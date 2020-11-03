WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Oct. 21: At 7:43 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Lee Heath, 23, of Allison, for a controlled substance violation, a Class B felony, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, second-offense OWI, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, second-offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and failure to display a registration plate on the vehicle, a simple misdemeanor. Additionally, Erica Kay Kannegeiter, 18, was also arrested on charges of a controlled substance violation, a class B felony, failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, first-offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Oct. 22: At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Street Southwest and Heritage Way. According to the accident report, Brian Alvin Caslavka, 40, of Sumner, was driving westbound in a 2013 Ford F-150 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Heritage Way to head west but did not see a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Jason Alan Sessler, 41, of Shell Rock, which was northbound. Caslavka pulled in front of the Lumina, and Sessler could not stop in time due to the wet pavement, causing a collision with the truck sustaining disabling damage, and the Lumina was a total loss. Sessler complained of a leg injury, and he was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for treatment. Caslavka was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 10:52 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of First Avenue Southeast for a report of a suspicious vehicle. An investigation led to the arrest of Morgan Ann Schwery, 18, of Wartburg College, for first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 23: At 1:11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street. According to the accident report, both Brittany Nicole Fain, 31, of Waverly, driving a 2012 Dodge Journey SXT, and Duane Leonard Franzen, 71, of Denver, driving a 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD, were eastbound when Franzen slowed to turn onto 39th Street. However, Fain said when she saw the Edge’s brake lights shine, she tried to hit the brakes, but she said they gave out on her, so she couldn’t stop. The resulting collision caused the Edge to fly across the intersection and off the southeast intersection, landing sideways. The Journey was a total loss, while the Edge had moderate damage. Fain was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for complaints of dizziness. She later told police that Witham Ford in Cedar Falls said the brakes were working properly. Fain was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 7:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Katelyn Nicole Russell, 18, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and did not merge properly to continue westbound where 10th Avenue splits from two to four lanes and went onto a median striking a road sign, causing $250 in damage to it and minor damage to the car. The sign then flew into an eastbound 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Dennis William Leary, 72, of Waverly, causing disabling damage to the van. There were no injuries. Russell was cited for failure to maintain control.
Oct. 24: At 1:57 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Bridle Spur Court for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Jennifer Jo Dane, 41, of Ankeny, for first-offense OWI and possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
• At 5:05 a.m., police responded to the McDonald’s drive-thru for a report of an unresponsive subject in their vehicle. An investigation led to the arrest of Will August Hilpipre, 25, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
• At 12:20 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on First Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Larry Curtis Prince, 55, was stopped in a 2017 Toyota Highlander SE while waiting for a trailer to move along the side of the road. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old driver of a 2002 Buick LeSabre rear-ended the truck causing minimal damage to both. The teen was cited for violation of a school permit, as she was not traveling directly to a school event, as well as failure to maintain control.
• At 5 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. A 17-year-old driver was operating a 2017 Jeep Liberty Sport eastbound, according to the accident report, and was trying to pull into a parking spot but collided with a parked 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, causing minor damage to both. The teen then left the area, but a witness took a picture of the Jeep’s license plate, and police were later able to find the driver, who admitted to the collision. He was cited for violation of a restricted license.
Oct. 26: At 4 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the curve from Fifth Avenue to 35th Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Steven Alan Jass, 56, of Garner, was driving a 2016 Ram truck and was negotiating the curve from southbound to eastbound when John Howard Mueller, 89, of Waverly, pulled out in a 1998 International 999, attempting to turn northbound, but he collided with the cattle trailer pulled by the Ram, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Mueller was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 11:20 p.m., police took a report of a fraud that occurred sometime after 3 p.m. from an Eisenach Village resident.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 25: At 7:42 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 218 southbound. According to the accident report, Rebecca Ruth Carr, 63, of Charles City, was driving a 2015 Ford C-Max when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
• At 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Iowa Highway 188. According to the accident report, a 15-year-old female driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound but lost control on the icy road and hit the bridge. Meanwhile, Tami Jo Rosol, 35, of Nashua, was westbound in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee but didn’t realize that the truck wasn’t moving anymore, and when she tried to stop to avoid it, she lost traction as well and collided with the Silverado, with both vehicles becoming total losses. There were no injuries. Rosol was cited for having no insurance in a property-damage accident.
Oct. 26: At 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Roads V-56 and C-33. According to the accident report, Justin Duane O’Neal Mather, 25, of Janesville, was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma southbound and was attempting to overtake a 2002 John Deere 8410 tractor, driven by Michael Dale Meyer, 57, of Sumner, who was attempting to turn left onto C-33. The Tacoma was considered a total loss in the collision, while the tractor sustained minor damage. Mather was ejected from the truck and was airlifted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by MercyOne Air Care. He was later cited for unsafe passing.
Oct. 27: At 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on the Exit 198 onramp of U.S. Highway 218. Sheldon Joseph Kohls, 61, of Waterloo, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $4,000.
Oct. 28: At 5:36 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Faydra Marie Wood, 34, of Waverly, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Oct. 29: At 4:35 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2100 block of Iowa Highway 3. Dylan Joseph Bartz, 41, of Readlyn, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage. The truck was abandoned at the scene.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 27: At 8:59 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at TJ’s Bar in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Trent Thomas Landers, 27, of Greene, for assault.