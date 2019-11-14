WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Oct. 29: At 5:29 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 3 p.m. in the Wartburg College Parking Lot D. Abeba T. Bade, 23, of Waverly, was parking her 2001 Volkswagen Beetle and was inching forward while hoisting herself to look over the steering wheel to see how close she was getting to the parking pylon. However, since her driver’s seat has a malfunctioning mechanism that would keep her seat in place, it moved to make her lose footing, and her foot moved from the brake to the gas pedal and accidentally floored it, forcing the car toward the ravine. The Beetle then struck a parked 2016 Subaru Legacy along the way into the ravine. Another student later pulled her out of the ravine and reported the incident to police some time later. Both vehicles had minor damage in the accident. Bade only had a permit and no insurance, so she was cited for having no insurance in an accident and violation of a restricted license.
Oct. 30: At 10:47 p.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 500 block of Second Street Southwest that occurred around 7 p.m. The incident is currently under investigation.
Oct. 31: At 10:18 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Norby’s Farm Fleet parking lot. Donna Marie Zell, 53, of Sumner, was backing out of her parking space in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when Charles Craig Rash, 72, of Denver, was parking his 2014 Toyota Prius in the adjacent spot. The truck’s driver’s side front tire hit the Prius’ passenger’s side rear tire, causing no damage to the Chevy and minor damage to the Toyota. There were no injuries, and there were no citations because it was on private property and the damage was less than the reportable level.
Nov. 1: At 12:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of River Park Drive. Chad William Kane, 41, of Waverly, was backing his 2006 Buick Lucerne out of a parking space but didn’t see Alyssa Renee Bodecker, 26, of Waterloo, approach in her 1997 Ford Contour until he collided with it, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Kane was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
Nov. 2: At 1:43 p.m., police returned a phone call in regard to a harassment from the 900 block of Fourth Street Northwest that occurred between noon Nov. 1 and noon Nov. 2. The case is currently open and under investigation.
Nov. 4: At 12:37 a.m., police were called to the Hartman House at Bremwood for a report of a runaway. Staff learned that at around 8:30 p.m., a 17-year-old resident was missing after returning from work at Pizza Ranch but waited until midnight to report her. She was entered into the NCIC database as a runaway/missing person.
• At 9:31 a.m., police were dispatched to Kwik Star West to take a report of a theft that occurred at 9:10 a.m. An investigation led to a juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for fifth-degree theft.
• At 10:27 a.m., police were dispatched to the Crystal Plumbing and Heating/Shear Image building to take a report of a theft. The case is currently open and under investigation.
Nov. 5: At 6:50 a.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident in the 800 block of Heritage Way. Jared Stephen Ragsdale, 28, of Clarksville, was driving northbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when a deer struck the passenger’s side of the truck near the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School entrance. The deer then rolled to the rear quarter panel, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 22: Deputies arrested Benjamin James Raney, 39, of Elk Run Heights, for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Oct. 23: Deputies took Alex Wolter, 28, of Waterloo, into custody on an active Bremer County warrant.
Oct. 24: Deputies arrested Ronald Brase, 67, of Waverly, for driving while license suspended.
Oct. 25: Deputies took Sarah Cox, 33, of Waterloo, into custody on two active Bremer County warrants.
• Deputies arrested Charles Gregory III, 48, of New Hampton, for second-offense OWI after his vehicle was stopped for speeding in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 218. He was also cited failure to have a valid license, open container and speeding.
Oct. 26: Deputies were dispatched on a welfare check. An investigation led to nine juveniles being referred to Juvenile Court Services for underage alcohol possession.
• Deputies arrested Richard Eugene Dennehey, 59, of Brainerd, Minnesota, for first-offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27: Deputies arrested Terry Ray Schneider, 56, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
Oct. 29: At 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Iowa Highway 3. Roberta Francis Jurgens, 82, of Shell Rock, was eastbound in a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country and approached a line of vehicles stopped for a construction flagger. Chad Lavern Moothart, 40, of Shell Rock, was last in the line of traffic driving a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country. Jurgens had taken her eyes off the road for a moment and then rear-ended Moothart’s van, causing moderate damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 30: At 7:03 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Kasey Lynn Andreasen, 27, of Crystal Lake, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,500 in damage.
• At 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Margie Anne Dutka, 66, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Am when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
Oct. 31: At 7:47 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on 205th Street. Sarah Welp Reynolds, 29, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Nov. 1: At 5:55 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 218. Nicholas Andrew Wegner, 21, of Charles City, was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 3: At 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. M. Kathryn Heilskov, 59, of Coralville, was driving a 2017 Honda CR-V when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
• At 3:47 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Kasey Jacquelin Johnson, 20, of Waterloo, was southbound in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when she was unable to avoid a deer that entered the highway, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
• At 6:42 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-cow accident on 205th Street. Karissa Diane Cornick, 19, of Waverly, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado westbound when a cow entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid the bovine, causing a collision with damage estimated at $2,000.
• At 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 218. Melissa Kaylene Grundy, 37, of Rockford, was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,000 in damage.
Nov. 4: At 3:47 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on County Road C-50/260th Street. Brian Ray Haase, 46, of Denver, was driving a 2017 Ram westbound behind a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Joel Orville Teetzen, 73, of Denver. Teetzen started to slow to enter a driveway in the 1900 block. Haase’s vision was obscured by the sun and did not see the Ranger stopping, causing a rear-end collision with disabling damage to both vehicles. Teetzen had a possible injury, but refused treatment. Haase was cited for following too close.
• At 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Alicia Ann Endelman, 36, of Waverly, was driving northbound in a 2017 Honda Pilot when a deer entered the highway, causing a collision with damage estimated at $3,000.
Nov. 6: At 3:47 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 188. Frd Luvern Homeister, 75, of Tripoli, was driving a 2005 Freightliner semi owned by Farmers Win Cooperative, of Fredericksburg, and was backing up from a field drive and misjudged the driveway. The truck then backed into the ditch, causing disabling damage after it overturned. Homeister had possible injuries and was taken to Waverly Health Center by a private vehicle. There were no citations.
• At 8:36 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Reed Avenue. Joshua Lee Waterman, 37, of Frederika, was driving a 2004 Ford F-250 northbound when he lost control and entered the west ditch before rolling over onto its roof, causing a total loss. There were no injuries or citations, as the road was icy.
• Deputies arrested Chrystal Rose Fiske, 37, of Mount Union, for failure to appear.
Nov. 9: Deputies arrested Jim Victor Nolte, 52, of Sumner, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 5: At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to an assault complaint in the 700 block of Wemple Street in Parkersburg. Gary Chaz Thompson, 28, of Parkersburg, was arrested for domestic abuse assault. He was held pending a court appearance.
Nov. 9: At 3:32 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of North First Street in Greene on a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Robert Brandhorst, 52, of Greene, for driving while barred.
• At 7:24 p.m., deputies executed an arrest warrant in the 20700 block of Iowa Highway 14. Travis Quario, 34, of Allison, was arrested on a warrant for gathering where controlled substances are present, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.