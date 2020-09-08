WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 26: At 5:45 a.m., police took a report of a theft from the 300 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
• At 5:13 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred around 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Bremwood Campus. An investigation led to a juvenile being charged with simple assault.
Aug. 28: At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old female was westbound in the lot driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT when a 14-year-old male was pulling his 2004 Ford F-150 out of a parking space and into the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The male told police that a large van was blocking his view, and he couldn’t see the Equinox. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 10:08 p.m., police took a report of an assault in the Waverly Mobile Home Park. An investigation led to the arrest of Jaron Brady Clark, 19, of Maquoketa, for domestic assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Aug. 30: At 9:19 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Street Southwest and Seventh Avenue Southeast. According to the accident report, Michelle Lynn Hamer, 35, of Evansdale, was driving southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT and struck the west side of a bridge over the Dry Run Creek and rolled over onto its top. Hamer complained of pain and sustained a bloody lip, but she refused medical treatment. An investigation led to her citation for failure to maintain control. Further investigation revealed her blood-alcohol level was at .143%, nearly double the legal limit of .08%, according to a criminal complaint, and she was arrested for second-offense OWI. She was detained in the Bremer County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
Aug. 31: At 9:10 a.m., police started an investigation into a stolen credit card being used between 4:52 and 5:02 p.m. Aug. 15 at Walmart.
• At 4:53 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Matthew Jon Kono, 46, of Walker, was westbound on Eighth Avenue in a 2019 Ford F-250 waiting at the stop sign and saw a semi-truck coming northbound toward the intersection. Kono attempted to back up to give the semi room to turn, but he did not know that Jacob Thomas Epley, 25, of Waverly, had his 2006 Toyota Prius stopped right behind his trailer. The trailer collided with the car, causing minor damage to the Prius, but none to the trailer. There were no injuries. Kono was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
Sept. 2: At 10:18 a.m., police took a report of theft from the 2500 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest that occurred sometime after 2 p.m. Sept. 1. The incident remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 27: At 12:46 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 south of Waverly. According to the accident report, Brayden William Evans, 21, of Waverly, was southbound in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he lost steering, which caused him to veer toward the south ditch. He attempted to correct, but lost control and entered the ditch. A witness told deputies that the Jeep rolled 1¾ times before coming to rest on the passenger’s side, causing disabling damage. The witness confirmed it seemed the loss of control was mechanical in nature with the way the Jeep jerked to the side. The deputy observed some issues with the steering wheel when checking it, so no citations were issued, and there were no injuries.
Aug. 29: Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 500 block of West Second Street in Sumner. The investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 30: Deputies received a report of an attempted burglary to the East Side Car Wash in Plainfield. The incident remains under investigation.
Aug. 31: Deputies received a report of a burglary to at shed in the 1000 block of 220th Street in rural Waverly. The incident is under investigation.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 1: At 10:33 a.m., deputies arrested Dusty William Jackson, 24, of Clarksville, on a court-ordered hold for a sentence for a possession of marijuana conviction.
• At 3:28 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Ann Kreisel, 31, of Aplington, for two felony counts of third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Butler County Jail. Then at 4:38 p.m., she was charged for violation of parole.
• At 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Jerwren-Montana Faye Anton Kacy Soy, 21, of Greene, for driving while license suspended.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 3: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Wheeler Road north of East Mt. Vernon Road. A gray Chevrolet Blazer was northbound on Wheeler Road when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female passenger was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Dunkerton Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies also were assisted on scene by the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Dunkerton Fire Department.