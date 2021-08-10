WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 29: At 10:17 p.m., police took a report of a theft from a vehicle that occurred sometime after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Street Southwest.
Aug. 2: At 2:51 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of three subjects – Bailey Jay Granzow, 19, of Wellsburg, Zachary Marcus Woerner, 20, of Marshalltown, and a 17-year-old juvenile – all were arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. Granzow, the driver, also was charged with first-offense OWI by drug.
Aug. 3: At 3:42 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Masoom Rahman, 34, of Elk Grove, California, was westbound in a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer and was turning onto Fourth Street heading northbound. Rahman then cut the corner short, and the rear tires of the trailer drove onto the curb before striking the traffic signal, causing it to face in the wrong direction. Damage to the signal was estimated at $500. The truck was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 10: Deputies took a report of a stolen kayak.
• Deputies arrested Kevin Jamal Ruiz, 19, of Waterloo, on an active Bremer County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was transported by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $750 bond.
• Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1600 block of Easton Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Conner Scott Vogt, 22, of Tripoli, for second-offense OWI.
July 11: Deputies took reports of mailboxes that had been gone through and mail stolen in the northwest portion of the county. The incident was under investigation.
• Deputies checked on a suspicious subject. An investigation led to the arrest of Justin Schmall, 30, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
July 13: Deputies arrested Glen Gienau, 62, of Frederika, for domestic abuse assault and violation of a no-contact order. A further investigation in the same incident led to the arrest of Sharon Jenison, 56, of Frederika, also for violation of a no-contact order.
July 14: Deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Jacob Dillon Baker, 26, of Prophetstown, Illinois, for first-offense OWI and open container.
July 15: At 8:55 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 250th Street and Atlas Avenue. According to the accident report, Roger Eugene Doty, 55, of Clarksville, was southbound on Atlas in a 2018 Dodge Journey and was waiting to turn westbound on 250th Street. Meanwhile, Clayton Allen Bruns, 26, of Shell Rock, was eastbound on 250th Street in a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban and attempted to turn northbound onto Atlas. However, Bruns turns too sharply and struck the Dodge, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Bruns was cited for failure to maintain control.
July 18: Deputies charged Christian Perry, 33, of Waverly, for driving while license barred.
• At 10:09 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Robert Allan Ward, 78, of Decorah, was northbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. A deer then came from the median heading east and in front of the car, which was in the left lane, causing a collision and an estimated $5,000 in damage to the front passenger’s side bumper, grill and hood. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on County Road C-33/190th Street. Nicholas Gus Jaschen, 26, of Sumner, was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
July 20: Deputies arrested Aaron Kingsley, 40, of Denver, on a parole violation warrant. He was held without bond.
July 27: At 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Grand Avenue. According to the accident report, Riley Joseph Steckelberg, 24, of Waverly, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer northbound while Kevin John Rasing, 54, of Fredericksburg, was southbound in a 2021 Ram 2500, while towing a set of portable bleachers owned by the Bremer County Fair Association, with both vehicles going over a blind hill that goes southeast. Both drivers believed they were giving each other plenty of room to pass, but the Explorer sideswiped the bleachers, which caused the bleachers to break off from Rasing’s truck. Both the Explorer and the bleachers were considered total losses, while the Ram sustained no damage. Steckelberg also sustained minor injuries, and he was taken by a private vehicle to Waverly Health Center and to an eye doctor for treatment. There were no citations.
• At 12:06 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State and Fayette streets in Denver. According to the accident report, a 15-year-old driver from Denver was eastbound in a 2019 Daix PMZ50-17 moped on West Fayette Street and approaching the stop sign. Meanwhile, Dean Mitchell Hales, 64, of Denver, was southbound in a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 on State Street approaching Fayette Street. Deputies determined the teen failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the side of the truck. The 15-year-old sustained an injury and was taken by his parents to Waverly Health Center for treatment. Hales was uninjured. The moped was totaled, while the Ram sustained moderate damage. The teen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
July 29: At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and County Road V-62. According to the accident report, Alessio Marcelo Diana, 23, of Southington, Connecticut, was northbound on V-62 in a 1999 GMC Savana Cutaway truck and could not stop at the stop sign due to brake failure. Diana believed he could make it through the intersection, but a westbound 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie, driven by Caryn Anne Stewart, 24, of Fredericksburg, struck the trailer. Both vehicles came to rest in the northwest ditch, with the Savana sustaining disabling damage and the Ram being a total loss. Stewart was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS for minor injuries. Diana was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
July 30: At 5:15 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 southbound. Jason Lee Melver, 50, of Nashua, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,000.
• At 5:20 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 southbound. Jessica Lynn Murray, 38, of Shell Rock, was driving was 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
Aug. 1: At 2:33 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and County Road C-33/190th Street. According to the accident report, Duane Ernest Flynn, 89, of Clarksville, was eastbound in a 2012 Ford Fusion and approached Highway 63 and did not stop at the stop sign before proceeding through the intersection. Meanwhile, Katelyn Taylor Ann Bartels, 19, of Fredericksburg, was southbound in a 1995 Ford Ranger and attempted to swerve from the right lane into the left to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles crashed, causing both to be total losses. Bartels and a passenger in her vehicle, Colton James Pierce, 20, of Clarksville, as well as a passenger in Flynn’s vehicle, Thelma Ann Richardson, 85, of New Hampton, were all taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by multiple ambulances, while Flynn was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by AirCare for serious injuries. Citations are pending.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 27: At 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Lane Brooks, 44, of Shell Rock, for forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At 9:46 a.m., deputies charged Justin John Dilger, 36, of Shell Rock, for supplying alcohol to a minor, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 10:01 a.m., deputies arrested Elijah James Stolfus, 18, of Green, for second-degree sexual abuse to a person 12 years of age or younger, a Class B felony.
• At 1:39 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Scott Penning, 36, of Aplington, on three court hold orders for three separate felony charges. He was released at 1:59 p.m. on a transfer order.
July 28: At 10:20 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Tereasa Lynn Hovenga, 53, of Clarksville, for second-offense possession of a controlled substance, an aggravated misdemeanor, obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. She was held until 2:59 a.m., when she was transferred.