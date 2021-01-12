WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 1: At 11:44 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest for a noise complaint. An investigation led to Shelby Lynn Mullnix, 24, of Waverly, being charged with one count of disorderly conduct.
Jan. 3: At 5:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest with a 2016 Chevrolet Impala. An investigation led to the arrest of Famiek Amechi Cook, 24, of Waverly, with second-offense possession of marijuana after police seized 31.42 grams of marijuana.
• At 7:14 a.m., police took a report of a car burglary that occurred sometime after 9 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 900 block of Second Street Northwest.
• At 7:27 a.m., police took a report of a burglary that took place sometime after 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of Cedar River Drive.
• At 7:29 a.m., police took a report of a burglary that took place sometime after 9 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 900 block of Second Street Northwest.
• At 8:32 a.m., police investigated a theft that occurred sometime after 9 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 900 block of First Street Northwest.
• At 12:41 p.m., police responded to several burglary reports during the morning that took place after 8 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 800 block of Sixth Street Northwest. Damage in this location included to a gate of a fenced in backyard, with items recovered from several burglaries and some yet to be identified items. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 2:27 p.m., police took a report of a burglary to a vehicle that occurred after 8 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 800 block of Sixth Street Northwest.
Jan. 4: At 6:05 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Fifth Street Southwest for a report of a burglary to a vehicle that occurred sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. The incident is under investigation.
• At 3:44 p.m., police reported a burglary to a garage where a bicycle was stolen around 1 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 900 block of Cedar River Drive. Officer located the bike and returned it to its owner.
• At 7:52 p.m., police took a complaint of an erratic driver near the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and West Bremer Avenue. It was later located by officers, and investigation led to the arrest of Mario Eugene Smith, 55, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 8:11 p.m., police received a report of a Bremwood resident pushing another into a snowbank around 7 p.m. Jan. 4. The victim wanted to press charges, so the juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for assault.
Jan. 6: At 11:20 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Fareway parking lot. According to the police report, Mary Louise Norte, 88, of Readlyn, was pulling into a parking space while driving a 2011 Buick Regal when she struck a parked 2018 Toyota Sienna, causing minor damage to both vehicles at first. Norte then got out of her vehicle to do her shopping, and when she returned, she tried to pull out but stopped when another vehicle came from behind. She then re-entered the parking space and struck a walking rail, causing disabling damage to her car. The rail did not sustain damage. There were no injuries or citations, but Waverly police will request the Iowa Department of Transportation re-examine Norte for possible impairments.
• At 5:08 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2005 International 4000 Series 43 truck belonging to a fence contractor was parked with flashing yellow lights while a crew was removing temporary fencing when Benjamin Michael Hemer, 19, of Waverly, approached but did not see the truck and ran into the back of it, causing his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ to be a total loss. The truck sustained minor damage. Hemer was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible injuries. He was also determined to be at fault for insurance purposes but was not cited.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 24: At 10:19 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on County Road C-50. According to the accident report, Brett Scott Leach, 30, of Sumner, was driving westbound in a 2003 Ford Explorer and left the road to the north, entered the ditch and struck a field drive, causing the SUV to go airborne. The Explorer then landed still in the ditch, causing heavy front-end damage, and then flipping over as if making a forward summersault, causing the rear end to strike the ditch, and then rolling before coming to rest upside down in the middle of Timber Avenue. The Explorer was considered a total loss. Leach was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Readlyn Ambulance for possible injuries. A further investigation led to charges of having no insurance in an accident, failure to maintain control, having an open container and failure to wear a seat belt, with charges of OWI pending.
Dec. 25: At 5:47 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1300 block of Old U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Elizabeth Ann Wegner, 35, of Plainfield, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
• At 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 3 at Whitetail Avenue. According to the accident report, Cherylynn Duffy, 34, of Oelwein, was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas southbound and was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 3. However, she made too wide of a turn and dropped off the roadway and rolled into the southeast ditch, causing the SUV to come to rest on its top, resulting in it being a total loss. Duffy was not injured, but she was cited for failure to maintain control.
Dec. 27: At 10:55 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 at Barrick Road. Megan Lee Duncan, 33, of Forest City, was northbound in a 2003 Mercury Sable when she lost control on the snow-covered road. The car then went off to the right side and hit an embankment for the overpass, causing damage to the side and undercarriage. The vehicle was deemed a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 28: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road C-33 and U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Ainsley Joy Lovrien, 19, of Clarksville, was stopped at a stop sign in a 2015 Ford Taurus facing east on C-33 when Ariana Linn Johnson, 19, of Waverly, was attempting to slow down in a 2007 Kia Sportage but slid on ice, causing a rear-end accident with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 1: At 1:16 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 240th Street. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound and was going too fast for the snow-covered road conditions when approaching Atlas Avenue. The SUV then slid through the intersection and into the ditch before coming to rest on a fence line. Both the driver and a passenger were taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control. The Equinox was considered a total loss, while the fence sustained approximately $250 in damage.
Jan. 3: At 7:09 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1700 block of Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, McKinlee Marie Jordan, 18, of Sumner, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Jan. 5: At 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report Duane Martin Judge, 40, of Jordan, Minnesota, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
Jan. 7: Deputies arrested Tyrel James Jenkins, 43, of Denver, for domestic abuse assault by choking causing bodily injury.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 31: At 5:59 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Michael V. Boyle III, 47, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance. He was later released.
Jan. 2: At 2:46 a.m., deputies arrested Raheem O’Neeal Christoff, 25, of Parkersburg, for first-degree burglary.
Jan. 3: At 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Peter Alan Muzzy, 30, of Cedar Falls, for first-offense OWI. He was released at 2:50 p.m. on a promise to appear.
• At 5:23 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Michael Homeister, 40, of Shell Rock, for second-offense OWI and driving while license suspended. He was released at 11:52 a.m. Jan. 4 on a pre-trial release.
• At 7:17 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Ladona Jean Hinders, 55, of Mason City, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 4 after posting bond.
Jan. 4: At 2:02 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Maurice Kellock, 23, of Lime Springs, on a warrant in Lawler.
Jan. 5: At 2:33 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Michael Vincent Boyle III, 47, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance. He was later released.