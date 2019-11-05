WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Oct. 20: At 1:04 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Frist Street Northwest for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Alan Perry Burgess, 41, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Oct. 22: At 11:44 a.m., police took a report of a theft from the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest that occurred sometime after Oct. 12. The case is under investigation.
• At 8:54 p.m., police arrested Daniel Erick Bieber, 48, of Phoenix, for harassment following an incident in the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest that occurred around 5:46 p.m., He also had an arrest warrant served on him for a separate harassment charge.
Oct. 23: At 4:17 p.m., police took a report of a scam from the 1400 block of Cedar Lane Road that occurred at 10 a.m. Oct. 16. The incident is under investigation.
Oct 24: At 11:40 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Second Avenue Southwest. Dianne Cheryl Nagen, 74, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and had stopped to turn left onto Second Avenue. Meanwhile, Jaderial Janelle Staebler, 20, of Guttenberg, approached in a 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i and had looked away for a split second. When she looked forward, she noticed that the Jeep had stopped, but she couldn’t stop in time, causing a rear-end collision with minor damage to the Cherokee and disabling damage to the Outback. Staebler was cited for failure to stop within an assured clear distance. There were no injuries.
Oct. 26: At 12:37 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of Fourth Street Northwest for a report of breaking and entering and an assault. An investigation led to the arrest of Hannah Renee Rindels, 20, of Janesville, for first-degree burglary, domestic assault and simple assault.
• At 2:58 a.m., police were called to the Beach House in reference to a female who had passed out. Subsequently, Kanessa Ann Pollard, 23, of Waverly, was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Oct. 29: At 8:16 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Third Avenue Northwest. Mary David Hazlett, 28, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ and had approached the traffic light at the intersection with 20th Street Northwest. The light was turning yellow, so she proceeded through. She said as she crossed, Lynette Rae Telleen, 47, of Waverly, who was southbound in a 2017 Ford Explorer LT, had gone around a vehicle that was in front of her, ran a red light and struck the Traverse, causing minor damage to the Chevy and moderate damage to the Ford. Telleen had left the scene but gave Hazlett her information to give to police. Police then contacted Telleen at Draft Horse Journal over the phone, and she told police that her light turned green, the uninvolved vehicle in front of her safely went through the intersection, but Hazlett actually struck her running a red light. Due to conflicting stories, there were no citations issued. There were also no injuries.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 23: At 10:14 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. John Mark Zehr, 62, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge when it struck a deer, causing approximately $10,000 in damage.
• At 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident at the intersection of 120th Street and U.S. Highway 218.. Laurie Ann Winter, 58, of Kilkenny, Minnesota, was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage of an estimated $5,000.
Oct. 24: At 9:12 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. James Raymond Keating, 84, of Faribault, Minnesota, was driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy southbound and entered a work zone. An Iowa Department of Transportation had the inside lane closed with directional arrows and lights with a crash attenuator trailer parked in that lane directing traffic to the outside lane. The Legacy struck the trailer, causing disabling damage to his vehicle and approximately $10,000 in damage to the trailer. There were no injuries. Citations were pending.
• At 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 120th Street/County Road V-5C. Kyle Mikel Kirchhoff, 30, of Sumner, was driving a 2019 Bren tractor pulling two grain carts eastbound along the gravel shoulder. The shoulder was soft, and the trailers entered the south ditch, rolling onto their sides causing major damage. The tractor stayed upright and was not damaged. There were no citations or injuries.
Oct. 25: At 5:12 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Casper Avenue and 200th Street. A 17-year-old male driver of a 2013 Dodge Avenger was northbound and apparently fell asleep and veered off the roadway and into the east ditch. The car traveled for some distance in the ditch before striking some large rocks and coming to rest in a ravine. The Avenger was a total loss. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 6:52 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Viking Avenue/County Road V-56. Carole Sue Westpfahl, 56, of Sumner, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
• At 4:46 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and 250th Street south of Waverly. Carol Lee Drewelow, 74, of New Hampton, was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre in the outside lane while Jared Austin Wright, 20, of Russell, was driving a 2006 Ford Escape in the inside lane, both going south. Drewelow wanted to make a left turn onto 250th Street, but she collided with the Escape, causing it to roll over in the median. Both vehicles sustained total losses. There were no injuries. Drewelow was cited for making an improper turn.
Oct. 26: At 7:14 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Caleb Daniel Williams, 25, of Charles City, was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 218. Brandon Michael Fish, 24, of Oran, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $10,000 in damage. The vehicle was abandoned at the scene.
Oct. 27: At 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 63. Herbert Francis Schultz Jr., 60, of Milan, Illinois, was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
Oct. 28: At 6:10 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Cody Even Berry, 24, of Dewar, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $8,000 in damage.
Oct. 29: At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 201.5. Emmalea Elizabeth Fraser, 25, of Greene, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Spark when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,000.
Oct. 30: At 7:23 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Melissa Kay Klenzman, 51, of Fairbank, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 31: At 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a grain bin fire in the 15600 block of Clay Avenue in Aredale. Butler County deputies responded with Aredale, Dumont and Green fire departments and Dumont Ambulance for 1 hour, 7 minutes. There were no injuries in the fire.
• At 10:32 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Main and Pewaukee streets in New Hartford. An investigation led to the arrest of Austin Kevin Meyer, 18, of Dewitt, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held pending an appearance in court.
Nov. 1: At 9:38 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 200 block of North Church Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Christopher John Hinders, 42, of Clarksville, for domestic abuse assault. He was held pending a court appearance.
Nov. 2: At 12:54 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Highland Avenue in Dumont. A male reportedly assaulted a female, but the male was not located. The female did not go to a hospital for any injuries.
Nov. 3: At 3:28 a.m., authorities responded to a grain bin fire in the 27300 block of 220th Street in Clarksville. Deputies responded with Butler County Emergency Management and Clarksville and Shell Rock fire departments and were on scene for about 2 hours.