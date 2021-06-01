WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 18: At 11:04 p.m., police responded to Woodhaven Shelter at Bremwood for a report of a juvenile that was assaulting staff. An investigation led to the juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services on one count of assault causing bodily injury.
May 20: At 10:04 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Linda Kay Youngberg, 71, of Cedar Falls, was slowing to traffic on the roadway while northbound in a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg. Meanwhile, Lillian Kate Siebrands, 22, of Waverly, was also northbound in a 2013 Ford Taurus Limited but was unable to stop in time behind the VW. The resulting rear-end collision ended up causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Siebrands was cited for following too closely.
• At 3:25 p.m., police responded to a car-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue Southwest and Sunset Street. According to the accident report, the mother of a 13-year-old male reported the accident after he was hit while trying to cross Sunset Street after school. The boy had an abrasion on his right knee when he and his father spoke with police later that afternoon. He was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry, which was southbound on Sunset and driven by a 16-year-old female. According to the boy, the driver did check on his status, and then he walked away. Police later contacted the driver and confirmed the boy’s account and added that she didn’t see him in the crosswalk when she hit him. Video received on May 24 showed that the Camry was stopped at a stop sign on Sunset and the boy crossing the street, and then the car hit the boy in the crosswalk. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian within an intersection.
• At 11:54 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Street for an assault that had occurred. An investigation led to a juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
May 21: At 2:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Kaleb Joseph Bolte, 22, of Dike, for first-offense OWI.
• At 9:42 a.m., police received a report of a stolen bicycle that was taken some time between 9 p.m. May 10 and 7 a.m. May 11 in the 100 block of First Avenue Northwest.
• At 3:34 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Donald Jerald Kielman, 18, of Clarksville, was stopped at a red light facing west in a 1996 Geo Prizm LSI while Maria Phyllis Heller, 34, of Waterloo, was driving west in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Heller had looked down briefly because her phone had fallen onto the floorboard, and when she looked back up, she tried to slam on her brakes to avoid hitting the Geo, but she was unable to stop in time. The rear-end collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Heller was cited for following too closely.
May 22: At 2:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Adam McRobie-Bishop, 26, of Waverly, for OWI due to drug intoxication.
May 23: At 2:11 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Roberto Lopez III, 34, of Pierson, for first-offense OWI.
• At 2:43 p.m., police took a report of an assault that had occurred around 3:22 p.m. May 21 at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. No arrest information was disclosed.
• At 10:36 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation, the 17-year-old female driver was charged with OWI due to drug intoxication and possession of marijuana. Also, a 17-year-old female passenger was charged with possession of marijuana.
May 24: At 9:09 a.m., police took a report of an unknown person who had taken a catalytic converter from a car in the 200 block of First Street Southeast between 7:50 and 8:15 a.m.
• At 1:20 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Jill Marie Davis, 57, of Waverly, was eastbound on 10th Avenue in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and was stopped at a red light. Meanwhile, Steven Lee Hanson, 56, of Hampton, was driving eastbound in a 2003 Ford Escape and stopped behind the Cruze. Davis then pulled ahead slightly and stopped, and then Hanson thought Davis was going to continue, so he proceeded but rear-ended the Chevy, causing minor damage to the Cruze. The Ford was not damaged. There were no injuries. Hanson was cited for following too closely.
May 25: At 12:13 a.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of 24th Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Edward Leroy Finch III, 43, of Waverly, for domestic assault causing bodily injury.
• At 1:48 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Kyler Romero, 19, of Zillah, Washington, for first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 19: At 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2300 block of 190th Street. Laure Renee Meyer, 57, of Sumner, was driving eastbound in a 2014 Dodge Durango when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
May 20: At 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Midway Avenue and 250th Street. According to the accident report, Joshua Lee Meinert, 32, of Waterloo, was northbound in a 2008 Ford F-250 and was crossing 250th Street on Midway Avenue. Meanwhile, Emily Skie Saathoff, 19, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and was crossing Midway on 250th. Deputies determined that Meinert did not yield the right of way to Saathoff, and the Ford broadsided the Hyundai, causing disabling damage to the truck and the SUV to be a total loss. Saathoff was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver Ambulance for possible serious injuries. Meinert was cited for failure to yield to the vehicle on the right in an uncontrolled intersection, while Saathoff was cited for failure to use a seat belt and driving while license suspended.
May 23: At 6:56 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 199. According to the accident report, Mary Catherine Dean, 38, of Waterloo, was eastbound in a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the center median, struck the cable guard rial, crossed both lanes of traffic and came to rest on the south side gravel shoulder. Dean believed she lost control due to bad rear tires. The Fusion was considered a total loss.
There were no injuries. Dean was cited for failure to maintain control.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 21: At 4:34 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Keion Terrell McCalley, 21, of Waterloo, for failure to appear on a felony charge.
May 25: At 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Sue Schunk, 48, of Dumont, for second-degree theft.
May 26: At 8:11 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Scott Winters, 30, of Sumner, for assault by display of a dangerous weapon.
• At 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Bonni Faye Soy, 52, of Greene, on a hold order.
• At 1:41 p.m., deputies arrested Tisha Lynn Hientz, 40, of Waterloo, for possession of methamphetamine in Clarksville.
• At 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Faye Knight, 34, of Denver, on a court hold order on a felony charge at the Bremer County Jail.
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 27: At 12:37 a.m., deputies were notified of a vehicle in the ditch on 160th Street near Y Avenue, approximately one mile east of Sumner. Upon arrival, a 1997 Mercury Sable was located in the south ditch. After further investigation, Katlin Adams Wood, 26, of Sumner, was arrested and charged with third offense OWI, a Class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, failure to maintain control, a simple misdemeanor, and failure to have SR-22 insurance, a simple misdemeanor. Wood was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance by a magistrate judge.