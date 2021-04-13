WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 31: At 4:49 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident that involved a parked vehicle which occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 30 in the Wartburg College F Lot. According to the accident report, a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country was parked in the lot during those hours, and sometime in that time frame, an unknown vehicle attempted to park beside the van, colliding with the driver’s side rear door causing minor damage, which also continued to the driver’s door. Police suspect a passenger car may be the run vehicle, as the damages were low on the van, and there was evidence of white transfer paint. There were no witnesses to the accident. The accident remains under investigation.
April 2: At 1:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Kwik Star West parking lot. An investigation led to the arrest of Jamie Paul Henson, 49, of Waverly, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
• At 8:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Street Southeast and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Ashleigh Jeanette Sowle, 29, of Plainfield, was westbound on Cedar River Parkway in a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stopped at the stop sign facing north on First Street and did not see the Jeep approach the intersection, so she proceeded through the intersection. The Chevy collided with the SUV on the driver’s side, causing both vehicles to be total losses. In the process, the Grand Cherokee was forced into a street light pole, causing approximately $3,000 in damage to it. The Monte Carlo also spun 180 degrees after the impact. Dale’s Auto towed both vehicles. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign.
April 3: At 10:28 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest, Technology Place and Oak Ridge Drive. According to the accident report, Zakeria Martin Larter, 35, of Waverly, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport eastbound and was stopped at the stoplight on Technology, while Violet P. Payne, 36, of Waverly, was right behind in a 2006 Toyota RAV4. Payne believed Larter had moved into the intersection, so she started to proceed, but the Santa Fe stopped again, causing the RAV4 to rear-end it, causing minor damage to the Hyundai. There was no damage to the Toyota. Both pulled into a nearby parking lot to summon assistance. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:44 p.m., police arrested Richard Mata Perez Jr., 40, of Waverly, for first-offense serious domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury following an incident in the 700 block of First Avenue Northwest.
• At 11:18 p.m., police took a report of a theft of a bicycle from the 300 block of 11th Street Southwest that occurred sometime after 3 p.m. March 22.
April 4: At 9:35 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 20th Street. According to the accident report, Elga Hugo Migunova, 63, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2007 Toyota Corolla and had stopped at a stop sign on 20th Street. Meanwhile, Isabella Rose Andrews, 18, of Cody, Wyoming, was westbound on Bremer Avenue in a 2003 Hyundai Sonata and did not notice the four-way stop sign and entered the intersection at the same time as Migunova, causing a collision with minor damage to the Sonata and moderate damage to the Corolla. Migunova had complained of a possible injury but refused treatment. Andrews was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
April 5: At 5:09 p.m., police were called to the Goodwill parking lot for a report of a hit-and-run accident. Details were not yet released.
April 6: At 3:29 p.m., police responded to a car-bicycle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Second Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, police noticed a crowd gathered at the scene, where a 14-year-old was lying on the ground next to the bicycle. A 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited, driven by Gaylord Laverne Hinderaker, 89, of Waverly, was parked nearby that showed some disabling damage, including a flat tire. When questioned by the officer, the teen said he was eastbound on the sidewalk and his brakes failed before crossing onto Fourth Street and struck by the northbound car. Hinderaker confirmed the boy’s account, and added he tried to swerve to avoid the bike. The car then hit a curb, popping the tire. There were also dents to the fender, a hole in the hood and marks along the driver’s door. The teen was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. There were no citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 2: At 12:57 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, David Alan Brandt, 36, of Waverly, was westbound and was going into the curve that takes the highway back northbound in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee near mile marker 202 when he lost control and entered the median. The SUV then overturned multiple times before coming to rest, causing it to be a total loss. Meanwhile, Ryan Ray Adair, 28, of Waterloo, was southbound and heading into the eastbound curve driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and struck the bumper and tacklebox that were strewn in the road from the Cherokee, causing minor damage. Brandt was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for minor injuries, while Adair was uninjured. Brandt also was cited for failure to maintain control.
April 3: At 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of County Road V-62 and 160th Street. According to the accident report, Carter John Cannon, 18, of Hawkeye, was northbound in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix SE when the car went off the left side of the road and through a ditch. The Pontiac then struck a roadway sign, stop sign and culvert, causing it to flip over and land on its top, where it caught fire. The car was a total loss. The signs and culvert sustained a combined $2,000 in damage. Cannon died in the vehicle.
• At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1800 block of Iowa Highway 3. Autumn Marie Ganske, 27, of Readlyn, was driving a 2008 Ford Explorer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
April 4: Deputies arrested Caleb Allen Dodd, 20, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 1: At 10:25 p.m., deputies arrested April Louisa Simkins, 42, of Allison, on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court and also on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
April 5: At 6:35 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 18600 block of Newell Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Dallas Lee Aissen, 47, of Allison, for driving while barred.
April 6: At 10:02 a.m., Bremer County deputies executed an arrest warrant on Bradley James Boeckmann, 65, of Shell Rock, on an OWI charge. He was taken to the Butler County Jail for the hold order.
• At 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Arteaga, 26, of Hampton, for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Montrose Avenue. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was booked and released.
• At 12:36 p.m., Aplington police arrested Nicholas Corbin Lee Wygle, 32, of Aplington, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was booked and released.
April 7: At 2:09 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Lee Oelmann, 29, of Alden, on a warrant.
April 8: At 2:39 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Todd Terrance Larue, 51, of Dumont.