WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Sept. 25: At 1:15 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting from Kwik Star East that occurred at 8:19 p.m. Sept. 24. An investigation led to the arrest of Paul Michael Weidler, 18, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft on Sept. 29.
• At 2:04 p.m., police took another report of theft from Kwik Star East that occurred at 1:36 a.m. Sept. 22. Weidler was also charged with fifth-degree theft on this incident along with a juvenile.
Sept. 26: At 6:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. Judy Janice Maloy, 75, of New Hampton,was northbound and was turning left to head west on 29th Avenue in a 2011 Lincoln MKS AWD. Meanwhile, Caroline Ann Anderson, 59, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse SLT. Maloy did not see the Traverse when she made her turn, so she turned in front of it, causing a collision with disabling damage to the MKS and the Chevy was totalled. There were no injuries. Maloy was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Sept. 27: At 11:12 p.m., police took a trespassing report from the resident of a home in the 200 block of Sixth Street Northwest, stating the illegal entry occurred sometime after 10:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
Sept. 30: At 7:25 p.m., police took a report of a subject in the road way in the 1700 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Elizabeth Marie Leiss, 33, of Waterloo, for public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Oct. 1: At 10:10 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1600 block of East Bremer Avenue. Shelley Nicole Sedgwick, 44, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2012 Ford Expedition LTD when a deer entered the roadway, striking the right front corner of the SUV. Damage was minor, estimated at $3,500. There were no injuries.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 26: At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on 120th Street/County Road V-9C. Keith Wyn Nielsen, 67, of Tripoli, was eastbound in a 2007 Ford Escape and said he was blinded by the rising sun, during which he drifted into the westbound lane. Meanwhile, Larry Dean Ladage, 81, of Readlyn, was westbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Express van and tried to swerve to avoid Nielsen, but was unsuccessful. The resulting collision caused disabling damage to the Escape and the van was a total loss. Ladage was taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital by Tripoli Ambulance for possible injuries. There were no citations.
Sept. 28: At 8:48 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Edgebrook Road. Both Gregory Michael Watson, 43, of Ames, driving a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500, and Keith Douglas Jameson, 46, of Garner, driving a 2007 Peterbilt 379 semi tractor-trailer, were southbound when Watson stated he wanted to turn around to head back north. He started to merge into the left lane, but didn’t see the semi was already there to cause a side-swipe collision, which resulted in both vehicles sustaining minor damage. There were no injuries. An investigation showed that Watson was under the influence, so he was arrested for OWI as well as cited for failure to maintain control and having no insurance in an accident.
Sept. 30: At 12:29 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1900 block of Y Avenue/County Road V-62. Shane Allen Bratten, 49, of Oelwein, was driving a 2011 Buick Regal when it struck a deer. He then lost control, leading for the car to leave the road to the left and enter the ditch, resulting in the car being a near total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 30: Deputies arrested Robert William Gilliand, 33, of Sumner, for driving while license barred.
Oct. 1: Deputies took a report of burglary to a residence in the 2000 block of 260th Street.
Oct. 2: Deputies arrested Daniel Hobert, 40, of Waterloo, on a warrant for a probation violation. He was taken into custody at the Black Hawk County Jail and transported to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 30: At 1:19 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 160th Street and Birch Avenue in Aredale. Jeremy Alan Brocka, 29, of Dumont, was arrested for driving while revoked. Additionally, he also had outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $3,500 bond.
• At 3:45 p.m., Aplington police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Iowa Highway 57 and Jay Avenue in Aplington. As a result of an investigation, Xavier Ambric Gordon, 36, of Aplington, was arrested for driving while license suspended and interference with official acts.
• At 9:06 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Allison. Alisha Bliss Matteson, 28, of Allison, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Butler County Jail, where she was held on a warrant bond of $2,500 cash only.
• At 10:27 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of 180th Street and Quarry Avenue in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Cody John Johnson, 35, of Greene, for violation of a protective order. He was held awaiting a court appearance.
Oct. 4: At 2:55 p.m., deputies responded to a fight at the intersection of Third and Main streets in Dumont. The reporting party said he was punched in the face, but the alleged assailant did not show up at the Butler County Jail.