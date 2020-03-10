WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Feb. 23: At 9 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Third Street Southeast near Seventh Avenue Southeast. A resident in the area heard a 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring hit a tree nearby and called 911. Police later found the driver, Brittany Lynn Hackney, 31, of Waverly, had walked away from the accident and encountered her about two blocks away near her home. Police then subjected Hackney through a field sobriety test, which she apparently failed, and she was arrested for OWI. The car sustained disabling damage. There were no injuries.
Feb. 24: At 9:38 a.m., police stopped Samuel David Morgan, 22, of Waverly, near the 400 block of 10th Avenue Southwest for a traffic violation. An investigation led to his arrest for second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI.
Feb. 25: At 10:54 a.m., police took a report of an assault at Bremwood that occurred at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 18. The matter was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 3:03 p.m., police were called to the shelter at the Bremwood Campus for an assault. An investigation led to a juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for two counts of simple assault.
Feb. 26: At 4:07 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred between Jan. 6 and Feb. 12 at Walmart. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 5:19 p.m., police took a report of harassment that occurred at 2:56 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Tumbleweed Trail Northeast. The case remains open and a warrant was issued.
• At 5:53 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bremer Avenue near the Joe’s KnightHawk parking lot. Steven Ray Tyler, 72, of Waverly, was pulling out of the lot in a 2013 Lincoln MKS AWD and turning left to head east on Bremer Avenue but did not see a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Nicholas Aaron Pehler, 36, of Clarksville, which was going westbound. Tyler pulled in front of the Impala, causing a collision with the MKS becoming a total loss and disabling damage to the Impala. Tyler was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 8:37 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue for a window that had been damaged by a small object. The case remains open.
Feb. 29: At 12:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest at the intersection with the Village Square driveway. Jason Thomas Reisdorph, 41, of Cedar Falls, was northbound in a 2018 Nissan Maxima and thought he had a green light, so he continued onward. However, Sara Kay Spieker, 38, of Cedar Falls, was pulling out from the lot and turned left to head south in her 2010 Dodge Caravan. She said she nearly cleared the intersection when the Maxima hit her van. Witnesses said that Spieker, not Reisdorph, had the green light, but Reisdorph insisted his light was green. Reisdorph was cited for failure to respond to a steady red signal. Damage to both vehicles were minor, and no one was injured.
• At 8:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street West. Mason Lee Ackerson, 18, of Waverly, was southbound on Fourth Street in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and apparently ran a red light, where Alan Dale Starkweather, 64, of Waverly, struck him broadside in a 1996 Ford F-150. Starkweather and two witnesses stated that Starkweather had the green light. Damage to the Chevy was minor and moderate to the Ford. There were no injuries. Both drivers were cited: Ackerson for failure to obey a steady red signal and Starkweather for having no insurance in a property damage accident.
March 2: At 10:25 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest south of 10th Avenue Southwest. Both William Leo McGarvey, 72, of Cedar Falls, driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier, and Clayton Jay Flaig, 52, of Waverly, driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan, were both northbound on Fourth Street with McGarvey in the right lane and Flaig in the left. McGarvey then started to merge to the left but didn’t see Flaig. Flaig tried to avoid the collision but was unable to do so, as the Frontier sideswiped the Caravan, causing minor damage to both. McGarvey was cited for improper use of lanes. There were no injuries.
• At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Bret Robert Brecunier, 60, of Fredericksburg, was pulling his 2006 GMC Savana 1500 into a parking space adjacent to a parked 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, but the driver of the Equinox, who was not identified, opened her door at the same time. The Equinox driver said she did not see the GMC coming, and Brecunier didn’t know that the other driver was preparing to exit her vehicle as he was pulling in. The Equinox’s door hit the passenger’s side of the GMC, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:47 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief on Ninth Street Southeast where a house was shot three times by a BB gun around 4:15 p.m. March 1. The case remains open.
March 3: At 10:31 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for a report of assault that occurred at 8:55 a.m. A juvenile female was later referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 29: Deputies arrested Derek Eicher, 24, of Denver, on a warrant for a parole violation at the Bremer County Jail.
• Deputies charged Keonta Randle, 27, of Houston, for driving while license revoked, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 1: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Michelle Jones, 39, of Waverly, for OWI.
March 4: At 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2600 block of Vine Avenue. Denise Marie Biretz, 49, of Fairbank, was driving a 2008 Ford Expedition when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
March 6: Deputies arrested Barkley W. Hill, 26, of Denver, for second-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 2: At 7:18 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 200 block of Locust Street in Allison. Cassey Leigh Styron, 32, of Allison, was charged with two counts of harassment.
March 3: At 11:11 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Lee Devries, 53, of Charles City, for third-degree theft.
• At 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 500 block of West Traer Street in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Bryant Adam McCallister, 30, of Greene, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 4: At 9:48 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Lyndsay Frazer, 26, of Clarksville, for driving while license suspended and having no insurance. She was released at 6:09 a.m. the next day on a promise to appear.
March 5: At 2:01 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the Black Hawk County Jail. Brittany Louise Rumsey, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for failure to appear at a pretrial conference on the original charges of first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 10:04 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Cody Lee Grover, 33, of Dumont, on a court-ordered hold.
• At 8:41 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street in Allison. Michael Lavern Quario, 32, of Allison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
March 6: At 3:04 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Butler Center Road and Willow Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Shane David Merry, 39, of Wellsburg, on a court-ordered hold.