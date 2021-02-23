WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 6: At 5:45 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street Northeast. According to the accident report, Michelle Marie Hamlin, 44, of Waterloo, was westbound in a 2011 Ford Edge SEL when she did not see a snowbank that had been windrowed into the center of the road for removal. She drove into the bank, causing minor damage to the front of the vehicle. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 10: At 12:48 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at the intersection of Third Avenue and Sunset Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Richard David Lindell, 70, of Waverly, was driving a 2008 Bluebird bus westbound when he attempted to turn onto Sunset Street when the back of the bus struck a parked 2012 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT, which was legally parked and unoccupied. There was minimal damage to the bus’ back bumper, while the Malibu sustained minor damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel, driver’s side door and side mirror. The driver of the Malibu was a Waverly-Shell Rock High School student, and he met with police to get his information. There were no citations.
• At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Jerome James Hankner, 67, of Waverly, was driving westbound in a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2 and was approaching the intersection with Second Street and was unable to stop at the yield sign due to the snowy conditions. Meanwhile, Emilie Ann Spratt, 23, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD on Second Street and was struck on the passenger’s side when Hankner slid through the intersection. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Hankner was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign.
Feb. 11: At 3:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2006 Saturn Ion Level 2 was southbound and was turning onto 29th Avenue and lost control on the snowy road, sliding into an eastbound 2010 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Marc Lauren Seehusen, 46, of Bristow, which was sitting at the stop light. The crash resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The driver of the Saturn was cited for failure to maintain control.
Feb. 12: At 2:15 p.m., police were sent to Phoenix Cottage at Bremwood for an assault that occurred between peers at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 7. The case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Feb. 13: At 2:30 a.m., police checked on a running vehicle parked in the alleyway behind Vineyard Community Church. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Tyler Close, 22, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 10:46 a.m., police were called to Dollar Tree for a shoplifting incident that occurred 6 minutes prior. The case remains under investigation.
Feb. 15: At 12:32 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Second Street Southeast.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 30: Deputies arrested Mischelli Nelson-Ford, 37, of Tripoli, for violation of a protective order. Additionally, Kenneth Latwesen, 58, of Fredericksburg, was also charged with aiding and abetting the violation. Both were taken to the Bremer County Jail, where they were held prior to appearing before a magistrate.
Feb. 4: Deputies responded to a report of an assault in rural Waverly. An investigation led to the arrest of Reed Alan Kahler, 28, for third-offense domestic assault. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.
Feb. 5: Deputies arrested Stephen Herington, 64, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI after a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Shelby Lane.
Feb. 8: At 5:14 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Lane David Leerhoff, 18, of Plainfield, was driving westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, following a semi. Meanwhile, Steven Eugene McBride, 60, of Clarksville, was eastbound in a 2013 Ford F-150. McBride informed deputies that the semi caused snow to blow and obstructed his vision. The vehicles sideswiped each other near the center line, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. Leerhoff felt some possible injuries and took himself to Waverly Health Center for an examination. There were no citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 13: At 3:26 p.m., Allison police investigated a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Iowa Highways 3/14 and Sinclair Avenue in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Nathan Bradley Trotter, 42, of Parkersburg, for second-offense OWI.
Feb. 14: At 5:32 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Bailey Green, 22, of New Hampton, for driving while license revoked for OWI conviction.