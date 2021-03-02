WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 18: At 12:31 p.m., police responded to a call at Renewed Purpose for an incident that occurred at 11:11 a.m. An investigation led to the arrest of Nancy Ann Norris-Cox, 57, of Ames, for fifth-degree theft.
• At 1:25 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the city parking lot behind the Wild Carrot. According to the accident report, the owner of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ exited the restaurant and found the SUV with minor damage to the left-front quarter panel. There was another vehicle parked next to it, but it had no damage, so the Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Feb. 19: At 3:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at the Casey’s South car wash. According to the accident report, both a parked and unoccupied 2016 Chevrolet Impala and a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, driven by Autumn Rain Tyrrell, 18, of Dumont, were in line in the car wash when Tyrrell inexplicably backed up into the Impala, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 20: At 2:40 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Wayne Hofsommer, 22, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 4:15 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of Sixth Street Northwest for a dispute report. An investigation led to the arrest of Darren Javon Smith, 34, of Waverly, for third-offense domestic assault, a Class D felony, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Smith was booked into the Bremer County Jail, where he was held before appearing before a magistrate.
Feb. 21: At 2:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 16th Street and Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordain Kristine Banker, 26, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
• At 1:33 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and Eighth Street Northeast. According to the accident report, Amanda Marie Blazek, 50, of Lawler, was westbound in a 2012 BMW X5 XDrive35i when she slid through the snowy intersection and made contact with a utility pole, causing minor damage to the SUV and minimal damage to the pole. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 22: At 1:01 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fifth Street and Seventh Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Ludwin Ivan Ramirez Ramirez, 22, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Feb. 23: At 2:34 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 12th Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Betty Jane Deneui, 93, of Waverly, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala southbound and pulled out from 12th Street onto Bremer Avenue attempting to turn left but in front of an eastbound 2014 Ford Focus SE, driven by Zachary Vance Oldham, 22, of Ankeny, which was turning onto 12th Street. The collision resulted in both vehicles sustaining minor damage. There were no injuries. Deneui was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn. Police added that as Deneui was leaving the accident scene following the report, she pulled out in front of a semi and nearly caused a second crash, but avoided the collision. No indication of further action taken on the driver.
Feb. 24: At 2:13 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Third Avenue Southwest and Sunset Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Antoine Moshawn Williams Jr., 24, of Des Moines, for first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 22: At 9:01 a.m., deputies took a report of a two-vehicle accident that took place around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, the mother of Mickayla Ruth Molnar, 25, of Denver, contacted deputies about Molnar colliding her 2008 Ford Escape, which was southbound, with another southbound 2010 Ford F-250, driven by Derek Dwight Sunderman, 40, of Fredericksburg. The damages to each vehicle were unknown. Molnar was receiving treatment at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for minor injuries when her mother was reporting the accident. There were no citations reported, as deputies were unable to investigate the accident and both parties left the scene prior to the report.
Feb. 24: Deputies arrested Mischelli Laurunet Ford-Nelson, 37, of Waverly, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 19: At 8:12 p.m., law enforcement served an arrest warrant on Caroljo James Taylor, 38, of Waterloo, at the University of Northern Iowa. He was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court on a non-scheduled traffic violation.
Feb. 21: At 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Richard Quario, 35, of Allison, on a court order on a felony.
Feb. 22: At 12:56 a.m., deputies picked up Brandon Michael Mischler, 22, of Clarksville, on a warrant from the Black Hawk County Jail.
Feb. 23: At 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Marie Van Meighem, 30, of Shell Rock, on a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a citation of driving under suspension.
• At 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Elizabeth Sauerbrei, 38, of Charles City, on a warrant from a 2019 charge.