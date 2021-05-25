WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 8: At 11:58 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Cedar River Parkway. Dylan Thomas Simmons, 23, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry westbound when a deer entered the roadway from the north and hit the passenger-side front and rear doors, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
May 12: At 1:29 a.m., police were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred around 11:56 a.m. May 11. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 12:57 p.m., police took a report of harassment that occurred around 10:08 a.m. Jan. 16. Matthew Lee Barta, 20, of Waverly, was arrested for harassment.
• At 10:22 p.m., police were called twice to Westgate Apartments for a report of an argument between tenants. Following the second call, Donte Rockshon Farrow, 37, of Waverly, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked into the jail and given a court date.
May 13: At 12:09 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Upon investigation, Zachary Bryan Ferry, 27, of Spring Run, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 6:12 p.m., police were dispatched to Bremwood in reference to a missing male and female from their campus, which occurred around 5:47 p.m. Police located the female who was subsequently charged assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
• At 11:35 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of First Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Cyrus Demones Banks, 36, of Waverly, for third-offense possession of marijuana and third-offense possession of a controlled substance.
May 14: At 6:57 a.m., police took a report of a scam that involved a person giving out their Social Security number that occurred around noon May 13. A report was initiated.
• At 11:53 a.m., police received a report of a violation of a no-contact order that occurred between 3:40 and 5:30 p.m. May 13. The case is currently under investigation.
May 15: At 12:44 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Second Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Trisha Ann Bluhm, 30, of Waverly, was driving westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, while Janelle Linn Marlow, 33, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Marlow reportedly did not stop at the stop sign on Second Street at the intersection with Fifth Avenue and crossed into Bluhm’s path. The truck collided with the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Marlow was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
May 16: At 12:29 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Marcus Deonte Garvin, 40, of Iowa City, for possession of ecstasy, failure to affix drug tax stamp, driving while revoked, driving while suspended and failure to have SR-22 insurance.
May 17: At 3:53 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident on the Bremer Avenue Bridge. According to the accident report, Lance Aaron Davis, 28, of Waverly, was giving a test drive of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound and approached the stop light at the intersection of West Bremer and First Street. Meanwhile, Martina Marie Pollock, 48, of Denver, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited, and Derica Lynn Madsen, 27, of Waverly, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, were both stopped on the bridge at a red light. The Trailblazer struck the rear of the Impala, which the impact forced the car into the rear of the Colorado, causing minor damage to the SUV and truck and moderate damage to the Impala. Upon questioning, Davis said the brakes slipped. Davis tried to argue that he did not rear-end the Impala, but Pollock said she was at a complete stop, and she saw the Trailblazer come up from behind with tires squealing. Davis was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
• At 4:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a Kia Amanti was southbound and saw a car going northbound and was partially in her lane. She moved over to let the other vehicle pass but struck the rear of a parked 2001 Ford Ranger Super Cab, causing both to be total losses. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 14: At 8:01 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Thomas Martin Beck, 39, of Lime Springs, was driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 14: At 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Sue Poppe, 47, of Waverly, at the Janesville Kwik Star on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an OWI charge.
• At 8:34 p.m., Cerro Gordo County deputies arrested Amanda Jo Seely, 32, of Des Moines, on a Butler County warrant for a violation of probation.
May 16: At 1:09 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of North Cherry and East John streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Conner Allen Yost, 22, of Parkersburg.
May 18: At midnight, deputies arrested Jeremy Alan Brocka, 30, of Dumont, on a warrant in Aredale.
• At 5:07 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Ray Mathews, 28, of Dumont, on a warrant.
• At 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Alisha Bliss Matteson, 30, of Allison, on warrants for failure to appear in court on a non-scheduled traffic violation and violation of probation.