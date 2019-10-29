WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Oct. 14: At 2:47 p.m., police were called to Bremwood to take a report of an assault that had just taken place. An investigation led to a juvenile male being charged with simple assault and has been referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Oct. 17: At 3:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly Public Library parking lot. The driver of a 2007 Honda Odyssey EX had just put her child into the van and was getting into the driver’s seat when Galen Clyde Hoodjer, 71, of Allison, was entering the lot in a 2014 Ford Flex Limited. He was attempting to park to the left of the van but had turned the corner too tightly and sideswiped the Odyssey along the open sliding door, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:58 p.m., police were dispatched to Hy-Vee on a report of a theft. Warrants were issued for two females, one identified as Rebecca Lynn Oelmann, 27, of Hampton.
Oct. 18: At 7:43 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and West Bremer Avenue. Robert Joseph Kuennen, 75, of Cedar Falls, was facing south in a 2016 GMC Canyon SLT while stopped at a red light. He then decided that he needed to go to Walgreens, so he backed up to turn around, not knowing that there was a 2009 Chevrolet car, driven by Theresa Rose Scragg, 21, of Loveland, Colorado, right behind him. The car sustained minor damage, while the truck was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 19: At 10:53 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest. Raymond J. Raber, 21, of Waverly, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound and was planning on making a right turn onto Sixth Street. He told police he had been looking at some vehicles to his left and was not paying attention to where he was in relation to his turn. As a result, his car ran over one of the crossing signals, causing $500 damage to it and moderate damage to his car. There were no injuries, Raber was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 1:39 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Fareway parking lot. Marlene Elizabeth Thurman, 81, of Waverly, was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKX southbound along the west side of the building and was attempting to turn left. Meanwhile, Joyce Lorrayne Harnisch, 94, of Sumner, was westbound on the south side of the building driving a 2004 Cadillac Seville and intended to turn right at the corner of the building. As the two vehicles converged, both drivers hit their brakes but were unable to avoid the head-on collision, resulting in minor damage to the SUV and no damage to the Cadillac. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 15: At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Barry Gene Smith, 56, of Paris, Tennessee, was driving northbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision with disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Oct. 16: At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road C-33/190th Street. Roxann May Geelhoed, 60, of Greene, was driving a 2017 Subaru Outlander eastbound when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision with disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
• At 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 218. Stacy Lynn Howard, 33, of Brainerd, Minnesota, was driving a 2012 Honda Odyssey when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Oct. 18: At 5:39 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Dakota Avenue. A 15-year-old female was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 southbound when she got too close to the west ditch, eventually driving off and rolling over in the ditch, causing the truck to be a total loss. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
Oct. 19: At 9:49 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 188 and Garden Avenue. Everett Warren Ragsdale, 79, of Clarksville, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado towing a camper trailer eastbound, while Shirley Ann Reuscher, 83, of Waverly, was initially also eastbound in a 2010 Dodge Caravan but turned onto Garden Avenue. Some time later, she came back north on Garden and re-entered the highway, colliding with the truck and camper, causing minor damage to them and a total loss for the van. There were no injuries. Reuscher was cited for failure to obey and yield from a stop sign.
• At 10:16 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 63. A 16-year-old male was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision with disabling damage estimated at $7,500.
Oct. 20: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Justin Orr, 26, of Nashua, for OWI and driving on the wrong side of a highway.
Oct. 21: Deputies received a report of a theft from a Tripoli residence. The case remains under investigation.
Oct. 26: Deputies arrested Sarah Anne Cox, 33, of Waterloo, for fourth- and fifth-degree theft.
• Deputies arrested Richard Eugene Dennehey, 59, of Brainerd, Minnesota, for first-offense OWI, eluding during an OWI offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
• Deputies arrested Charles Robert Gregory III, 48, of New Hampton, for second-offense OWI.
Oct. 27: Deputies arrested Terry Ray Schneider, 56, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 23: At 11:41 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of North Cherry and North Prairie streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Thomas Wirtz, 21, of Shell Rock, for first-offense OWI. He was released on a promise to appear.
Oct. 24: At 1:34 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of East Traer Street in Greene. An investigation revealed that Brandy Jo Hayner, 30, of Greene, had backed into a mailbox and then took off. Further testing led to her arrest for second-offense OWI.
• At 11:01 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 188 in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitch James Burkett, 33, of Dumont, for driving while revoked.
• At 11:50 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary call in the 300 block of West Superior Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Metric Ray Clark, 22, of Allison, for criminal trespassing and interference with official acts.
Oct. 27: At 3:09 p.m., deputies took a report of a possible theft at Dollar General in Clarksville. A customer believed a wallet was stolen, but the video showed that she had actually put it back into her purse.
Oct. 28: At 8:45 a.m., Kody J. Riech, 28, of Allison, turned himself in to deputies for first-offense possession of marijuana. He was held on a $2,000 cash-only bond in his name only.