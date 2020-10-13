WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 29: At 7:43 a.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway. Katlin Jane Westendorf, 24, of Waverly, driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom, Thomas Robert Newton, 71, of Janesville, driving a 2011 Ford Ranger, and Kathryn Suzanne Haberman-Albang, 42, of Waverly, driving a 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE, were all at a stop light on 10th Avenue facing east. Westendorf told police, according to the accident report, she noticed a semi-truck in the right-turn lane go forward, so she followed suit. However, she rear-ended the Ranger, which in turn was pushed into the Sienna, causing minor damage to those two vehicles. The LeSabre was not damaged. There were no injuries. Westendorf was cited for failure to maintain control.
Sept. 30: At 5:11 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of 10th Avenue Northwest for a disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Steven Paige Davis, 36, of Waverly, for simple domestic assault.
Oct. 1: At 1:20 a.m., police stopped Nicholas Matthew Weber, 41, of Waverly, for a traffic violation at the intersection of First Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI.
• At 9:12 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Rachel Lynne Grund, 35, of Waterloo, was driving westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and was following a semi-truck when she was rear-ended by a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Conner Charles Piehl, 18, of Denver. Piehl told police looked down briefly, and when he looked back up, it was too late for him to stop before striking the truck. The Pontiac was totaled, while the Silverado sustained moderate damage. Grund complained of neck pain from the accident but declined an ambulance. Piehl was cited for following too close.
Oct. 2: At 11:03 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 39th Street and East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, John Michael Butler, 56, of Denver, was eastbound in a 2001 GMC Yukon. Meanwhile, Christopher Joseph Sadler, 48, of Waterloo, was southbound in a 2017 Ram 1500 SLT and had stopped at the stop sign following an exit from nearby Titan Machinery before proceeding to turn left onto the highway. According to statements by both driver’s a passenger in Butler’s truck and a witness, Sadler turned in front of Butler’s truck, causing the Yukon to strike the Ram on the driver’s side door. Sadler said he didn’t know why he didn’t see the GMC approaching, but noted there was a road closed barricade nearby, possibly obscuring his view, but wasn’t blaming it. Both vehicles were total losses. Butler and two passengers, Jessica Hinton, 40, of Cedar Rapids, and a 6-year-old girl, as well as Sadler were all taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for various injuries. Sadler was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
• At 11:22 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Benito Hector Juarez, 76, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2020 Kia Sorento when Logan Scott Smith, 32, of Mason City, apparently turned left in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala onto 29th Avenue from a northbound direction in front of him. Smith told police that he saw a green light and thought there was a green arrow, when the signals at that intersection do not have arrows. A witness confirmed the events of the accident, which resulted in the Impala being a total loss and the Kia sustaining disabling damage. Juarez had a cut on his arm, which was treated by police on scene. Smith was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 3:09 p.m., police took a report of an assault at the Lied Education Center.
• At 6:17 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 900 block of First Street Southwest. Travis Cameron Banks, 25, of Waucoma, was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 S and stated, according to the accident report, while southbound was eating some food when he looked down but did not see a 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S, driven by Sarah Marie Wadey, 33, of Greene, had stopped ahead of him. The resulting rear-end collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations, as the damage was less than reportable levels.
Oct. 3: At 1:03 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at the Super 8 Hotel, initially reported as a hit-and-run. According to the accident report, a witness noticed a black car, later identified as a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by Wena Monique James, 38, of Charles City, striking a parked Buick Envision in the parking lot before leaving the scene. The responding officer noticed a vehicle that was similar to the described car drive along 13th Avenue Southwest when she arrived. The desk clerk said James had driven to the front of the hotel, where the clerk offered to give her a room for the night, as the clerk believed James was intoxicated. She refused and left. Another officer later stopped James and had her return to the hotel for questioning. James told the first officer that she thought she hit a speed bump or a curb, not another vehicle. Damage to both vehicles were minor but consistent with the Altima hitting the Envision. There were no injuries. James was cited for driving while license suspended and having no insurance in a property damage accident.
• At 2:54 a.m., police stopped Mac Johnny Pedro, 20, of Waterloo, for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI along with citations for driving while license suspended and speeding.
Oct. 4: At 7:20 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in the 400 block of 20th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Quinton Charles Stahl, 61, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS southbound when the car started to accelerate suddenly. The SUV then crossed the center line and into the east ditch before dropping into a culvert and striking multiple large rocks before flying out of the drainage ditch. It came to rest about 45 feet further down, becoming a total loss. The Waverly Fire Department and Waverly EMTs responded to the scene and transported two occupants of the vehicle to Waverly Health Center their injuries. A passenger, Donna Emma Stahl, 84, also of Cedar Falls, had non-life-threatening injuries, but Quintin Stahl died from his injuries at the hospital.
Oct. 6: At 6:05 a.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on East Bremer Avenue near the Waverly city limits. According to the accident report, Gary Charles Buhr, 79, of Readlyn, was westbound in a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab when a deer ran in front of him, causing a collision. However, Buhr continued toward his destination at DaVita Dialysis Center, where he notified law enforcement of the accident. Police then found the deceased deer just east of 39th Street, and then viewed damage at the dialysis center of the truck, which was considered moderate to the driver’s side area. There were no citations.
• At 7:15 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Lynn Mae Silber, 53, of Nashua, was driving eastbound in a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision and approximately $1,500 in damage. The deer was able to run away after being hit. Silber continued to her destination on Seventh Street Northeast for safety reasons. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 30: At 9:44 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident at the intersection of Eagle Avenue and U.S. Highway 218. Terry Ray Newman, 64, of Allison, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
Oct. 1: At 3:25 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Bonnie Lou Gronwoldt, 69, of Riceville, was westbound in a 2002 Buick Park Avenue and was being passed by an uninvolved SUV. She didn’t see the other vehicle until it was too late, but overcorrected her steering wheel, causing the car to leave the road and enter the north ditch before driving through a barbed-wire fence, coming to rest before entering a corn field. The car was a total loss, and the fence sustained approximately $200 in damage. Gronwoldt complained of some pain, but she refused treatment. There were no citations.
• At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and 180 Street. According to the accident report, Cindy Lou Dralle, 62, of Fredericksburg, was southbound in a 2000 Dodge Intrepid when a 2017 Blue Bird bus, driven by Paula Marie Carlson, 44, of Tripoli, and owned by the Tripoli Community School District, was westbound and stopped at the stop sign before attempting to cross the highway. Carlson did not see Dralle approach before proceeding, causing a broadside crash by the Intrepid, causing the Dodge to be a total loss and disabling damage to the bus. There were some students on the bus, who were transported back to the Tripoli school buildings to be picked up by parents. Carlson was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Oct. 3: At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road C-50/252nd Street. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old female was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $1,500.
• At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Charlene Marie Kriener, 59, of Decorah, was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
Oct. 5: At 6:39 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road V-14/Euclid Avenue. Gayle Marie Stoddard, 35, of Waverly, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
Oct. 6: At 3:37 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of County Road C-50/275th Street. According to the accident report, Wilma Rosemary Olson, 75, of Cedar Falls, was eastbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she apparently lost consciousness. The SUV then crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, entered the ditch and went through a bean field before striking a chain-link fence and a tree. The Equinox was a total loss. Olson was later taken by Denver Ambulance to UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital for treatment. The fence sustained approximately $200 in damage. Olson’s husband apparently told deputies she had lost consciousness four days prior to the accident while at home. There were no citations in the accident.
• At 10:14 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 63. Jade Alexandria Halvorson, 27, of New Hampton was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,000 in damage. According to the accident report, Halvorson abandoned the car at the scene.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 1: At 7:59 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Clifton Moffitt, 62, of Shell Rock, on a court-ordered hold on an OWI case.
Oct. 6: At 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Drew Rivera, 32, of Waterloo, on an arrest warrant.