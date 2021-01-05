WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Dec. 16: At 8:11 a.m., police took a report of a theft from Cleary Building Corp. that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Dec. 15 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
• At 9:57 a.m., police took a report of burglary in the 600 block of First Street Southwest that took place sometime between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1:45 a.m. Dec. 16.
• At 1:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sunset Street and Second Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2005 Ford Focus ZX5 was northbound on Sunset Street and came to the stop sign at Second Avenue, where the driver said she stopped and looked both ways before proceeding. However, she did not see a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, driven westbound by Cassie Diane Borneman, 22, of Waverly, and struck the car when she tried to cross. Borneman said she noticed the Focus approach the intersection and noticed the driver did look both ways and believed the young driver saw her, so she proceeded before the Ford pulled out in front of her. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. The teen was taken to Waverly Health Center by a parent for possible injuries and was also cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Borneman also received a citation of not having insurance in a property-damage accident.
Dec. 17: At 5:46 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Heritage Way. According to the accident report, Tamra Elaine Schneider, 46, of Shell Rock, was westbound on Iowa Highway 3 in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT and then was turning northbound onto Heritage via the curve when a deer entered the roadway from the east shoulder. As a result, the Equinox hit the deer with the front and front-passenger side, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle. The deer then flew back into the ditch. No one in the vehicle was injured.
• At 6:54 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of West Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was legally parked facing west when an unknown SUV sped westbound on the street and struck the back of the truck and left the scene. The Silverado sustained disabling damage, and it is believed the unknown vehicle had moderate damage, but law enforcement was unable to find it.
Dec. 18: At 2:14 a.m., police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver at Kwik Star South. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Macy Baxter, 23, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 3:45 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident in a parking lot along Seventh Street Northwest. A 2016 Ford Fusion SE was backed in a space facing north when an unknown vehicle pulled into an adjacent space and scraped the Fusion’s right front, with both vehicles sustaining minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 19: At 6:09 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in the 2900 block of East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Nicholas Lee Haltermann, 20, of Cedar Falls, was eastbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, causing the car to be a total loss. There were no injuries.
Dec. 23: At 12:14 a.m., police responded to a bar fight at the Wooden Foot. A female suspect, identified as Tami Carol Lee, 23, of Janesville, is accused of assaulting another female by kicking her in the ankle, resulting in a sprain. Lee was charged with serious assault.
• At 4:05 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicular burglary that occurred sometime after 11 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. The incident is under investigation.
• At 8:29 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street. According to the accident report, Leann Jean Merfeld, 66, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2004 Buick Rendezvous but failed to stop at a red light and collided with an eastbound 2017 Ram 1500 ST, driven by Jeffrey Lee Kraft, 59, of Waverly, causing disabling damage to the Buick and minor damage to the truck. There were no injuries, and Merfeld was cited for failure to stop at a steady red signal.
• At 2:06 p.m., police took a report of a car burglary that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Dec. 22 and 6 a.m. Dec. 23 in the Wartburg College N parking lot. The incident is currently under investigation.
Dec. 26: At 5:42 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Eighth Street Southeast. Dereck Allen Reiter, 33, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2012 Toyota RAV4 when a deer ran onto the road and into the front corner of the vehicle, causing approximately $4,500 in damage. There were no injuries.
Dec. 27: At 9:58 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cedar and Brown lanes. According to the accident report, Scott Matthew Harn, 38, of Waverly, was northbound on Cedar Lane in a 2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS while Travis Cameron Banks, 28, of Waverly, was westbound on Brown Lane in a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 S. Banks was slowing to stop at the intersection and preparing to turn right onto Cedar Lane, but he did not yield to the stop sign. According to Harn, Banks turned in front of him into Cedar Lane. Banks said he was looking at a person sitting on a bench nearby and was distracted. There were no injuries. Banks was cited for a stop sign violation.
• At 11:01 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2003 Dodge Durango SLT was westbound and lost control on the curve in the snow and spun onto the south shoulder of the roadway. The truck then struck a utility pole, causing the Dodge to be a total loss. Police found the tread on the tires had minimal tread remaining. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 28: At 6:31 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and West Bremer Parkway. According to the accident report, Matthew Richard Crane, 41, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 and was at a red light at the intersection. According to the accident report, Crane decided he needed to turn around, but as he was backing up, he didn’t realize there was a 2013 Nissan Passport, driven by Aaron Daulton Beadle, 25, of Terrell, Texas, right behind him. The resulting collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. Crayne was cited for unsafe backing. There were no injuries.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 19: At 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to single-vehicle accident on Ivanhoe Street. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2010 Honda Accord tried to avoid a deer while eastbound and attempting to negotiate a curve. As a result, the car entered the east ditch of the curve. The deputy did not see signs of erratic driving and also noticed ice on the road, so there were no citations. There were also no injuries.
Dec. 22: Deputies arrested David Spencer Reeves, 34, of Earlham, for a probation violation.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 17: At 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Cassidy Christopher Young, 39, of Greene, for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse.
Dec. 20: At 6:44 p.m. deputies arrested Carter William Koop, 21, of Marshalltown, for two violation of probation charges.
Dec. 21: At 6:48 p.m., deputies observed suspicious activities at the intersection of Allen and Hickory streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of T.Y. Burlingame, 56, of Clarksville, for public consumption/intoxication.
Dec. 30: At 2:47 p.m., deputies responded to an incident at the intersection of 170th Street and Iowa Highway 14. An investigation led to the arrest of Rick Allen Stoltenberg, 55, of Tripoli, for driving while barred.
• At 8:58 p.m., deputies arrested Brittenie Lynne Buehner, 33, of Waterloo, at the Black Hawk County Jail on a Butler County warrant.