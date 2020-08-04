WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 22: At 11:32 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Angela Jean Burrows, 58, of Tripoli, had backed out of a parking spot in her 2013 Buick Encore Convenience Package and was starting to pull forward when Mardith Sue Degroote, 44, of New Hartford, similarly started to back out of her spot in a 2010 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition when the SUV collided with the car, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 1:44 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest for a possible violation of a protection order. An investigation led to the arrest of Jeremy John Wion, 43, of Waterloo, for violation of a protection order. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held pending an appearance before a magistrate.
• At 11:37 p.m., police took a report of vandalism in the 2400 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest. The case remains open.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 22: Deputies arrested Saw Denni, 30, of Waterloo, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of first-offense OWI. Denni was transported to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.
• Deputies took a report of theft.
July 23: At 3:22 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Sean Jeffrey Harn, 49, of Denver, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
• Deputies arrested Kevin Lee Knight, 40, of Plainfield, on an active Bremer County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $2,000 cash bond.
July 24: Deputies arrested Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, of Frederika, for failure to appear for a probation violation hearing on the original charge of fourth-degree theft. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $1,500 cash bond.
July 25: Deputies arrested Dean Dale Schroeder, 59, of New Hampton, for first-offense OWI.
July 30: Deputies took a report of a burglary to a home and shed in rural Sumner. The case is currently under investigation.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 25: At 7:03 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Tricia Marie Barfels, 30, of Clarksville, for unlawful possession of a prescription drug following an ongoing investigation.
July 27: At 1:07 p.m., Parkersburg police investigated a suspicious vehicle report at the intersection of 280th Street and Iowa Highway 14. The investigation led to the arrest of John Edwin Pugh, 56, of Shubuta, Mississippi, for first-offense OWI.