WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 31: At 12:44 p.m., police responded to a vehicle burglary that occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. May 30 and 12:30 p.m. May 31 on the Wartburg College campus. The case remains under investigation.
June 1: At 2:30 a.m., police responded to a sexual assault at Bremwood. An investigation led to a 17-year-old being arrested and charged as an adult for third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
• At 8 a.m., police took a report of a burglary in that occurred sometime after 5 p.m. May 31 in the 1100 block of Leitha Terrace. The resident reported an unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle during that time and stole some change and clothing items.
• At 12:40 p.m., police took a theft report from an incident that occurred between 8:15 a.m. May 23 and 7 p.m. May 30 in the 400 block of Third Street Northwest. The case is currently under investigation.
• At 12:59 p.m., police took a report of a criminal mischief incident from the Leisure Services Department that occurred sometime between 3 p.m. May 28 and 8:57 a.m. May 29 in Kohlmann Park. Unknown subjects reportedly vandalized restrooms there.
June 2: At 4:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Justin Daniel Holm, 40, of Waterloo, driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, and Scott Alan Brase, 43, of Nashua, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, were northbound, and Brase had signaled to make a right turn at an intersection. Holm, who was following right behind the Suburban, failed to notice the signal and the SUV slowing down. As a result, the Sonata rear-ended the Suburban, causing minor damage to the Chevy and disabling damage to the Hyundai. There were no injuries. Holm was cited for following too closely.
June 3: At 1:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the passenger, Jacob William Wordes, 18, of Cedar Falls, being arrested for first-offense possession of marijuana.
• At 11:33 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Julie Ann Miller, 50, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury Edition when Mary Katherine Overlien, 66, of Nashua, was backing her 1992 Cadillac Brougham out of a parking spot. Overlien said the XT6 wasn’t in the aisle when she started backing out, while Miller said she was right behind the Brougham at the moment it started moving. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. There were no injuries or citations.
June 5: At 3:43 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and Oak Ridge Circle. An investigation led to the driver, Andrew Michael Newell, 27, of Waverly, being arrested for driving while barred and suspended.
June 6: At 12:27 a.m., police responded to a vehicle seen parked with its hazard lights flashing at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Alan Lunning 25, of Overland Park, Kansas, for OWI.
• At 9:22 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the city parking lot along First Street Southeast. According to the accident report, William David Thompson, 23, of New Hartford, was exiting the lot onto First Street in a 2013 Dodge Charger R/T when Erin Lynn Wood, 21, of Vinton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT. Wood did not see the Charger behind her and backed into the side of the other car, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2:43 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of First Street and Second Avenue Southeast. According to the accident report, Emilee Rose Simon, 19, of Waverly, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 and leaving an apartment while she was upset over something while driving westbound. She was going too fast and could not negotiate the turn onto First Street, where she left the roadway and struck a tree, causing minor damage to her car. There were no injuries. Simon was cited for having no insurance in a property-damage accident.
June 7: At 2:46 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Trinkets and Togs parking lot. According to the accident report, both Karen Ann Oberheu, 67, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Chevrolet Trax 1LT, and Ryan Connor Hardy, 18, of Waverly, driving a 2005 Ford Expedition, were preparing to leave the lot when Hardy found he was in the way of another vehicle entering the lot. Hardy attempted to back up, but did not see the Trax behind him and backed into the front of the compact SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:08 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Third Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Allan Rickert, 44, of Oelwein, for first-offense OWI.
June 9: At 12:35 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of the passenger in the vehicle, Davion Terrell Fleming, 24, of St. Louis, for first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 4: At 4 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Dana Kent Stock, 59, of Clarksville, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
• At 9:04 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Pamela Kay Moritz, 61, of Garber, was driving southbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox when it collided with a deer, causing moderate damage to the front bumper, driver’s side front quarter panel and driver’s side head light. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 10:38 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Alexander Michael Ramirez-Boreman, 20, of Denver, was southbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage and the airbags to deploy. Ramirez-Boreman was uninjured, and the car was abandoned at the scene.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 9: At 7:58 a.m., Parkersburg police responded to a disorderly conduct complaint around the intersection of Second and Wemple streets in Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of Blake Atchison Oakes, 36, of Parkersburg, for violation of a no-contact order from a domestic abuse incident. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held before being released on his own recognizance at 3:15 p.m.