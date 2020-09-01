WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 14: At 10:36 a.m., police responded to a man falling in the 1300 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Timothy Jo Sherburne, 53, of Clarksville, with third-offense OWI.
Aug. 16: At 7:36 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred at 7 p.m. on Fifth Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Richard Edward Weipert, 64, of Waverly, was westbound in a 1998 Chevrolet car and was blinded by the setting sun, which prevented him from seeing a parked 2006 GMC Yukon, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Aug. 18: At 5:51 a.m., police took a report of a theft in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest.
Aug. 19: At 1:42 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred around 12:22 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest.
Aug. 20: At 1:39 a.m., police were called to Kwik Star East for a report of an intoxicated person in the store. An investigation led to the arrest of Eddie V. Jackson III, 37, of Hiawatha, for third-or-subsequent-offense OWI.
Aug. 21: At 4:14 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Southeast. According to the accident report, Jennifer Lynn Picken, 49, of Waterloo, was westbound on Third Avenue in a 2012 Mazda CX-7, while Sarah Katherine Kramer, 34, of Shell Rock, was northbound on Second Street in a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan. Kramer apparently did not see Picken until it was too late while entering the intersection, causing a crash. As the intersection is uncontrolled, the vehicle to the right has the right-of-way. Kramer alleged that Picken was on the phone at the time of the collision, but Picken said she only grabbed her phone afterward. The SUV sustained minor damage, while the van was disabled. There were no injuries. Kramer was cited for failure to yield to the vehicle on the right.
Aug. 22: At 10:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near the Village Square Shopping Center driveway. According to the accident report, Andrea Sue Haaland, 40, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and was turning left onto the strip mall’s driveway. Meanwhile Quintin Amsworth Goeke, 51, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2018 Honda Fit Sport and heading straight. There was a vehicle ahead of Haaland’s that was also turning into the entranceway, so Goeke took his foot off the accelerator to let it go, but afterwards, proceeded but was unable to avoid a collision with Haaland’s vehicle. The van had moderate damage, but the crossover was totaled. There were no injuries. Haaland was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 22: At 9:57 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of 260th Street. According to the accident report, Christopher Alan Saunders, 33, of Denver, was southbound in a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV and was negotiating a curve in a private yard and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll before coming to rest on the driver’s side. The UTV sustained minor damage. Saunders and two passengers, Amanda Marie Markey, 26, of Denver, and Katie Elizabeth Renner, 29, of Dunkerton, sustained possible injuries and were taken to UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver Ambulance. There were no citations, as the accident happened on a private property.
Aug. 24: Deputies took Joseph Whaley into custody at the Linn County Jail on an arrest warrant.
Aug. 25: Deputies arrested Lynne Fundermann, of Plainfield, for driving while revoked during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 218.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 25: At 6 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of an injured male in the 1300 block of 150th Street southeast of Fairbank. An investigation determined that David J. Stutzman, 57, of Fairbank, was utilizing a horse-drawn rake when Stutzman fell and the rake went over him. Stutzman sustained serious injuries to one of his legs and was airlifted from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. Fairbank Fire Department and AirCare assisted at the scene.