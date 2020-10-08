WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 22: At 2:23 p.m., police took a report of an assault that took place in the Hartman House at Brentwood. An investigation led to the arrest of Daizhon Elijah Bradley, 18, of Waverly, for simple assault.
• At 3:34 p.m., police took a report of an assault that took place sometime after 7 a.m. Sept. 21 at Bremwood. An investigation led to a juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Sept. 23: At 12:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near Village Square Shopping Center. According to the accident report, both a 1990 Ford F-150, driven by a 15-year-old male, and a 2002 Honda Civic, driven by a 17-year-old female, were northbound near the driveway that leads to McDonald’s. The male driver said he thought as the light was turning yellow that the female driver was going to continue through the light, but she suddenly braked for the light, and he couldn’t stop in time. The female confirmed that happened. The resulting crash caused moderate damage to the Honda. The truck was not damaged. The female said she had some pain in her head, but she refused treatment. The male driver was cited for following too closely.
• At 3:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly Health Center parking lot. According to the accident report, Haley Marie Buchholz, 25, of Fredericksburg, was preparing to back her 2012 Dodge Caravan out of a parking spot while Bridget Eugene Meyer, 55, of Dumont, was baking her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe from a nearby spot at the same time. Buchholz told police she couldn’t get out of the way and was stationary when the Tahoe hit her van, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Meyer told police she was distracted by another vehicle in the lot and didn’t see the Caravan before she heard a crunching noise. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:16 p.m., police stopped Brent Allen Barkhausen, 42, of Waverly in the 900 block of West Bremer Avenue for a traffic violation. An investigation led to charges being filed for driving while license revoked, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 24: At 12:52 a.m., police responded to a report of a subject loitering near a residence in the 200 block of First Street Southeast. An investigation led to Jeremy John Wion, 43, of Waterloo, being arrested for violation of a no-contact order.
• At 3:09 p.m., police responded to the Hartman House at Bremwood to take a report of a possible sexual assault that may have occurred sometime after Aug. 1. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 3:28 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of First Street Southwest and Seventh Avenue Southeast. According to the accident report, Sharon Kay Schrage, 78, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Ford Edge and was stopped to turn east onto Seventh Avenue. Meanwhile, Marsha Ann Haugen, 66, of Waverly, was right behind her in a 2006 Toyota Scion XB. Kristin Janae Dralle, 18, of Greene, was driving southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala LT and approached the other two vehicles. Dralle reportedly told police she did not believe the other two vehicles were stopped until she rear-ended the Scion, which in turn was pushed into the Edge, causing minor damage to the Ford, moderate damage to the Chevy and disabling damage to the Scion. There were no injuries. Dralle was cited for following too closely.
• At 4:38 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for an assault in progress. An investigation led to a juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
Sept. 25: At 1:26 p.m., police stopped Lacey Marie Prohaska, 35, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 600 block of Fifth Street Southwest. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 21: Deputies investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 100 block of Larrabee Avenue.
Sept. 25: At 6:27 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on 250th Street. Brandi Lynn Louise Gibson, 33, of Quasqueton, was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,500 in damage.
Sept. 27: At 1:26 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in a parking lot near a lake in the 3300 block of County Road C-16/120th Street. According to the accident report, the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala stopped in the lot facing an embankment which led to a dock. The driver then exited the vehicle without shifting it into park and walked to the dock. The car then rolled toward and down the embankment before striking a tree near the water’s edge, causing minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 9:04 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 218. Jeffrey Scott Kasak, 60, of Austin, Minnesota, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Sept. 28: Deputies arrested Seth Parker Tomlinson, 18, of Denver, for first-offense OWI and failure to have a valid license.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 28: At 5:54 p.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Victoria Bordeaux, 20, of New Hartford, on a warrant for failure to appear.
• At 10:43 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the intersection of Iowa Highway 57 and West Brook Street. Luke Michael Thomas, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for violation of a protective order.