WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
July 12: At 7:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near the Kwik Star South driveway. Jorge Christiano Bustillos, 22, of Waterloo, was northbound in a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero XLS and had the green light and right of way when Brandon Ryan Stohr, 28, of Waverly, attempted to turn left toward Kwik Star in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 HD pulling a utility trailer. Stohr assumed there was a green arrow, which there was none at that intersection, so he turned and collided with the Montero, causing minor damage to the truck and moderate damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Both drivers were cited, Stohr for failure to yield upon making a left turn, and Bustillos for not having insurance.
July 15: At 6:21 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle on Third Avenue Northwest. A legally parked 2007 Toyota Prius was struck by an unknown vehicle that caused minor damage to the car. The type and direction of the suspect vehicle is unknown.
July 16: At 9:17 a.m., police took a report of a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred at 5:45 p.m. July 14 in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Michael Maholchic, the driver of a rented 2019 Subaru from Hertz, told police that someone had collided with the vehicle in the lot. A witness left a note on the car giving the details and her phone number. After police left a message with the registered owner, Anthony Leon Skaggs, 41, of Waverly, returned the call stating that he was driving the 2008 Lincoln Navigator and didn’t think he hit anything. Police then viewed surveillance footage from Hy-Vee from the time of the accident and observed the Navigator sideswiping the Subaru, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The video also showed Skaggs exiting his vehicle and inspects the impact before pulling away. The witness then is seen looking at the damage and then going into Hy-Vee to attempt to communicate the incident. Skaggs was then cited for failure to provide information and aid/leaving the scene of an accident.
July 18: At 2:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest. Both Bonny Katherine Palm, 76, of Waverly, driving a 2017 Ford Escape, and Samuel Joseph Barber, 16, of Waverly, driving a 2013 Ford Expedition, were northbound on Fourth Street when a vehicle had stopped at the intersection waiting to turn left onto Fifth Street. Palm had stopped behind the turning vehicle, but Barber did not see that traffic had stopped in front of him until it was too late, causing a rear-end collision with the Escape and moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Barber was cited for following too closely.
• At 5:11 p.m., police were called to Walmart to take a report of shoplifting. An investigation led to the arrest of Scott Michael Giraud, 36, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft. The arrest covers two incidents, the first from July 5 that was still under investigation by the store and on the day of the arrest. Giraud was booked and released from the Bremer County Jail with a promise to appear on the simple misdemeanor.
July 19: At 11:36 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Goodwill parking lot that happened on Fourth Street Southwest near the Village Square driveway. Chyanne Dawn Freilinger, 22, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2004 Buick Rendezvous and pulling out from the strip mall’s parking lot and turning left, saying she had a green light, while Elen Louise Theis, 87, of Readlyn, was northbound in a 2004 Dodge Stratus SE. She said her light was green, but wasn’t 100% sure. The officer was able to determine that Theis had run the red light and issued her a warning for failure to obey a red light. Damage to both vehicles was minor. There were no injuries.
July 21: At 2:05 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 2700 block of Horton Road for erratic driving. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Walther Ackman, 29, of Plainfield, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 2:55 p.m., police took a report of suspected criminal mischief at Dollar Tree.
• At 3:46 p.m., police took a report of vandalism that occurred at 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest. A front window had been shattered on a vehicle. The incident is currently under investigation.
July 22: At 1 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star South parking lot. Patricia Jean Buss, 73, of Denver, was pulling away from the gas pumps in a 2018 Lexus LX 570 and was going northbound before turning west to leave when John Skillen Jr., 54, of Waverly, was driving his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a towed trailer around the building. When he saw Buss approaching, he said he tried to swerve to his right to avoid contact, but was unsuccessful. The Lexus collided with the truck, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 17: At 9:13 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Stevan William Floyd Kingery, 32, of Waverly, was driving a 2015 Mazda CX5 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
July 18: At 1:07 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Jose Angel Sanchez Jr., 42, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2010 Subaru Impreza when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
• At 10:14 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Weston Royce Schultz, 20, of Mason City, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
July 19: At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and 250th Street. Both James Robert Bluhm, 54, of Floyd, driving a 2000 Ford Ranger, and Seth John VanDalen, 18, of Foley, Minnesota, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, were southbound on 218. Bluhm said he had to slow down for another vehicle who was preparing to turn onto 250th Street to head west. However, VanDalen rear-ended the Ranger, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. VanSalen was cited for following too closely.
• At 7:22 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in 150th Street. Kyle Joseph Conner, 24, of Oelwein, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 and was traversing a curve from Yuma Avenue to 150th Street. However, he failed to negotiate it, drifting off to the right and the overcorrected. He then lost control and entered the left ditch, causing the car to roll onto its roof, resulting in a total loss. There were no injuries, but the responding deputy observed the interior was wet with an alcoholic odor and a broken marijuana pipe in view. However, Conner was cited for failure to maintain control and having no insurance.
• At 9:24 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the southwest loop of U.S. Highway 218. Gabriel Thomas Lahmann, 18, of Denver, was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
July 27: Deputies arrested Jennifer Ann Bahl, 38, of Cedar Rapids, for a probation violation.
July 28: Deputies arrested Athen Robert Downs, 27, of Rewey, Wisconsin, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 25: At 8:32 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 500 block of West Weare Street in Clarksville. Drew Allan Johnson, 37, of Clarksville, was held on an unspecified federal charge. He was later shipped out to the federal prison in Sioux City.
July 26: At 6:43 p.m., deputies served a warrant at the Black Hawk County Jail. Justin Brock Jensen, 37, of Cedar Falls, was arrested on a warrant for driving while license suspended, revoked or denied. He was held on a $1,000 cash-only bond in his name only.
July 27: At 7:50 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 22300 block of Glen Hall Road in Mitchell County. Chad Michael Dralle, 42, of Allison, was arrested on a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree harassment. He turned himself in and was held on a $2,000 cash-only bond in his name only. He was awaiting an appearance before a magistrate.