WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dec. 4: At 1:34 p.m., police took a report of illegal drugs at the Bremwood campus. A juvenile was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana.
Dec. 5: At 2:38 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred around 6:05 p.m. Dec. 4 at Bremwood. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 6:26 p.m., police were sent to Bremwood for an assault in progress. Two 16-year-old juvenile females were arrested for serious assault against another female. The charges were forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
Dec. 6: At 1:07 a.m., police made contact with Drew Torgerson Wyffels, 19, of Mabel, Minnesota, in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue who was suspected to be drinking alcohol under age. During the investigation, Wyffels fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly thereafter and taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was charged with interference with official acts.
• At 9:36 a.m., police took a report of an assault that took place at about 12:34 p.m., Dec. 4 in the Lied Center on the Bremwood campus. An investigation led to a juvenile male being referred to juvenile court services for assault charges.
Dec. 7: At 12:02 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of First Street Southwest for a vandalism report that occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5:45 a.m. Dec. 7. The case is currently under investigation.
Dec. 8: At 10:37 a.m., police took a report of a three-vehicle, hit-and-run accident involving two parked vehicles in the 300 block of First Avenue Northwest. A 2010 Toyota Camry was legally parked on the south side of the road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle with enough force that the Camry was forced into another parked vehicle, a 2020 Kia Telluride. Both of the parked vehicles sustained minor damages. Police believe that the run vehicle may have turned too widely at the intersection of Third Street and First Avenue Northwest. Police were continuing an investigation, hoping that a Fareway Stores surveillance camera caught the accident. On Dec. 9, police reviewed the video from Fareway, but couldn’t determine what the unknown vehicle was in the accident.
Dec. 9: At 8:54 a.m., police were called to Bremwood for a report of harassment that occurred at around 3:52 a.m. Both parties in the case were instructed to cease contact. The case was closed without charges.
• At 11:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in a parking lot along the 2100 block of East Bremer Avenue. A 2013 Chevrolet Impala was parked in the lot when Nicholas Dean Klementson, 34, of Waverly, lost control of his 2006 Nissan Frontier and started to spin and slide on the road while driving westbound on Bremer Avenue. He slid across the eastbound lanes and into the parking lot, where the truck collided with the car, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:40 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 500 block of Heritage Way. A 17-year-old female from Plainfield was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander northbound when she lost control on the icy road, sliding into the ditch to the right before coming to rest on its side, causing the van to be a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 12:28 p.m., police were called to the Lied Center for an assault that occurred at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 6. An investigation led to a juvenile female to be charged for simple assault and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 3:48 p.m., police responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2200 block of East Bremer Avenue. Leonard Lee Abkes, 46, of Ackley, was driving westbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 when a whitetail deer attempting to cross the roadway slammed into the driver’s side door of the truck, causing approximately $2,000 in damage. The deer was located a short distance away, and a salvage tag was issued to Abkes. There were no injuries.
• At 5:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 12th Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest. Shannon Lynn Folkerts, 46, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and waiting for another vehicle not involved in the accident to go through the intersection northbound. As Folkerts make her left turn onto Fifth Avenue, Heather Lynn McClatchey, 52, of Waverly, also heading northbound in a 2007 Toyota RAV4 New Generation, thought it was her turn to go, too, and collided with the Traverse, causing minor damage to both SUVs. There were no injuries. McClatchey was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 4: At 1:31 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Eddie L. Sims, 58, of Moline, Illinois, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
• At 5:52 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 Exit 198. Lindsay Kae Bienemann, 36, of Waverly, was driving a 2013 Honda Odyssey when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
Dec. 5: At 5:21 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1800 block of Y Avenue. Stephanie Ann Beesecker, 41, of Fairbank, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
• At 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 63. Cody Brant Waterman, 20, of Waterloo, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta northbound when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
• At 10:16 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 63. Alan Victor Nielsen, 63, of Charles City, was driving northbound in a 2014 Buick Encore when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
Dec. 6: At 1:47 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of County Road C-33/190th Street. John William Green, 69, of Maynard, was driving eastbound in a 2006 Freightliner semi with trailer when he attempted to turn southbound into a driveway to the Farmers Win Coop at 1803 190th St., Waverly. He had cut the turn too short and the trailer’s wheels struck a utility pole support cable on the west side of the entrance. The pole then tilted, causing power lines to disconnect and fall onto the roadway, which MidAmerican Energy estimated the damage at $1,000. The trailer was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 9: At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 218. Jared Micahel VanSickle, 23, of West Union, was driving a 2009 GMC Savana 4500 van northbound when he hit a snow patch and a crosswind and lost control before rolling over onto the driver’s side, causing a total loss to the vehicle. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. Laura Lorene James, 75, of Mason City, was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control on the snowy highway. The truck then entered the east ditch, where it rolled over once before coming to rest on its wheels, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 11: Deputies arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile for possession of a controlled substance and underage alcohol possession/purchase.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 9: At 5:47 p.m., deputies took a report of a possible burglary to a vehicle in the 400 block of North Bluff Street in Greene. The caller thought that something was taken out of the vehicle, but the caller later found it on the ground outside of the vehicle. It wasn’t specified what the item was.
Dec. 10: At 12:49 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Parkersburg. Shawn Nicholas McLarnan, 23, of Denver, was arrested on probation violation warrant on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was held without bond.
• Deputies arrested William Joseph Heacock, 53, of Cedar Falls, on a warrant for domestic abuse assault. He was held until he posted a $1,500 bond.
Dec. 11: At 10:59 a.m., deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 600 block of South Cherry Street in Shell Rock. The subject was unable to be found.
Dec. 15: At 7:15 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of North Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Carter William Koop, 20, of Marshalltown, for driving while license suspended. He was held awaiting a court appearance.
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 12: At 3:53 p.m., deputies received a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch in the 13000 block of T Avenue, approximately 3 miles north of Westgate. After further investigation, a 1998 Chevrolet K2500 truck was traveling southbound when it lost control on the icy roadway and entered the west side ditch. Diane Pauline Buhr, 71, of Sumner, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. Buhr was ejected from the Chevrolet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies were assisted by the Sumner Fire Department and Sumner Ambulance. This collision remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigation team.