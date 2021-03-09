WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Feb. 25: At 5:35 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Heritage Way. According to the accident report, Molly Elizabeth Schmidt, 44, of Cedar Falls, was southbound in a 2020 Lincoln Navigator when a deer ran across the road from the east. The deer then struck the SUV in the front, causing minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 26: At 1:01 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, both William Joel Hemmes, 79, of Waverly, who was driving a 2014 Honda Accord, and Kevin Eugene Benning, 62, of Clarksville, who was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer, were backing out of their respective parking stalls simultaneously. The rear passenger-side bumper of the Explorer contacted with the rear driver’s side bumper of the Accord, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Hemmes thought he was going out first, but Benning said they both backed out at the same time, and neither saw the other. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Melissa Anne Boeke, 38, of Cedar Falls, was northbound in a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder, while Patricia Mary Skiles, 56, of Cedar Falls, was eastbound in a 2014 Honda CR-V EX. Skiles did not stop at the stop sign on Second Avenue at Fourth Street, according to police, and the Honda struck the Nissan in the driver’s side around the front tire, causing disabling damage to the Pathfinder. The CR-V sustained minor damage. There were no injuries. Skiles was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
• At 5:10 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident that occurred around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of First Avenue Southwest. The incident is under investigation.
• At 7:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox was parked legally facing south and unoccupied when a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 16-year-old, was southbound and was too close to the parked SUV, striking it in the back quarter panel and rear wheel area with the right front. The impact from the crash caused the Equinox to be a total loss, while the Jeep had disabling damage. The driver told police he knew he was too far over in his lane and had briefly looked at his speedometer before the collision. He also stated it was only his second time driving at night. There were no injuries or citations, but the teen was considered at fault for the accident.
Feb. 27: At 2:06 a.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Horton Road. Travis Lynn Marvin, 38, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2018 Ford Explorer when a deer entered the roadway, causing the SUV to hit it and resulting in an estimated $1,500 in damage to the front driver’s side area. The deer then ran off, and Marvin was able to drive away. There were no injuries.
• At 2:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Miguel Joseph Steimel, 26, of Washburn, for first-offense OWI, along with a citation for speeding.
• At 5:14 p.m., police were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue following a complaint of marijuana odor. An investigation led to Aaron R. Slatter being cited and released for first-offense possession of marijuana.
Feb. 28: At 10:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2011 Ford Fusion SE was parked facing west legally on Seventh Avenue and was unoccupied. Meanwhile, Sara Jo McDonald, 26, of Charles City, was westbound in a 2012 Ford F-150 Super Cab and said she sneezed while approaching the Fusion, and the sudden movement caused her to jerk the wheel to the right and strike the back driver’s side area of the parked car with the front passenger’s side of the truck. The Fusion sustained disabling damage, while the damage to the F-150 was minor. There were no injuries or citations.
March 1: At 3:41 p.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of River Park Drive.
March 2: At 1:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Allison Kay Smith, 20, of Davenport, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 9:35 a.m., police were sent to the 1500 block of Hickory Heights Drive for a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 9 a.m. According to the accident report, the owner of a parked 2019 Ford Ranger said it was sitting facing east for approximately 45 minutes before he returned and noticed damage to the middle of the driver’s side where the cab meets the bed. The responding officer noticed a clear tail lens glass lying on the road underneath the truck near the damaged area, and the truck owner thought it may have belonged to a neighbor. The officer then spoke with the owner of the 2010 Ford F-150 that was suspected of striking the Ranger. He said he let his son, David Michael Stowe, 41, of Waverly, use his truck to run an errand. Police caught up with the F-150 at Miller True Value and noticed the damage consistent with the collision. Stowe did not know he hit something before leaving the scene. He was cited for driving while license suspended. There were no injuries.
March 3: At 4:13 a.m., police took a call about a fondling incident involving a female juvenile. An investigation led to the arrest of Sean David Blackledge, 38, of Waverly, for indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 25: At 3:27 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 220th Street. According to the accident report, Hailey May Robinson, 20, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and was reportedly in an argument with her passenger. The passenger noticed a truck exiting a driveway in the 1600 block, but Robinson wasn’t paying attention until moments later. Robinson then swerved to avoid the truck and lost control before driving into the ditch head-on before the Malibu rotated before the rear end impacted with the packed snow in the ditch and continued to spin until the front of the car hit the ditch again before coming to rest. The car was a total loss. Robinson sustained some minor injuries but refused treatment, and she was also cited for failure to maintain control.
Feb. 27: At 12:58 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Michael John Burnikel, 30, of Lime Springs, was northbound in a 2018 Nissan Sentra when he ran off the road and into the median. He told deputies that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. The car sustained moderate damage. Burnikel was not injured, but following an investigation, he was arrested for first-offense OWI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and also cited for failure to maintain control. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held prior to an appearance before a magistrate.
Feb. 28: At 7:22 p.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and County Road C-33. According to the accident report, Rhonda Rhea Schrage, 68, of Waverly, was northbound on Highway 218 in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala and was slowing to turn right onto C-33. Meanwhile, Luke Anthony Beyer, 18, of Vinton, was also northbound in a 2006 Ford Explorer and rear-ended the Impala at highway speed and then entered the east ditch. The SUV rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest near the intersection. Meanwhile, Edward Orbison Britt, 25, of Plainfield was also northbound in a 2011 Toyota Camry and ran over some of the debris from the initial crash, causing unknown damage to the undercarriage. The other two vehicle were considered total losses. EMTs from Waverly Ambulance examined both Schrage and Beyer and found no serious injuries. Beyer was cited for failure to maintain control.
March 3: Deputies arrested Jordan Maurice Kellogg, 23, of Lime Springs, for driving while license revoked due to OWI test failure or refusal.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 2: At 10:08 p.m., Clarksville police were called to the 400 block of South Fremont Street for an incident. An investigation led to the arrest of Blake Atchison Oakes, 36, of Parkersburg, for contempt-violation of no-contact order. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.