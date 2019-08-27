WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Aug. 5: At 1:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Ida Mae Schloemer, 87, of Waverly, was eastbound in the lot driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse CX when another vehicle came toward her against the flow of traffic for that aisle. She had to swerve to avoid hitting it, but instead ran into a parked 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Aug. 6: At 10:13 a.m., police were called to Bremwood for a report of a juvenile male assaulting his step-father on campus, which occurred at 9:50 a.m. An investigation led to the boy being charged with simple assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The case was forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
Aug. 7: At 12:46 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. After the drivers pulled into the Miller True Value parking lot, it was determined that both Ann marie Kuker, 70, of Tripoli, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, and Mitchell Craig Roggemann, 66, of Waverly, driving a 2008 Ford Edge, were both southbound on Fourth Street and had gone through the intersection with 10th Avenue Southwest. Kuker stated that a truck had turned right in front of her from 10th Avenue to Fourth Street to head southbound. She swerved into the left lane to avoid it, but she sideswiped Roggemann, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Roggemann was about to go into the left turn lane, but was still far enough into the left travel lane that his SUV was hit. There were no injuries. Kuker was cited for improper use of lanes.
• At 9:11 p.m., police were called to Bremwood’s Woodhaven Shelter for an out-of-control student. As a result of an investigation, a female juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault for her attack on a staff member.
Aug. 8: At 11:25 a.m., police were called to Rolling Meadows Apartments for a complaint of a marijuana smell. An investigation led to the arrest of David Robert Buzzo, 21, of Waverly, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked on the charges.
• At 10:47 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle being stolen at 10:35 p.m. from the 1300 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to three juveniles, two 13-year-olds from Waterloo and a 14-year-old from Greene, being charged with second-degree theft.
Aug. 9: At 10:01 a.m., police took a report of a possible sexual assault that took place sometime betwen Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. No arrest has been made at this time.
Aug. 10: At 9:25 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Tapatio parking lot. A witness observed an unknown SUV backing into a parked 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited, causing minor damage to it, before leaving the scene.
Aug. 13: At 7:56 p.m., police took a report of a burglary in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue that took place sometime between 8 a.m. Aug. 5 and 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
• At 10:22 p.m., police took a shoplifting report from Hy-Vee. As part of the investigation, police spoke with two juvenile males for questioning. The investigation continues.
Aug. 14: At 1:49 p.m., police took a report of a possible fraud or identity theft from the 300 block of 15th Street Northwest that took place sometime between Aug. 1 and 9.
Aug. 15: At 7:50 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle on 16th Street Southwest. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala LS was parked on the west side of the street facing south in the 500 block since the prior evening. The owner of the vehicle then noticed the driver’s side mirror was shattered and had fallen off the car. There was a black scuff on the silver paint of the mirror cover. There was no note left and no information on the other vehicle.
Aug. 17: At 12:48 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for a student who had run off the campus. The student was later found but initially refused to cooperate with police. He was later returned and will face a charge of interference with official acts, which will be forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
Aug. 18: At 1:57 p.m., police took a report of a burglary to a garage in the 200 block of Iowa Street. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 19: At 11:42 a.m., police responded to the corner of Eighth Street and Second Avenue Northeast to take a report of a dog attacking another. An investigation found that a pitbull had been off its leash from the 200 block of Eighth Street when a citizen was walking her miniature goldendoodle nearby. The pitbull then attacked the other dog, causing serious injuries. The goldendoodle was taken to Waverly Vet Clinic to be treated, while the pitbull was deemed to be a dangerous dog. The owner of the pitbull was given an order to remove per City of Waverly ordinance.
• At 2:13 p.m., police took a report of harassment from the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest that occurred around 11:40 a.m. The incident is currently under investigation.
Aug. 20: At 1:51 a.m., police stopped a vehicle after recognizing the driver had an active arrest warrant. Following the stop, Andrew John Thompson, 23, of Cedar Falls, was arrested and charged with first-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 10: Deputies arrested Krishauna Wilson, 28, of Waterloo, for failure to appear in jail for a two-day sentence on the original charge of driving while license revoked.
• Deputies received a report of fraud.
Aug. 13: Deputies took Kyle Plowman, 30, of Hiawatha, into custody on an active Bremer County warrant.
Aug. 14: Deputies took Naukarias Tillman, 19, of Waterloo, into custody on an active Bremer County warrant.
Aug. 15: At 11:36 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 218. Scott Allan Hinrichs, 46, of Ventura, was southbound driving a 2012 Kenworth T800 truck hauling a drop-deck lowboy trailer, while Dean W. Zink, 47, of Stockton, Illinois, was driving northbound in a 2017 GMC Acadia. One of the dual-hub assemblies of the trailer got loose and crossed the median before hitting the Acadia, causing minor damage to it. Deputies determined a loose nut that would hold the assembly to the trailer was the cause of the accident. There were no citations filed in the report, but the report’s narrative said that Hinrichs may have failed to maintain or properly inspect the trailer. There were no injuries.
• At 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffry Geiger, of Voorhies, for third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
Aug. 19: At 8:14 a.m., deputies responded to a car-bike accident in the 2400 block of County Road C-50/260th Street. Kevin James Kuhrt, 58, of Readlyn, was driving a 2012 Ford F150 eastbound while Joanne Louise Danialson, 70, of Denver, was also eastbound on a bicycle riding along the fog line. Kuhrt swerved away from Danialson at the last possible moment to try to avoid the bike, but clipped the bicyclist in the left shoulder/back area with the passenger’s side mirror. The incident caused very minor damage to the truck. Danialson was wearing a helmet and a yellow reflective vest. She did sustain a possible injury, but was not treated on scene.
• At 11:08 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 218. Marsha D. Palmreuter, 67, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was driving southbound in the left lane in a 2013 Cadillac CTS with a semi to her right. When the vehicles entered a construction zone in the 1500 block, the semi drifted over and sideswiped the Caddy, forcing it into the median, causing disabling damage. The semi left the scene and was not located. There were no injuries or citations.
Aug. 20: At 1:50 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Seventh Avenue in Tripoli. Pamela Ann Knoploh, 70, of Sumner, was driving a 1998 Buick Regal southbound on Main Street while Addison Elaine Franzen, 19, of Tripoli, was westbound on Seventh Street in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Franzen failed to obey the stop sign and hit the Buick broadside, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Franzen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.
• Deputies arrested Samantha Gabriel Mathena, 20, of Waterloo, on an active warrant for probation violation with bail set in the amount of $1,000.
Aug. 21: At 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car-horse accident in the 1600 block of Iowa Highway 188. Derek Eugene Katzenburger, 22, of Shell Rock, was driving westbound in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he struck a horse that was in the roadway. The car came to rest facing south in the westbound lane, becoming a total loss, while the horse wound up in the eastbound lane. The condition of the horse was not given, but its value was estimated at $1,000. Katzenburger sustained a possible injury and was taken from the scene by his father. There were no citations.
Aug. 22: Deputies arrested George Kelvin Jenkins III, 26, of St. Louis, for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 25: Deputies arrested Aaron Michael Britton, 29, of Evansdale, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Rogers, 27, of Allison, for OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 16: At 11:22 p.m., deputies responded to a fire call at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Iowa Highway 3. A subject was fishing and had a small fire nearby.
Aug. 21: At 1:14 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Packwaukee Street in New Hartford. Albert Floyd Adelmund Jr., 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for assault. He was held awaiting a court appearance.
• At 7:58 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Beaver Street in New Hartford. Arrested were Katreena Maria Newhouse, 24, of Waverly, for second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Jason Lee Cleary, 45, of New Hartford, for second-offense possession of methamphetamine, third-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and gathering where drugs were used. Both were held awaiting a court appearance.
Aug. 22: At 10:42 a.m., deputies took a burglary report in the 800 block of Spruce Street in Allison. The reporting party stated that someone had messed with her locks. It wasn’t known if anything was stolen.
• At 7:09 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft in the 400 block of Spruce Street. A weed eater was taken, but it ended up that the reporting party’s son had it.
• At 8:13 p.m., deputies took a report of an automobile theft in the 17600 block of Birch Avenue in Aredale. A 1941 Oliver 60 was taken, which has new tires and a fresh paint job of unknown value. The reporting party believes he knows who took it.
Aug. 23: At 8:12 a.m., deputies took a report of burglary at Don’s Storage in Shell Rock. Someone had taken a rod and broke the lock off of a storage unit, but nothing had been taken.
• At 3:48 p.m., deputies took a report of a burglary at Swart Tire Service in Dumont. Someone broke into the shop, breaking a door, but nothing was taken.
• At 6:54 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft in the 400 block of West Main Street in Shell Rock. The reporting party believed his estranged wife took a 50-inch Samsung Smart TV. The couple is going through a divorce. The TV had an unknown monetary value.
Aug. 24: At 5:43 p.m., deputies took a report of a burglary in the 29000 block of Newell Avenue in Parkersburg. The reporting party saw on a camera that people were at the vacated residence.
Aug. 25: At 9:02 a.m., deputies took a report of a burglary in the 17600 block of Birch Avenue. A subject had entered the reporting party’s home while he was sleeping and stole an unspecified item.