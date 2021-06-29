WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
June 16: At 2:08 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting at Hy-Vee that occurred around 2 p.m. A warrant has been issued for the offender’s arrest.
• At 6:38 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Cedar River Parkway. An investigation led to the arrest of Erik Charles Nannenga, 30, of Waverly, for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 11:58 p.m., police conducted a routine traffic stop in the 2900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of William Alexander Thompson, 28, of Waverly, for driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and later released with a court date.
June 17: At 11:52 p.m., police stopped two individuals in the middle of the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Justice James Palmer, 18, of Waverly for public intoxication.
June 18: At 12:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 10th Street Southwest and West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Alexander Bentura Polendo, 25, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
• At 7:47 a.m., police were sent to the 2400 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest in reference to a subject attempting to break into an apartment. An investigation led to the arrest of Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, of Waverly, for violating a no-contact order. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• At 1:30 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of First Avenue and Fifth Street Northeast. The owner of the hit vehicle, Jennifer Bremner, of Sumner, reported that while she was sitting in her car, a vehicle backed out of a parking stall and struck her car at about 1:15 p.m. before driving off.
• At 1:54 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly Health Center Green parking lot. According to the accident report, Merna Kay Lovell, 69, of Waverly, was backing her 2019 Ford Edge Titanium from a parking stall while Jean Kay Haller, 72, of Waterloo, was driving eastbound in a 2009 Nissan Versa and was behind the Edge at the time. The Ford backed into the driver’s side of the Nissan, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
June 19: At 2:46 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Cynthia Louise Abben, 57, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and was stopped in the middle of the intersection to make a left turn onto 29th Avenue. Meanwhile, Travis Russell Moen, 48, of Janesville, was southbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban in the left lane. Abben told police that the light was turning yellow, and a non-involved vehicle had just went through the intersection on the yellow, and she saw two other vehicles approaching but thought they were going to stop. She then proceeded to make her left turn. Moen said that both he and Abben were trying to “beat the yellow light.” He then tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but the Impala hit the Suburban’s driver’s side. A witness to the accident stated that Moen almost hit that person’s vehicle that was on 29th Avenue. The crash caused the Impala to be a total loss, while the Suburban sustained minor damage. Abben had complained of some pain but refused to be taken to the hospital. Moen was not injured, but a passenger, Kassie Marie Moen, 47, of Janesville, also complained of a possible injury but also wasn’t transported. Abben was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
June 21: At 4:49 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, April Smith, of Waverly, the owner of a 2008 GMC Acadia SLT-1 reported that while the SUV was legally parked in front of her house, an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound struck it in the front corner panel just before the driver’s side door. The impact caused minor damage to the corner panel, door and driver’s side mirror. The other vehicle fled the scene. No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 7: Deputies were called to the 2800 block of 110th Street for a dog that had attacked livestock.
• Deputies arrested Jeffrey Martin, 34, of Waverly, on an active Bremer County warrant for a probation violation.
• Deputies responded to a driving complaint. An investigation led to the arrest of Rick E. Arnold, 44, of Martensdale, for first-offense OWI and other driving violations.
June 14: Deputies took Patric Nelson, 37, of Shell Rock, into custody on an active warrant for fifth-degree theft.
• Deputies arrested Dawntrese Wilson, 21, of Waterloo, on an outstanding Bremer County warrant.
June 17: Deputies arrested Reed Bradley Wimmer, 33, of Litchfield, Minnesota, for first-offense OWI.
• Deputies received a report of a domestic abuse. The case is under investigation.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 18: At 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Gary Patten, 53, of Waterloo, on a court-ordered hold on a serious misdemeanor case.
• At 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Lyndsay Renae Frazer, 27, of Charles City, on a court-ordered hold on an aggravated misdemeanor case.
June 20: At 1:55 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in at the intersection of North Fourth and East Dow streets in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Alan P. Johnson, 31, of Charles City, for first-offense OWI.
June 22: At 12:39 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Michael Parton, 34, of Dumont, on a court-ordered hold on an aggravated misdemeanor case.
• At 6:43 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Scott Penning, 36, of Dumont, on a charge of threat of terrorism.
June 23: At 10:13 a.m., Parkersburg police arrested Jose Mae Mooney, 26, of Parkersburg, for first-offense domestic abuse assault and providing false information.
• At 12:47 p.m., deputies added four charges of threat of terrorism for Zachary Scott Penning, 36, of Dumont.
• At 1:03 p.m., deputies issued an additional charge of threat of terrorism for Zachary Scott Penning, 36, of Dumont.
• At 6:39 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Lee Perry, 33, of Waverly, on a court-ordered hold on a serious misdemeanor case.