WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
July 11: At 2:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. Castity Ann Hemer, 43, of Waverly, was backing her 2017 Nissan Murano S out of a parking space and did not see a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Treyten Jones Steffen, 17, of Sumner, which was heading eastbound in the driving lane. However, the layout of the lane allowed for westbound travel, so Steffen was going against the flow of traffic. The collision resulted in minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries, and police did not issue citations, as it was on private property.
• At 3:51 p.m., police took a report of vandalism to a car in the Rolling Meadows Apartments parking lot.
July 12: At 5:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot. William Howard Wedeking, 61, of Waverly, was backing up his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from its spot in front of the Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits but ran into a parked 1992 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
July 13: At 11:47 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Micheal Leroy Nickell, 66, of Florissant, Colorado, for possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 6: Deputies arrested Shane Novak, 43, of West Union, for second-offense OWI. He was also cited for driving while license suspended and for tinted windows after he was stopped in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 63.
July 8: At 11:31 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the railroad crossing on 240th Street in Waverly. Norman Dean Sorensen, 74, of Cedar Falls, was driving westbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse while Henry Edward Ramey, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, was operating a 2017 Hars TS-30HD track stabilizer northbound as it crossed 240th Street. Sorensen noticed the track maintainer cross, he attempted to stop but was unable to do so due to the gravel and ran into the railroad vehicle, winding up in the ditch on its top. The SUV was a total loss, while the maintenance vehicle sustained moderate damage. There were no injuries or citations. The investigating deputy noticed there was vegetation that obstructed Sorensen’s view approaching the tracks.
July 9: Deputies received a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 3000 block of 240th Street.
• Deputies took Bladde Findling, 24, of Clarksville, into custody on an active warrant for probation violation.
July 11: Deputies arrested Kevin Hoehne, 55, of Sumner, for driving while license barred.
• Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Heath, 21, of Aplington for driving while license revoked.
July 12: Deputies arrested Jarren Morelle Avery Horton, 30, of Waterloo, on a warrant for a probation violation. He was held on $1,000 bail.
July 13: At 1:36 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Teresa Ann Burrack, 50, of Wadena, was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
• Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Knecht, 20, of Charles City, for OWI.
• Deputies took a report of criminal mischief.
July 15: At 9:22 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Tyler Aaron Asche, 33, of Sumner, was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
July 16: At 5:49 a.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 1100 block of Iowa Highway 3. Tami Chien Blackledge, 39, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Kia Sedona when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
• At 6:13 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1400 block of Viking Avenue. Sonja Joy Lampe, 45, of Sumner, was driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,500.
July 17: Deputies arrested Jimmy Lahmann for a probation violation.
• Deputies took a report of theft.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 12: At 9 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of South Main Street. Teresa Hovenga, 51, of Clarksville, was arrested for driving without a license. She appeared before a magistrate and then posted bond.
July 19: At 7:03 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft in the 15200 block of 240th Street in Dumont. Items taken include four window air conditioning units, valued at $100 each; a circular saw; an air stapler; $200-$400 worth of miscellaneous hand tools; rubber main plastic drawers; and four off-road tires.
• At 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to a fight in the 1100 block of Gray Street. Two juveniles were arrested, one was later released to his parents, the other sent to Lutheran Services of Iowa’s Bremwood facility in Waverly.
July 20: At 1:48 p.m., deputies responded to a hazardous materials spill in the 30200 block of Broadway in New Hartford. A propane tank was knocked over with smoke emanating from it.