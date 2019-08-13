WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
July 19: At 2:30 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Northwest and Lyman Street. Troy Allen McAllister, 30, of Waverly, was driving a 2002 Honda VTX1800R motorcycle westbound on Fifth Avenue before turning south onto Lyman Street. He accelerated and then fishtailed counterclockwise leaving a black mark on the street before winding up perpendicular to the curb and hit the left side of the bike on the roadway, leaving a scuff mark. It then flipped over and caused more scuff marks with its right side as it slid to a stop. McAllister was thrown from the bike, landing on the street and slid further to the south, causing suspected serious injuries. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance. The motorcycle had disabling damage. There were no citations.
Aug. 2: At 5:55 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart to take a report of a theft. An investigation led to the arrest of mother and daughter Denise Kaye, 54, and Madison Elizabeth Kirchner, 18, both of Toledo, for fifth-degree theft.
Aug. 4: At 12:43 p.m., police were sent to 220 Eighth Street Northeast for possible drug overdose. The resident was checked by paramedics and refused treatment. The case is currently under investigation.
Aug. 5: At 9:56 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Cedar River Drive. Brett Lee Bright, 27, of Nashua, was facing south in a 2016 Freightliner 108SD garbage truck owned by the City of Waverly and stopped in the 800 block to pick up a residential garbage can. Donnet Kay Nolte, 48, of Des Moines, also was southbound in a 2011 Ford Taurus and came up behind the garbage truck. Bright began to back up the truck per normal, but it backed into the Taurus, causing disabling damage to the Ford. The truck was not damaged. Bright was cited for unsafe backing on a highway. There were no injuries.
Aug. 6: At 8:31 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star South parking lot. Brian Lee Judas, 51, of Hudson, driving a 2008 Pontiac Bonneville, and Ronald Lee Brandt, 80, of Waverly, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, were both backing out of their respective parking spaces, first Judas then Brandt. Brandt didn’t see Judas behind him, causing a collision and minor damage to the Bonneville. The truck was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 20: At 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of 250th Street. Amber Luree Fike, 20, of Waterloo, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu westbound when she failed to negotiate a curve that turned northbound. The car then entered the ditch, where it came to rest after striking a mailbox, causing $100 in damage to it and disabling damage to the car. Fike was not injured, but a passenger, Rusmira Sabic, 29, of Waterloo, was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible minor injuries.
July 27: At 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Terry Joe Steger, 50, of Maynard, was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass when it struck a deer causing disabling damage estimated at $4,500.
• At 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Janna Lynn Limkemann, 54, of Plainfield, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,000 in damage.
July 29: At 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Jill Marie Groth, 44, of Waverly, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Aug. 1: At 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of 150th Street. Monica Rode Elvira Wendel, 17, of Sumner, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am eastbound when she got too close to the edge of the roadway. She then overcorrected and lost control, when it entered the south ditch and rolled once, causing moderate damage. Wendel complained of a minor injury and was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by a private vehicle to be checked out. A passenger was not injured. Wendel was cited for failure to maintain control.
Aug. 2: At 4 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Edgebrook Drive. Jennifer Elizabeth Cheney, 40, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when she drifted off the left side of the northbound lanes and into the median. The SUV then struck a Do Not Enter sign, causing $300 in damage to it and disabled the Traverse. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 3: At 12:37 a.m., deputies took a call of an intoxicated person in the 700 block of North Public Road in Shell Rock. Alexis Briahna Gallmeyer, 27, of Allison, was arrested for public intoxication. She was taken to the Butler County Jail, where she was later released on a promise to appear in court.
Aug. 4: At 7:56 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation at the intersection of East Main and South Prairie streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth C. Moffit, 61, of Shell Rock, for first-offense OWI. He was held in the Butler County Jail, where he awaited an appearance before a magistrate.
Aug. 6: At 3:57 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 500 block of East Mark Street in Shell Rock. Heather Woodley had a Black Hawk County warrant, and she told deputies she would head to Waterloo the next day to handle it herself.