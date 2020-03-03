WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Feb. 13: At 5:57 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Wartburg College E Lot. A 2013 Mercedes-Benz sedan was parked legally in the lot when an unknown vehicle struck the back driver’s side door and left the scene. The Mercedes sustained minor damage that contained some white transfer paint.
Feb. 17: At 12:44 a.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Bremwood. An investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old female for assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
Feb. 19: At 3:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart to take a report of theft that occurred between noon Jan. 10 and noon Feb. 2. An investigation led to the arrest of Leann Mary Vorwald, 61, of Fredericksburg, on Feb. 22 for fourth-degree theft. She was booked in to the Bremer County Jail on the charge.
Feb. 20: At 8:10 p.m., police responded to Bremwood to take a report of an assault that took place around 6:30 p.m. As a result, an 11-year-old juvenile is being charged with simple assault against a staff member. The charge has been referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Feb. 21: At 5:03 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance call. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Jay Howard, 38, of Waverly, for assault with willful injury, a Class C felony.
Feb. 22: At 5:53 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest at the intersection with the driveways to Walmart and Kwik Star South. A 16-year-old from Cedar Falls was driving northbound in a 2007 Ford Fusion SE while Clark James Wilharm, 57, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2003 Pontiac Montana and waiting to turn left toward Kwik Star. A witness was also behind Wilharm’s vehicle. The stop light was turning yellow, and the teen driver thought he didn’t have enough time to stop, so he gunned the light. However, the light turned red as he entered the intersection. At the same moment, Wilharm made his left turn under the yellow light, believing the teen would stop, but the Montana turned in front of the Fusion, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. The witness stated that Wilharm had nearly completed his turn, and that the teen did have time to stop before the red light. As a result, police cited both drivers, the teen for failure to stop on a steady red signal and Wilharm for failure to yield upon making a left turn. There were no injuries.
Feb. 23: At 2:39 p.m., police took a report of an attempted burglary that occurred around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Second Street Southwest. The owner of the residence reported that the front door had been kicked in. The case remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 21: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 63. An investigation led to the arrest of Alexis Ramon Hart, 36, of Minneapolis, for third-offense OWI.
Feb. 22: At 10:03 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near the former naval base south of Waverly. A 17-year-old male was driving southbound on Cedar Avenue in a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer and told deputies he may have been going about 45 mph. When a vehicle turned onto the street from 250th Street northbound, that vehicle had its high beams on and temporarily blinded the teen. He then failed to turn at the intersection and drove straight into the south ditch, where the Blazer then rammed into a tree, causing disabling damage. The teen was cited for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries.
• Deputies arrested Charles Andrew Tewes, 39, of Milford, on six arrest warrants. The warrants were for fifth-degree theft and eluding out of Clay County with bail set at $1,300; identity theft, ongoing criminal conduct, forgery and third-degree theft out of Buena Vista County with bail set at $12,000; and third-degree theft and forgery out of Kossuth County with bail set at $5,000.
Feb. 23: Deputies arrested Shamea Harris, 21, of Mason City, for first-offense OWI after her vehicle was stopped in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 218.
Feb. 27: Deputies arrested Jason Shane Harmon, 41, of Marshalltown, on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. He is currently held in the Bremer County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He was also arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
March 1: Deputies arrested Michelle Lynn Landis, 39, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 23: At 4:14 p.m., law enforcement responded to suspicious activity in the 16700 block of U.S. Highway 20. An investigation led to the arrest of Ja’Lon Jerrod Jackson, 26, of Waterloo, for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of driving while license suspended.
Feb. 25: At 6:55 p.m., Clarksville police served a search warrant in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Dusty William Jackson, 23, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 28: At 12:21 p.m., law enforcement took into custody Mary Jeanette Ridenour, 32, of Cedar Rapids, at the Black Hawk County Jail for a probation violation. She was released on bond at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 29.
Feb. 29: At 4:39 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 100 block of North Main Street in Clarksville. Arrested was Mitchell Ryan Kelderman, 26, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 1: At 10:26 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the 32000 block of Iowa Highway 14 for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Aubrey Madison Bonefas, 18, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 17: At 5:10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue (Iowa Highway 150) south of Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am operated by Cassandra Brackin, of Readlyn, was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue when Brackin crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Emmett Donnelly, of Independence. Both vehicles collided and came to rest in the west ditch. Brackin sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle. Donnelly was uninjured in the collision. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 22: At 1 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of David Fox, 57, of Sumner, for first-offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Fayette County Jail pending an initial appearance.