WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 5: At 2:57 p.m., police took a report of a Lied Education Center student assaulting a teacher that occurred around 1:15 p.m. The student was charged with assault.
Jan. 6: At 2 p.m., police responded to a theft report that occurred around 10:22 a.m. Jan. 4 in the Rolling Meadows Apartments. An investigation found that there was a civil disagreement between the parties involved, and no charges were filed.
• At 3:13 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred around 3 p.m. at Kwik Star East. The case is currently under investigation.
Jan. 7: At 6:27 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 13th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Katelyn Nicole Russell, 18, of Waverly, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and was stopped at a red light facing south. Meanwhile, Cameron James Neymeyer, 22, of Ackley, was southbound in a 2008 Dodge Caliber SXT and was on a phone call and had ended it as he approached the intersection. After hanging up, he looked up to see the Impala stopped ahead of him and was unable to stop in time. The force of the rear-end collision pushed both vehicles into the intersection, causing both to be total losses. Russell had complained of possible injuries but did not seek treatment at the time. Neymeyer was cited for following too closely and not having insurance in a property-damage accident.
Jan. 8: At 11:38 a.m., police responded to a burglary to a vehicle that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Jan. 2 and 7 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Northwest. The case is currently under investigation.
• At 2:54 a.m., police received a call of harassment from the 400 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest that had occurred since 10 p.m. Jan. 7. An investigation led to charges filed on Anthony Robert Dann, 31, of Waverly.
• At 5:52 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in The Other Place parking lot. According to the accident report, Jennifer Mae Clark, 40, of Waverly, was backing her 2016 Kia Sorento out of a parking space but ran into a parked 2018 Toyota Prius. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 9: At 5:41 p.m., police came into contact with Robyn Kay Cornick, 45, of Waverly in the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southeast. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI.
• At 10:39 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a 2007 Saturn Aura XE at the intersection of 21st Street and Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jabari Jerun Mathews, 25, of Waverly, for driving while revoked, driving under suspension, having no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, providing false information and interference with official acts.
Jan. 10: At 7:13 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Cedar River Parkway. Samantha Leigh Drilling, 22, of Waverly, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer that had entered the roadway, causing extensive front-end damage estimated at $5,000, and the airbags were deployed. There were no injuries, and the deer was killed upon impact. The driver’s father was able to drive the SUV back to their residence while police prepared the accident report with Drilling.
Jan. 11: At 9:15 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Marilyn Ruth Johnson, 83, of Waverly, had her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT parked in a handicapped space adjacent to a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 in another handicapped stall. According to the accident report, Johnson had turned too early and struck the right rear of the truck, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 12: At 12:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot. According to the accident report, Cassidy Ann Cooley, 26, of Janesville, was driving a 1999 Ford F-350 and was pulling into a parking space next to a parked 2008 Ford Escape XLT but was too close to the parked SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles after the sideswipe. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 11: At 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Judith Ann Chester, 76, of Clarksville, was northbound when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid the animal, causing disabling front-end damage estimated at $5,000. Chester was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for evaluation for possible injuries.
• Deputies arrested Glen Jerome Gienau, 62, of Frederika for first-offense domestic assault causing bodily injury.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 8: At 9:11 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Triangle Drive in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Cory Lynn Kotenbrink, 41, of Shell Rock, for domestic abuse assault.
Jan. 9: At 8:42 p.m., deputies took Jeremiah Edward Henry Johnson, 46, of Iowa City, at the Johnson County Jail on a warrant for second-degree theft.
Jan. 12: Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Pine Street in Dumont. Following investigations, deputies arrested between 8:21 and 9:56 p.m. Carol Ann O’Connor, 52, Nicholas Marvin Prause, 23, William Joseph Rogers, 24, Dustan James Bruenstein, 27, and Stacy B. Marson, 53, all of Dumont, all for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.