WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Jan. 16: At 7:54 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident that occurred around 6:45 p.m. in The Other Place parking lot. The accident remains under investigation.
• At 10:06 p.m., police took a report of two juveniles that had run away from the Bremwood campus. An investigation led to a 17-year-old female being referred to Juvenile Court Services on two counts of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Jan. 17: At 7:08 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Second Avenue Northwest. Police spoke with the owner of a parked 2014 Nissan Altima. She said her son had parked the car on the street earlier and later saw some damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and a note on the windshield from Thomas Scott Impelliteri, 31, of Waverly. He later came and spoke to the officer, saying that he had backed out of his residence in a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and did not see the Altima and ran into it causing minor damage to his vehicle and the indicated damage to the Nissan. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 19: At 9:29 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on First Street Southeast. A 1998 Gill bus was parked long the side of the street when Jesse Jon Bergmann, 42, of Nashua was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and was passing by the bus. A windrow of snow was separating the north- and southbound lanes and caused poor traction. The truck’s rear tires started to slip and careened into the bus, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 20: At 10:21 p.m., police took a report of vandalism that occurred around 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 200 block of Eighth Parkway Southeast. An investigation led to two juveniles being referred to Juvenile Court Services for fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Jan. 22: At 3:23 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Street Southeast and East Bremer Avenue. Gregory Todd Brase, 47, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and stopped for the traffic light. Isac Micahel Moore, 24, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala LT. Moore was attempting to turn right onto First Street Southeast, but the car slid in the snow across his lane and into the Wrangler, causing minor damage to the Impala. The Jeep was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 9: Deputies arrested Christian Perry, 31, of Waverly for second-offense OWI following a traffic violation.
Jan. 11: Deputies took a report of fraud.
Jan. 12: Deputies started an investigation into an Iowa Sex Offender Registry violation in Plainfield. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending.
Jan. 14: At 10:33 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of 240th Street and Atlas Avenue. Chad Roger Johnson, 37, of Shell Rock, was westbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado when a deer entered the roadway. While trying to avoid it, the truck lost control on the icy roadway and entered the north ditch, where it rolled onto its side. The truck was a total loss. Johnson was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. There were no citations.
Jan. 15: Deputies took Levi F. Holmberg, 27, of Waverly, on an active warrant for a probation violation.
• Deputies arrested Albert Ian Scroggins, 28, of Waterloo, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of driving while license barred and having no insurance. He was held in the Bremer County Jail pending an appearance before a magistrate.
• Deputies arrested Yancey Boss, 39, of Maynard, for driving while license barred.
Jan. 16: Deputies arrested Jacob Masker, 21, of Tripoli, at the Fayette County Jail on a Bremer County warrant.
Jan. 18: At noon, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. Aline Ndayiragije, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer northbound when he lost control on a patch of ice, causing the truck to jack-knifepartially on the roadway about 200 feet south of the Iowa Highway 188 overpass near Plainfield. The semi was disabled. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 63. Maurice Jarrell Breedlove, 25, of Kissimmee, Florida, was driving southbound in a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer when it went under the overpass for Iowa Highway 3. As it exited the overpass, a gust of wind caught the trailer and cause Breedlove to lose control of the semi and enter the west ditch, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations, as the weather conditions had 40mph wind gusts and 100% ice-covered roads.
• Deputies arrested Spencer Lee Holm, 64, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Jan. 19: At 5:24 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. Anthony David Fiegan, 55, of Dubuque, was northbound in a 2008 Land Rover Range Rover and lost control of the SUV for an unknown reason, entering the ditch. The Range Rover sustained approximately $1,500 in damage, but the trailer it was hauling was a total loss. Further investigation led to Fiegan’s arrest for operating while intoxicated as well as being cited for having an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control.
Jan. 21: At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 93. Katlin Adams Wood, 25, of Sumner, was westbound in a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when he stated he fell asleep at the wheel and swerved across the center line into the path of a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Anthony Lee Constant, 19, of Fredericksburg. The two did not collide, but Constant swerved to avoid the truck, but wound up in the north ditch, causing minor damage after it struck a post. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 6:31 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 at Mile Marker 215. Chad Douglas Thorson, 48, of Charles City, was driving a 2002 Ford Windstar when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 17: At 7:58 p.m., deputies took a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Packwaukee Street in New Hartford. At 9:44 p.m., Terry Lee Giglio, 38, of Grundy Center, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and consumption/intoxication in public.
Jan. 21: At 8:53 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Robert Dann, 30, of Waverly, at the Black Hawk County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 14: At 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, of Frederika, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.