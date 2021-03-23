WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 8: At 12:29 p.m., police responded to a call at the Lied Center. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell James Drapeau, 18, of Waverly, for disorderly conduct, as well as a 17-year-old for assault.
March 9: At 10:12 a.m., police were dispatched to Bremwood, where an assault had taken place at 12:35 p.m. March 8.
March 11: At 12:33 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the alley in the 100 block of First Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Donald Westly Logeman, 60, of Mason City, was southbound in a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia 12 semi tractor-trailer and attempted to turn into the alley next to Bienemann Auto, but was unable to clear the turn. He then attempted to back out, but did not see a nearby utility pole behind him. The truck hit the pole, causing it to fall onto the Bienemann Auto roof, causing approximately $1,500 in damage to the building, as well as pulling down wires from two other poles further down the alleyway westward. Waverly Utilities was called in to secure the poles and wires. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:29 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fifth Street. According to the accident report, Bradley Bryson Runge, 24, of Iowa City, was southbound in a 2002 Toyota Avalon and going through the intersection with Bremer Avenue. He was going to turn left but changed his mind to go straight instead, but did not see an eastbound 2015 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Keith Allen Strand, 49, of Oelwein, and collided into the driver’s side. Both vehicles were considered total losses. Strand complained of a possible injury but refused treatment. Runge was cited for unsafe entry into a highway.
March 12: At 2:55 a.m., police served an arrest warrant on Nicholas Steven Frink, 37, of Waverly, and transported him to the Butler County Jail.
• At 1:46 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at 4 Queens Dairy Cream. Kayla Michelle Andorf, 27, of Waterloo, was driving a 2016 Ford Transit T-250 and was driving from the ordering speaker to the pick-up window when she cut the order too sharply, striking a guard pole along the building. The collision caused minor damage to the van. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on 12th Street Northwest near West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Spencer John Manship, 39, of Waverly, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S and made a left turn from Bremer Avenue onto 12th Street and struck a 2018 Ram Laramie, driven by Linda Jean Arvidson, 84, of Waverly, which was stopped at the stop sign, as well as clipping a trailer towed by a vehicle behind the Ram, but caused no damage. The Altima then hit a curb, causing a tire to blow out before coming back onto 12th Street and hitting a utility pole, causing the car to be a total loss. The Ram sustained minor damage. There were no injuries. Manship was cited for having no insurance in an accident, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to yield half of a roadway, and then, following further investigation, was charged with OWI.
• At 7:53 p.m., police were called to the Bremwood campus for an assault that occurred earlier in the day. An investigation revealed a 16-year-old female had hit another 16-year-old female. The assault case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
March 13: At 12:47 p.m., police took a report of a car burglary in the 2100 block of First Avenue Northwest. The case is currently under investigation.
March 15: At 11:07 a.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle. A silver 2005 Chrysler 300 was taken from the 700 block of 16th Street Southwest sometime on March 13. The incident is currently under investigation.
March 16: At 12:43 a.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Bremer Avenue. Brandon Beau Rinne, 29, of Waverly, called law enforcement to report himself walking drunk at that location. An investigation led to his arrest for public intoxication.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 7: At 11:20 p.m., deputies took a report of a domestic situation in the 1900 block of Viking Avenue. An investigation yield that no arrest was warranted.
March 8: Deputies received a report of criminal mischief to a storage unit in rural Waverly.
March 9: Deputies took a report of sexual abuse. The incident remains under investigation.
March 15: At 11:20 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and 160th Street. Cesar Miron Martinez, 37, of New Hampton, was driving northbound in a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer and lost control due to the snow. The truck then jack-knifed before coming to a stop facing the wrong way on the shoulder. There was moderate damage to the cab that was caused by the trailer. The company that owned the truck arranged for a private tow. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 9:09 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Ronnie Dean Leerhoff, 65, of Plainfield, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
March 16: At 7:39 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of East Marquis Road. According to the accident report, Neesa Bree Bellinger, 22, of Dysart, was driving westbound in a 2010 Dodge Nitro when it lost control on the snow-and-ice-covered road and ran off the right side, entering the ditch, where it rolled and landed upright. The vehicle was a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 11: At 4:23 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Caleb Lee Heath, 23, of Waverly, following a traffic stop on Iowa Highway 57.
March 12: At 6:30 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of East Greene and South Mather streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Anne Betny Hartington, 40, of Iowa Falls, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 13: At 10:14 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop near Heery Woods State Park. An investigation led to the arrest of Shannon Christine Kissinger, 50, of Iowa City, for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 14: At 5:49 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies served a Butler County arrest warrant on Keion Terrell McCalley, 21, of Waterloo, for first-degree trafficking weapons, carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.