WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 13: At 6:27 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest for an incident that led to an investigation for domestic abuse. The result was the arrest of David Spencer Reeves, 33, of Waverly, for serious domestic assault, aggravated child endangerment and felony child endangerment.
May 14: At 3:14 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Eighth Street Southeast and Cedar River Parkway. Janell Ann Ohrt, 55, of Sumner, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala LS eastbound on Cedar River Parkway when she said a 17-year-old male, driving a 2012 Ford Escape Limited pulled in front of her northbound on Eighth Street. The second driver told police he thought that Cedar River Parkway was also controlled by a stop sign, as Eighth Street was. There was no stop sign for east-west traffic at that intersection. He attempted to turn left and pulled into Ohrt’s path, causing a collision with the Impala being a total loss and the Escape sustaining disabling damage. A good Samaritan assisted Ohrt before police arrived, and he said she had some injuries to her knees. She was taken by Waverly Ambulance to Waverly Health Center for her injuries. The teen was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway.
May 15: At 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Bremwood campus for a report of subjects attempting to damage property. The incident is currently under investigation.
May 17: At 1:58 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. Branda Kaye Schunk, 64, of Clarksville, was eastbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when a 17-year-old male, driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer ES westbound, had attempted to turn left onto Fourth Street. However, the teen turned in front of the Silverado, causing a collision with disabling damage to the Silverado and moderate damage to the Lancer. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.
May 18: At 1:42 p.m., police were called to the parking lot in front of Anytime Fitness for a report of two subjects inside of a truck smoking marijuana. An investigation led to the arrest of Randy Freno, of Cedar Rapids, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a court date and released from the scene.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 15: At 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 218. Randy Dean Cornelius, 48, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q50 Premium Sport when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,500.
May 16: At 9:42 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 63. Shane William Gardner, 58, of Waterloo, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $15,0000.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 17: At 6:30 p.m., Clarksville police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of South Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell Ryan Kelderman, 27, of Clarksville, for disorderly conduct, and Tricia Marie Barfels, 30, of Waterloo, was also arrested for disorderly conduct as well as unlawful possession of a prescription drug.