 6:03 p.m., police took report of a Bremwood student causing damage to the campus’ property.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 10: At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 63. Angela Lucille Hinderaker, 48, of Waverly, was southbound on Highway 63 in a 2006 Honda Pilot when the driver’s side rear tire came off the vehicle and went across the median, where it struck a northbound 2015 Buick Regal, driven by Brady James Bockholt, 30, of Readlyn. Both vehicles had disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
June 11: At 4:24 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at Mile Marker 191 of U.S. Highway 63. Keith Allen Schuckert, 38, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was driving northbound in a 2020 Freightliner semi when he reportedly lost control and entered the east ditch, causing to roll over onto the passenger side, resulting in disabling damage. Schuckert complained of a possible injury and was taken to MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center by Tripoli Ambulance. He was also cited for failure to maintain control.
June 12: At 5:14 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1200 block of Piedmont Avenue. David Allan Fagenbaum, 56, of Sumner, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
• At 9:56 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 218. Heather Doyle Bauer, 18, of Dubuque, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $6,000.
June 14: At 10:04 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on County Road C-33/190th Street at Joplin Avenue. Michael John McDonald, 55, of Raymond, was eastbound in a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek when he started to reportedly feel unwell. He tried to pull over, but he felt he blacked out and drove the car into the ditch, causing minor damage. Though he did not sustain an injury, he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Tripoli Ambulance for his medical conditions. There were no citations.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 13: At 4:14 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the Black Hawk County Jail. Lanndon Darryl Gast, 18, of Hubbard, was arrested for willful injury and harassment and was taken to the Butler County Jail.
• At 4:45 p.m., Aplington police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Nash Street in Aplington on a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Charles Lee Schrage, 61, of Aplington, for driving without a license.
• At 6:09 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of North Traer Street in Clarksville on a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Jaron Wagner, 26, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
June 14: At 6:32 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Union Avenue between Clarksville and Shell Rock for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Rex Allen Miles, 39, of Waterloo, for driving while barred.