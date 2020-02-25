WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Feb. 11: At 3:37 p.m., police were contacted by Bremwood staff about an assault that occurred at 2:15 p.m. An investigation led to a juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
Feb. 13: At 8:51 a.m., police took a report of shoplifting at Kwik Star East that occurred at 6:50 a.m. Feb. 2. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:01 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. Faith Elaine Rulapaugh, 72, of Oelwein, was driving a 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L westbound when Ethan Cole Beck, 20, of Story City, was backing his 2016 Ford Fusion out of a parking space and into the Honda, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Beck said he did not see Rulapaugh coming. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2:28 p.m., police responded to Bremwood for a report of an assault that occurred at about 1:30 p.m. An investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old female for the offense.
Feb. 14: At 8:22 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle personal-injury accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Second Avenue Southwest. After speaking to both drivers and witnesses, police determined that Lori Lynn Mwangi, 42, of Waverly, was eastbound on Second Avenue en route to Dale’s Auto Service to have a heater for her 2008 Volkswagen Touareg V6 fixed. Her windows were frosted over and had a small portion scraped off. However, she did not obey the stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound 2014 Honda Pilot Touring, driven by Danielle Jean Fox, 35, of Waverly. The collision caused both vehicles to be total losses. Mwangi was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected serious injuries, while Fox’s husband took her to the WHC emergency department for a check-up for a complaint of neck pain. In the process, one of the vehicles crashed into a fence and bushes adjacent to the northeast corner, causing $300 in damage to that.. Mwangi was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign and for not keeping her windows clear. The Waverly Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
• At 1:11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Richard Alan Carey, 75, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT northbound and was attempting to slow down behind a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe 1500, driven by Calli Joan Boeckmann, 39, of Waverly, but accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, causing minor damage in a rear-end collision. There were no injuries. Carey was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
Feb. 15: At 10:02 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. Trevor Daniel Dismore, 28, of Waverly, was stopped at the intersection facing south in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country when Keith Wyn Nielsen, 67, of Tripoli, driving a 2008 Ford Escape, approached but failed to stop in time, causing a rear-end collision with minor damage to the van. There was no damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Nielsen was issued a warning for following too closely.
• At 6:47 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in the 3900 block of East Bremer Avenue. Larry James Crawford, 74, of Allison, was westbound in a 2016 Buick Verano when a deer came out of the ditch and struck the front passenger side of the vehicle, causing approximately $5,215 in damage to the hood, bumper and quarter panel. There were no injuries.
Feb. 16: At 2:05 a.m., police took a report of an assault in the 600 block of Third Street Southeast. An investigation led to no charges being filed.
• At 3:28 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bremwood. An investigation led to a 15-year-old male being charged with assault with intent to commit sex abuse. He was brought to the Bremer County Jail to be booked and then transferred to the North Iowa Detention Center.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 12: At 6:32 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. Emily Sharon Cheever, 21, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2003 Dodge Durango and had lost control on the icy road, spinning sideways. Meanwhile, Adonias Mejia Colo, 22, of Postville, was approaching in a 2009 Cadillac CTS, also northbound, and was unable to avoid the out-of-control SUV and made contact with its side, pushing it into a bridge guardrail. The Cadillac then went into the median and crossed into the southbound lanes, where it came to rest facing in the wrong direction. The Durango sustained moderate damage, while the CTS was disabled. Mejia Colo was taken by Denver Ambulance to its station to be checked out, though no one had any injuries. Mejia Colo was cited for no valid driver’s license.
Feb. 15: At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Joplin Avenue. Elizabeth In Sook Anderson, 44, of Denver, was driving northbound in a 2017 Acura RDX when she lost control and entered the east ditch. On her way back onto the roadway, she struck a speed limit change sign, valued at $250, before going into the west ditch. She eventually returned to the roadway and continued home. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 17: Deputies arrested Cody Gene Craun, 23, of Sumner, for OWI.
Feb. 19: At 7:52 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 93. Isabelle Linn Meyer, 18, of Sumner, was eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in the 2800 block when she appeared to lose control on the ice-covered highway and entered the south ditch. The truck rolled over, ejecting Meyer, before the truck came to rest on its wheels, resulting in a total loss. Meyer was taken to Community Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS, but then died of her injuries at the hospital.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 18: At 12:28 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 33900 block of 110th Street. Arrested was Colton Ryan Wright, 38, of Plainfield, for assault. He was later released on his own recognizance.