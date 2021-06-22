WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 9: At 9:28 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Second Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Oliver Marshall Peerman, 74, of Tripoli, was eastbound on Fifth Avenue in a 2000 Ford F-350 and was attempting to turn left onto Second Street, but did not yield to a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Darold Melvin Wolff, 81, of Waverly. The ensuing crash resulted in disabling damages to both trucks, but no injuries. Peerman was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 2:17 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Lauren Grace Bupp, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama, was westbound on 29th Street and was following another vehicle through the intersection and turning to go southbound toward U.S. Highway 218. However, she told police the vehicle in front of her suddenly stopped in front of her, causing her to swerve around it and hit a street sign in the median. The non-contact vehicle then continued on. Damage to the road sign was estimated at $50, while the 2020 Toyota Camry that Bupp was driving sustained minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
June 10: At 12:57 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Nylita Michelle Brakel, 39, of Forest City, for first-offense OWI.
• At 8:15 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Waverly Tire parking lot. An investigation led to the arrest of Joel Francisco Guerrero David, 23, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
June 11: At 1:28 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Village Square Shopping Center parking lot near Miller True Value and McDonald’s. According to the accident report, Stacey Jo Johnson, 42, of Janesville, was westbound in an 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and was exiting the area of Miller’s when Dennis Clair Bigelow, 78, of Cedar Falls, was southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 and was turning right from a stop sign. The Suburban struck the passenger’s side of the pickup, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. As this occurred on private property, there were no citations.
• At 3:51 p.m., police took a report of a scam that occurred on June 7 from a resident in the 200 block of Elm Street.
• At 11:17 p.m., police responded to a medical emergency in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. Upon arrival, police learned that Donte Rockshon Farrow, 37, of Waverly, was trying to start a fight with other residents of the apartment complex and had assaulted one of them, and was drunk in public. Farrow was arrested for public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct by fighting or violent behavior.
June 12: At 7:59 a.m., police took a report of a burglary to a vehicle that occurred sometime after 9 p.m. June 11 in the 1300 block of Robertson Road.
• At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a possible assault in the 900 block of Harlington Place. An investigation led to the arrest of Keith Joseph Hauber, 42, of Fairbank, for two counts of violation of a no-contact order, both simple misdemeanors, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, possession of methaphmetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and third-offense OWI, a Class D. Felony.
June 13: At 2:18 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation, Elisha Boas, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while revoked, OWI and providing false information and was also cited for speeding, having no insurance and having an open container of alcohol.
• At 9:44 p.m., police took a report of a stolen 2009 Chrysler Town and Country in the 200 block of Third Avenue Southwest that occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. June 9 and 7 p.m. June 13. The case is currently under investigation.
June 14: At 12:43 a.m., police arrested Edward Leroy Finch III, 43, of Waverly, for violating a no-contact order and on an arrest warrant for a parole violation.
• At 12:53 a.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Bremer Road that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. June 12 and noon June 13. The case remains under investigation.
• At 1:33 a.m., police arrested Jessie Lea Jones, 34, of Waverly, for aiding and abetting a violation of a no-contact order that occurred at 12:43 a.m. at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Home Boulevard.
• At 6:28 a.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. June 13 and 5:45 a.m. June 14 in the 100 block of 21st Street Southwest. Juvenile suspects were later charged for this incident.
• At 8:40 a.m., police took a report of a burglary that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. June 13 and 5:45 a.m. June 14 in the 100 block of 21st Street Southwest. Juveniles have been charged with this incident.
• At 9:10 a.m., police took a report of a stolen bicycle that occurred sometime after 11 p.m. June 13 in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest.
• At 1:51 p.m., police responded to Bremwood for a female juvenile that was assaulting staff and damaging property. An investigation led to one female being charged with criminal mischief and first-degree harassment for threatening to shoot people on campus.
• At 8:57 p.m., police took a report of a burglary to a vehicle that occurred after 9:30 p.m. June 11 in the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest. The incident is still under investigation.
June 15: At 9:21 a.m., police took a report from Leisure Services of vandalism at Memorial Park that occurred sometime after 10 p.m. June 14.
• At 12:46 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, James Anthony Mitchell, 50, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2020 Toyota Corolla and was stopped to turn south onto Fourth Street. David Allen Hubbard, 43, was also eastbound in a 2008 Ford Edge on 10th Avenue Southwest. Hubbard thought that Mitchell had left the intersection and was looking for cross traffic on Fourth Street but later rear-ended the Corolla, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Hubbard was cited for following too closely.
• At 5:26 p.m., police were notified by Leisure Services that the Kids Kingdom park restrooms had been vandalized sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
June 16: At 1:02 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Second Street Northwest. According to the accident report, Jessica Marie Schmitz, 28, of Waverly, was eastbound on Fifth Avenue in a 2004 Ford Explorer while Derek Austin Havel, 32, of Waterloo, was northbound on Second Street in a 2016 Chrysler 200 and was stopped at a stop sign. Havel proceeded from the sign without seeing Schmitz approaching, causing a collision with minor damage to the Explorer and moderate damage to the Chrysler. There were no injuries. Havel was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 5: Deputies received a report of a large underage party in the 100 block of Maple Lane in Denver. An investigation led to a juvenile male being charged and referred to Juvenile Court Services on charges of interference with official acts and underage alcohol possession. Additionally, Jennifer Ferson, 45, and Steven Ferson, 49, both of Denver, were charged with permitting underaged individuals to possess or consume alcohol on their property.
June 8: Deputies stopped a vehicle for excessive speed on U.S. Highway 63 near Denver. An investigation led to the arrest of Maurice Deshun Malone, 42, of Waterloo, for an outstanding jail-service warrant from Linn County for enhanced domestic abuse assault. He had failed to serve his jail time, so deputies took him to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held without bond to be extradited to Linn County.
June 12: At 4:19 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Business Highway 218. Brett Allen Hemphill, 35, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Jeep Patriot when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 13: At 1:39 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Greene Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Christian Daniel Sherman, 37, of Clarksville, for first-offense domestic abuse assault. He was taken to the Butler County Jail and was released at 2:30 p.m. on his own recognizance.
June 15: At 7:49 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 17900 block of 220th Street and took Steven Lee Folkerts, 33, of Allison, on a court order. He was transferred from the Butler County Jail at 10:32 a.m.
• At 11:09 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Donald Krueger, 43, of Greene, on a court order regarding an OWI case.
June 17: At 4:38 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Amanda Jo Seely, 32, of Des Moines, in the 17000 block of Lark Avenue for two probation violations.