WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 5: At 3 p.m., police took a report of an assault at Bremwood. Following an investigation that concluded at 7:10 p.m. May 7, a juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services on serious assault charges.
May 6: At 4:32 p.m., police responded to a fight in progress at Bremwood between staff members and a resident. One male juvenile was subsequently charged with simple assault and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
May 7: At 3:41 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Home Boulevard. An investigation led to the arrest of Neal Wayne Jarnagin, 45, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 6:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street. According to the accident report, Lori Lynn Mwangi, 43, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala LS and crossing the intersection. Meanwhile, Malena Rose Rumelhart, 20, of Guthrie Center, was northbound in a 2016 Honda CR-V EX and attempted a left turn right after the turning arrow expired for northbound-to-westbound traffic. The two vehicles collided, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Rumelhart added that there was another vehicle in front of her that shielded her from seeing Mwangi. There were no injuries. Rumelhart was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
May 8: At 2:26 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Conor Gavin Blair, 28, of Aberdeen, Scotland, for first-offense OWI.
• At 11:03 a.m., police were dispatched to Bremwood’s CUNA Cottage for an assault that occurred on a staff member within the prior 3 minutes. A 17-year-old was referred to Juvenile Court Services for serious assault.
May 9: At 11:15 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot. According to the accident report, the owner of a 2016 Nissan Altima was loading items from the garden center into his vehicle, that was parked legally. Meanwhile, Barbara Ann Roeder, 73, of Cedar Falls, was preparing to leave in her 2016 Chrysler 300, which was parked just to the south of the Nissan. When she backed out, Roeder did not see the Altima and hit the car in the back driver’s side door and rear panel with the rear passenger’s side bumper, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations, but for insurance purposes, Roeder was deemed to be at fault for improper backing.
• At 4:18 p.m., police were called to a residence to a report of vandalism that occurred around 3 a.m. An investigation led to the arrest of Jabari Jerun Mathews, 25, of Waverly, for violation of a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor.
May 11: At 11:08 p.m., police responded to Rolling Meadows Apartments for a report that someone had slashed the tires of a parked vehicle. The incident is currently under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 6: At 9:34 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Thomas Ray Youngblut, 72, of Osage, was northbound in a 2020 Subaru Outback when he noticed two deer crossing the roadway. He was able to miss one deer, but collided with the second, causing moderate damage to the SUV. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 9: At 8:28 p.m., deputies served a warrant on Benjamin Alexander Grandon, 20, of Parkersburg.
May 11: At 6:14 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Kevin Jamal Ruiz, 19, of Waterloo, for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. He was later released.
May 12: At 6:53 p.m., deputies arrested Bonni Faye Soy, 52, of Greene, on a court order on an OWI case.
• At 8:39 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol served an arrest warrant on Rachel Sue Maxine Steere, 21, of Greene, at the Butler County Jail for failure to appear in court.