WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dec. 10: At 7:50 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 16th Street and Second Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Carol Jean Ballhagen, 51, of Allison, was stopped facing south in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and was preparing to turn left onto Second Avenue when she was rear-ended by a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by Cheyenne Elaine Liekweg, 24, of Greene. Liekweg said she did not see that the Pacifica was stopped ahead of her and admitted to running into it. The crash resulted in both vehicles being disabled. There were no injuries. Liekweg was cited for following too close.
• At 3:36 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Second Avenue Northeast. The owner of a parked 2016 Ford F-150 said he heard the collision from inside his house after a 15-year-old driver of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am collided with it while going eastbound. The teen said she was adjusting the radio, and when she looked back up, it was too late to avoid the truck. The Grand Am was considered a total loss, while the truck sustained moderate damage. The teen was cited for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries.
• At 6:45 p.m., police arrested Steven Russell Onstad, 65, of Waverly, following a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and Seventh Street Northeast on a charge of first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
Dec. 12: At 5 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue Northeast and Cedar Lane. According to the accident report, Mubark Arab Mahamud, 37, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was driving southbound in a 2012 Freightliner M2 cargo van and apparently slid off the street in the snowy conditions into a powerline pole, causing disabling damage to the vehicle and approximately $10,000 to the pole, which included downed power lines. Waverly Utilities and the City of Waverly Streets Department were called in to clean up the scene. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 14: At 9 p.m., police stopped Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 29, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of child endangerment and having an open container of alcohol.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 29: At 12:21 a.m., deputies responded to a semi-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Abdukodir Tokhirov, 31, of Philadelphia, was driving a 2020 Volvo semi, owned by Xtra LLC, of St. Louis, southbound when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Dec. 9: At 2:43 p.m., deputies became aware of Arielle Petersen, of Denver, being at the Bremer County Courthouse, and that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was subsequently arrested for violation of parole and booked into the Bremer County Jail.
Dec. 10: At 8:57 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 250th Street. According to the accident report, Ryan Lane Brooks, 43, of Waterloo, was westbound in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix when he lost control, and the car exited the road, striking a utility pole and causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 12: At 4:11 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 northbound near Mile Marker 195. Keisha Marie Cunnings, 37, of Charles City, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 10: At 9:01 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Leon Fowler, 31, of Independence, on a warrant.