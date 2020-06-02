WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 16: At 9:52 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Norby’s Farm Fleet parking lot that occurred sometime around 10:15 a.m. May 15. John Howerzyl, the owner of a 2004 Toyota Tundra Double Cab, reported the accident as a hit-and-run incident. Howerzyl said he had been to numerous businesses at the time, but he felt that the likeliest place was at Norby’s. He said there was a truck was parked next to his that had a flatbed trailer that was not in alignment with the truck and possibly in the traveled portion of the lot. Howerzyl believed that the truck or trailer might have hit his vehicle when pulling forward. On May 20, the responding officer returned to Norby’s to view surveillance footage, but the manager told the officer that a vehicle that matched the description Howerzyl gave, a 2013 Ford F-150, was outside of the store’s cattle panel display. Police then spoke with the driver, Kent Alton Cuvelier, 79, of New Hartford, and found out that indeed, he was at Norby’s on the date in question. Howerzyl was asked to come to the store to see if that was the truck he saw next to his, which he confirmed. The damage to the Toyota truck was minor, while there was no discernable damage to either the Ford or the trailer. Since the accident was on private property, there were no citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 16: Deputies took Taylor Kruckenberg, 27, of Janesville, into custody on an arrest warrant for a probation violation.
May 20: Deputies arrested Derek Loomis, 32, of Denver, on a warrant for third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies charged Carl Adams, 34, of Shell Rock, with possession of a controlled substance.
May 22: Deputies charged Dustin Hill, 39, of Osage, with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.
May 23: At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. Jack Alan Thomsen, 19, of Janesville, was westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala and was waiting behind a vehicle turning left onto Aspen Avenue when Destinee Ann Ramos, 28, of Shell Rock, approached in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country but didn’t stop in time, rear-ending the car and causing both vehicles to be total losses. There were no injuries. Ramos was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
May 25: Deputies took a report of burglary, which remains under investigation.
• At 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2900 block of Iowa Highway 3. William Bernard Wahner, 53, of Sumner, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
May 26: At 8:01 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1300 block of Iowa Highway 188. Edward Gerald Wubbena, 70, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 26: At 12:33 p.m., Parkersburg police responded to multiple incidents in the 700 block of Third Street in Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of Timothy Eugene Ovel, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, unauthorized possession of weapons, domestic abuse assault and carrying weapons.
May 27: At 8 p.m., deputies responded to an incident in the 800 block of Parriott Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrest of Dallas Michael James, 24, of Aplington, on charges of harassment and consumption of alcohol in public/public intoxication.